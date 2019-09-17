Eighteen year old woman with AK-47 and shotgun threatens to shoot up her school

From today’s Washington Post (click on screenshot), we have the story of Alexis Wilson, an 18 year old woman who was arrested because she told a friend she had guns, showed the friend a video of her firing the guns, said that she hated the people in her old high school, and then added that she wanted to ““shoot 400 people for fun.”
Wilson had a checkered history and other signs that she might have become a shooter. As the Post says,
The 5-foot-7, baby-faced teenager is an anomaly as a female suspect allegedly plotting a mass shooting, but police described her as a serious threat.
The high school she allegedly targeted had suspended her once for bringing a knife to school and again for displaying swastikas on her personal belongings, a school resource officer told the sheriff’s office. Her booking photo shows Wilson wearing a T-shirt referencing “The Anarchist Cookbook,” a 1971 book advocating for violent civil disobedience that has been found among the belongings of school shooters. On Facebook, Wilson had liked a documentary about the 1999 Columbine High School massacre.
“A female can pull the trigger just as easily as a male,” Morris told KTUL Monday. “It’s rare, it’s different. I don’t know that there’s been a female accused of this.”
. . . Stites and Jordan [police officers] collected an iPhone with a purple case, an AK-47 with six magazines and a 12-gauge shotgun with a stock sleeve for extra shells from Wilson’s bedroom.
. . . After she had been suspended in her freshman year, she said she completed a program at Thunderbird, a military academy in Oklahoma that advertises itself as an alternative option to public school. She said she tried to re-enroll at McAlester High afterward, but she hadn’t been allowed to start classes this fall. Wilson explained the alleged threat by saying she had been trying to convince her co-worker that “not everyone that owns a gun is a bad person,” the police report said.
. . .At the end of the police interview, Wilson told the officers that she used to feel “suicidal and borderline homicidal” toward her classmates at McAlester High because of the bullying she faced. Jordan asked her if she thought about hurting anyone at the school.
“Not recently, but she has in the past,” the report says.
Well, Wilson clearly needs therapeutic help, and I hope she gets it. I also think that yes, it’s okay for the police to arrest her, for she made a threat to her friend and there were other signs that she could have become a shooter. Too many of these signs have been ignored in the past—resulting in tremendous loss of life.
But what I want to know is this: how the bloody hell did Wilson get an assault weapon with magazines, much less a 12-gauge shotgun? Did she buy them legally, or borrow them from her parents? Either way, those guns shouldn’t have been available to her. If we went to the Scottish system of gun control, they wouldn’t have.
This won’t happen in my lifetime, but Wilson should not have been able to legally obtain any gun, much less an assault rifle that could kill lots of her ex-classmates. I’m with Beto O’Rourke on this one: yes, let’s take the assault weapons out of the hands of Americans. They have no use except for mass killing of other humans. And that’s just a start in the banning and confiscation that should occur.
I’m just glad the cops arrested her (making a threat is a felony) before she was able to use those guns.
I’m not too surprised an 18 year old woman would be [allegedly] part of the gun violence lot. Rare for women, but still, I’m sure there are a lot of disgruntled women.
Most of us don’t get shoot em up disgruntled until we’re middle aged & by then our backs hurt too much to do any real damage.
LOL.
Shame on the classmates who may have bullied her. If America wants to stop shootings at school a great starting point is kids.
I tell my kids, 12 and 15, that if they see anyone at school who looks like they are really down or being bullied just to say ‘Hey, how are doing?” A five minute conversation or even just listening can potentially turn a person’s life around.
Smart advice !
All would agree! Regular reinforcement of this would help on this problem. But it won’t eliminate bullying, and it won’t eliminate mass shootings since those are all the result of bullying.
But any bit helps.
Good advice, but in many cases that would not suffice, I fear. At any rate, it is always a positive to involve the involuntary loners, if in a sincere mode.
When I lived in California many people told me of friends and relatives shot dead. The most striking was a woman in her early thirties who had been married twice but both husbands had been shot and killed. It seems to me that a possible way forward is a proper respect for the Second Ammendment, to insist that all gun owners be members of an organised militia, and that all guns are to be kept at the militia’s headquarters.
Remember, it takes over fifty years to disarm a country. About two million more deaths. George in France
‘proper respect for the Second Ammendment’
However, Isn’t the SC interpretation (2007) that the people do have a right to own weapons regardless of whether they are in a militia?
That SC ruling is a travesty. The SC is not untainted with travesties of Justice, just think of the 2000 presidential election. And I’m sure any law student could add a few more.
But weren’t Australia and New Zealand basically disarmed overnight?
By the way, great way to show people that not all gun owners are bad people…
You have to be eighteen in Oklahoma to possess a pistol or long gun, so she could legally have her own.
Yup
Glad to hear you are coming around a little to my thinking. All of those weapons of war should be removed from our society. As I have said before, the hand guns should go as well. The shotgun is perfectly legal as long as the ammo is legal. Double O buckshot is illegal in many states but otherwise, a shotgun is for hunting. Just as a note on regulations – you are not allowed to have a shotgun assembled in a automobile unless it is in a gun case. Otherwise it must be broken down. That is why most people have gun cases for their shotguns. I am speaking specifically of Iowa law. You cannot shoot the gun from in the car or on a road. You cannot shoot across a road. All of that would be illegal. You cannot shoot any gun in the city limits either. These common sense laws should tell us one thing. Unless you are using a shotgun for hunting or sport shooting, why would you have one?
Collector? Historian? There are a few more categories exceptions could be made for.
I also do not understand why it is so difficult to create a register of all guns with their ‘bullet track’ signature. It would in no way impede the Second, even if we accept the 2007 SC decision has some merit (which it has not, IMMO).
Not sure I understand what would be accomplished with a “bullet track” signature. Sounds extremely bureaucratic. Would not work on shotguns. Most of these mass killers end up dead or caught so what does this gain?
Randall, I agree with everything you said. However, it seems to me that we the people have, by default, come to a difficult-to-verbalize decision in the U.S. People are willing to accept random shootings and the deaths of adults and children if that’s what it takes to maintain access to assault weapons and hand guns. If a majority of Americans across the country felt differently, we would vote differently.
How do you square that with the 90% or so of the US population that favours stricter gun control?
I think maybe you are a little behind the times. The young people are demanding more gun control. They would prefer to go to school and make it home alive. Just saying that people want guns does not give anyone the right to want any gun. That just does not fly and has nothing to do with the second amendment. Guns were initially produced for hunting and hunters. There is also sport shooting – skeet or blue rocks. But that is about it. If you think you need a gun to protect your family, get a shot gun, learn how to use it and then put it someplace locked up where no one can get to it or steal it. Never leave the gun loaded in the house.
Glad women are bucking the male dominated trends. Now we just have to get up our numbers for serial killings.
Tell that to Elizabeth Bathory.
Still nowhere near parity.
No new male serial killers until parity is achieved.