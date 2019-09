Reader’s wildlife videos

At the end of August, I was involved as a volunteer with some research being done on the western grebe ) on Lowell Lake in Idaho. The project involved keeping a running count of the number of grebes in the lake. These birds are declining over the continent. We drove an outboard motorboat around the perimeter of the lake with one volunteer counting toward shore and the other toward the center of the lake. The entire circuit took about 4 hours. I was limited in how much filming I could do since the count is a busy one. We recorded 1,500 adults and juvenile birds – doing very well, thank you. The young juveniles sometimes ride on the back of a parent and sometimes are free-swimming nearby. The grebe cannot fly during breeding. Feathers molt and muscles atrophy. They are a distinct order, Podicipediformes, and are not closely related to ducks and geese, or loons. Strangely, grebes share much morphology in common with flamingos.