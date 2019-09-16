NYT screws up, plays into hands of Trump

I can’t resist a bit of Schadenfreude about the New York Times, as both Andrew Sullivan and I recently criticized it for mixing opinion with news, and becoming unacceptably “woke”. This week, the paper screwed up in its desire to go after a Trump appointee, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. When Kavanaugh was having confirmation hearings, my judgment was that he was probably guilty of sexual malfeasance, but on character issues alone I didn’t think he deserved confirmation. There was no need, then, to adjudicate a “he said/she said” conundrum. Others differed, but I thought Kavanaugh was unfit for the bench.
Last week two authors of a “News Analysis” piece in the NYT, Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly, both Times reporters, dropped a few bombshells about unreported or uninvestigated sexual harassment by Kavanaugh; these are detailed in their upcoming book, The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation.
Unfortunately, one of the incidents they recounted doesn’t hold water, since the victim doesn’t even remember it. The Times had to issue an embarrassing correction, as detailed in this New York Magazine piece (click on screenshot):
An excerpt:
On Sunday, the New York Times updated its story reporting a new assault allegation against Brett Kavanaugh, which had drawn widespread attention, to clarify that the woman at the center of the incident does not recall it.
A newly attached editor’s note at the bottom of the story reads: “An earlier version of this article, which was adapted from a forthcoming book, did not include one element of the book’s account regarding an assertion by a Yale classmate that friends of Brett Kavanaugh pushed his penis into the hand of a female student at a drunken dorm party. The book reports that the female student declined to be interviewed and friends say that she does not recall the incident. That information has been added to the article.”
. . . The story, which is an adaptation from an upcoming book about Kavanaugh and his confirmation to the Supreme Court by Times reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly, disclosed an incident that had not been previously reported from Kavanaugh’s party-heavy days at Yale. It reported that “a classmate, Max Stier, saw Mr. Kavanaugh with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student.” The story says that Stier notified the FBI about what he’d seen but has not spoken publicly about it. But it did not originally mention that the unnamed woman has no recollection of it.
The book, though, apparently does mention the lack of recollection. The New York Magazine article has other stuff, including an allegation against Kavanaugh that wasn’t investigated by the FBI, but should have been.
At any rate, this correction just gave the “President” more ammunition against the media, and Trump does know how to play that:
This is one more example of hatred of Trump that is so deep that people make tactical missteps playing right into the hands of the Orange Man. It still mystifies me why two Times reporters would leave out a critical detail in a story accusing Kavanaugh of sexual crimes—a detail crucial in judging the truthfulness of the story. Was this poor reporting or a deliberate omission. Since the authors did know about the alleged victim’s lack of recollection (it’s in their book), why did they omit it?
I just listened to the authors being interviewed on Fresh Air. I haven’t read the book, but from their interview it doesn’t sound like they have a political bias, and in fact don’t offer an opinion on Kavanaugh and whether he should have been confirmed, even when asked. They in fact offer a very nuanced analysis of the situation that does not blanket condemn Kavanaugh. They do seem to report only the facts.
The larger point of both the article and, it would appear, the book is about the investigative process during the confirmation hearings and how politics seems to have curtailed it.
Yes, I read an article about the book in the L.A. Times this morning, and it stressed that the FBI were only allowed to investigate/interview 9 Republican-picked “witnesses” from a group of 50, and they had less than a week to do it. This is a big deal…much bigger than one witness (who was inebriated) not remembering a penis-touching incident.
Although it was outrageous that the NYT did not report all the facts, it may not be appropriate to conclude that the allegations don’t hold water. The victim’s FRIENDS are the ones who claim that the victim SAYS she doesn’t remember it. It could be the case that: (a) the “friends” are lying; (b) the victim is a Trump/Kavanaugh supporter irrespective of the truth of the allegations; or (c) the victim wants to avoid the avalanche of publicity and the inevitable death threats that would result if she came forward and verified the allegations.
Or d) she truly doesn’t remember it, but it did happen. It looks like there were other witnesses.
Yes, it’s possible, but a news analysis should clearly have made that point.
I absolutely agree, and it’s infuriating that the NYT’s failure to do so gave Trump this opening to shout fake news.
It could also be that Mike Pence, dressed up as Brett Kavanaugh, and Steven Miller, who spiked the punchbowl brought in by Wilbur Ross, grabbed Kavanaugh’s privates and thrust them into the woman’s hand.
Isn’t it funny that the rate of retractions that leans towards republicans is approximately 100% and the rate of errors that cut against republicans is approximately 100%? I’m sure it’s a coincidence. Republicans are that uniformly bad.
There was no retraction, just a clarification, and your math is imaginary. But isn’t it funny that when there IS a retraction or apology, it comes from the mainstream media, whereas Trump has yet to retract or apologize for any of his estimated 12,000 lies thus far in his presidency. I’m thinking that 12,000 is WAAAY more the number of inaccurate statements that have been made by the mainstream media, but you’ve got no problem with that, right?
How many of those 12000 ‘lies’ were accusations against someone with massive social and criminal penalties?
I don’t quite get this. Are you saying Republicans are uniquely persecuted by the media and are held to account more often than Democrats?
This comports with a snippet on this that was on NPR recently. There, apparently there was a lot of campus ‘talk’ surrounding the incident at the time. I know that does not carry much weight; rumors being rumors.
The reporters certainly screwed up, no doubt about that. But the Kavanaugh hearings were a travesty. The guy never should have been pushed through and it is obvious who was doing the pushing. The bottom line is, this court has no respect and has become a bias joke. Just like the entire justice department and the congress. We have a hell of a lot more bigger problems than the NYTs. Expecting perfection from the Times in this climate is probably not going to happen. If Trump would just buy the Times then we would not have to worry about it in the future.
That’s a splendid idea. I know just where The Donald could borrow the money to buy the NYT, and then it could be renamed правда.
Can sitting members of the SC be indicted? (Parallel question to the Mueller stuff.)
“Since the authors did know about the alleged victim’s lack of recollection (it’s in their book), why did they omit it?”
I know I know
It would have been a microaggression against people of low memory.
“This is one more example of hatred of Trump that is so deep that people make tactical missteps playing right into the hands of the Orange Man.”
Or they made a mistake. People do that, it’s not necessarily an example of a bias.
Agreed, but given Trump’s propensity for exploiting this kind of error – and the need to back up any serious news story – you’d think they would be extra careful.
I find this report out this morning from
the Washington Post frickin’ frightening:
https://beta.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2019/09/16/not-just-kavanaugh-another-alarming-reason-fear-supreme-court.
Apparently the majority justices’ past
opinions including Mr Kavanaugh’s in re
A(ny) Thing Involving the Environment ?
And that is not all Blue. Last time I checked it is the congress who must act to get any of the stuff done that democratic candidates talk about. Climate change, health care, you name it. Presidents do not enact or provide the money to do any of these things. It takes the congress to do anything and frankly, they do nothing. Therefore the cooked, and corrupt supreme count may never come into view.
Whole thing strikes me as a tempest in a teacup, a squall in a soupçon, Dorian in a demitasse. Kavanaugh was confirmed to a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court. Hasn’t been but one SCOTUS justice ever impeached in the House of Representatives, Samuel Chase in 1805, and he beat the rap in the Senate.
There’ve been movements of varying seriousness since to try to muster support for impeachment proceedings against certain sitting justices — Earl Warren, William O. Douglas, and Abe Fortas (who ended up resigning) among them. But nothing is going to get Brett Kavanagh off the High Court bench except, as the saying goes, getting caught in bed with a dead girl or live boy (and even the latter, thankfully, probably wouldn’t do it nowadays, assuming the “boy” was above the age of consent).
“getting caught in bed with a dead girl”
What if the girl ideadified as a boy? 😊
Everything I know about Kavanaugh indicates he should never have been nominated for the Supreme Court. It’s fairly certain he sexually harassed women so he fits right in with Thomas. In the confirmation hearings he showed clearly that he doesn’t have the temperament required to be any kind of judge. Liberals should not spend their time attacking him without more than he said-she said evidence. It’s a no win activity that just makes them seem politically motivated. He isn’t going anywhere with a Republican senate.
The problem with the whole story is that if Kavanaugh is so drunk he is wandering around with his pants down, and someone else grabs his penis and puts it in someone else’s hand, then Kavanaugh is the actual victim of sexual assault.
He is incapacitated, someone is touching his genitals and for some kind of sexual purpose. Further, the manner in which he was dressed and the fact that he was incapacitated would be “blaming the victim”.
Just imagine if some woman was at the party, drunk to incapacity with her bloomers falling down, and someone grabbed her vagina and thrust it into someone else’s hand? Does she deserve it because of the way that she was dressed and the fact that she was tanked?
Hard to believe it was a deliberate omission when it’s right there in the book (which was in reviewers’ hands at the time of the NYT article).
Tactical blunder.
And Warren, Sanders, Harris, Castro and others fell for it by calling for impeachment without knowing the facts.
The subtext here is that people are seriously concerned about RBG’s health, and this is the first shot against the bow in anticipation of an even nastier Supreme Court appointment battle, featuring a GOP President and a GOP Senate versus Hollywood, the Media and the Senate minority.
Personally, I wrote off the NYT as a serious news outlet after they declared it their “mission” to prevent Trump from getting elected. Then instead of admitting an abject failure in a stupid battle they never should have picked, they started trumpeting that their sales have skyrocketed.
Unethical, anti-journalistic, and politically clueless.