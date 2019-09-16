NYT screws up, plays into hands of Trump

I can’t resist a bit of Schadenfreude about the New York Times, as both Andrew Sullivan and I recently criticized it for mixing opinion with news, and becoming unacceptably “woke”. This week, the paper screwed up in its desire to go after a Trump appointee, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. When Kavanaugh was having confirmation hearings, my judgment was that he was probably guilty of sexual malfeasance, but on character issues alone I didn’t think he deserved confirmation. There was no need, then, to adjudicate a “he said/she said” conundrum. Others differed, but I thought Kavanaugh was unfit for the bench.

Last week two authors of a “News Analysis” piece in the NYT, Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly, both Times reporters, dropped a few bombshells about unreported or uninvestigated sexual harassment by Kavanaugh; these are detailed in their upcoming book, The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation.

Unfortunately, one of the incidents they recounted doesn’t hold water, since the victim doesn’t even remember it. The Times had to issue an embarrassing correction, as detailed in this New York Magazine piece (click on screenshot):





An excerpt:

On Sunday, the New York Times updated its story reporting a new assault allegation against Brett Kavanaugh, which had drawn widespread attention, to clarify that the woman at the center of the incident does not recall it. A newly attached editor’s note at the bottom of the story reads: “An earlier version of this article, which was adapted from a forthcoming book, did not include one element of the book’s account regarding an assertion by a Yale classmate that friends of Brett Kavanaugh pushed his penis into the hand of a female student at a drunken dorm party. The book reports that the female student declined to be interviewed and friends say that she does not recall the incident. That information has been added to the article.” . . . The story, which is an adaptation from an upcoming book about Kavanaugh and his confirmation to the Supreme Court by Times reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly, disclosed an incident that had not been previously reported from Kavanaugh’s party-heavy days at Yale. It reported that “a classmate, Max Stier, saw Mr. Kavanaugh with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student.” The story says that Stier notified the FBI about what he’d seen but has not spoken publicly about it. But it did not originally mention that the unnamed woman has no recollection of it.

The book, though, apparently does mention the lack of recollection. The New York Magazine article has other stuff, including an allegation against Kavanaugh that wasn’t investigated by the FBI, but should have been.

At any rate, this correction just gave the “President” more ammunition against the media, and Trump does know how to play that:

Just Out: “Kavanaugh accuser doesn’t recall incident.” @foxandfriends DO YOU BELIEVE WHAT THESE HORRIBLE PEOPLE WILL DO OR SAY. They are looking to destroy, and influence his opinions – but played the game badly. They should be sued! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

This is one more example of hatred of Trump that is so deep that people make tactical missteps playing right into the hands of the Orange Man. It still mystifies me why two Times reporters would leave out a critical detail in a story accusing Kavanaugh of sexual crimes—a detail crucial in judging the truthfulness of the story. Was this poor reporting or a deliberate omission. Since the authors did know about the alleged victim’s lack of recollection (it’s in their book), why did they omit it?

h/t: cesar