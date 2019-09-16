Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s Monday, September 16, 2019, and we have five more days of summer remaining. It’s Peach Pie Day, and peach pie was in fact eaten yesterday, along with a fabulous Key Lime pie (pictures soon).

It’s also Mexican Independence Day (the local Mexican community celebrated on Saturday), National Guacamole Day (cultural appropriation; it was developed by Aztecs and you’re not one), National Wife Appreciation Day, International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, National Collect Rocks Day, National Women’s Friendship Day, and (for crying out loud), Wrinkled Raincoat Day.

Looking up the last day, I found that it celebrates the life of Peter Falk, who played the detective Columbo on the eponymous television series. Columbo, of course, always wore a wrinkled raincoat, and Falk was born on September 16, 1927 (died 2011). See?:

Bad News of the Day (h/t Jószef; click on screenshot): The Trump administration, in a first since the Endangered Species Act was passed, “has authorized a Florida man to bring back the “skin, skull, teeth and claws” of a lion he hunted in Tanzania.” From the Guardian:

Environmental organizations say the move could open the floodgates for importing other endangered species such as lions and rhinos. A freedom of information request made public by the US Fish and Wildlife Services (FWS) also revealed that the hunter, Carl Atkinson, was represented by lawyer John Jackson III, who is also a member of the Trump administration’s International Wildlife Conservation Council, a controversial advisory board that promotes trophy hunting.

Great. . .

Today’s Google Doodle honors the 90th birthday of blues legend B. B. King (born September 16, 1925, died 2015). If you go to the site, or click on the screenshot below, it takes you to a two-minute YouTube animation of King’s life accompanied by his greatest popular hit, “The Thrill is Gone” (it wasn’t his composition, but he did by far the best version, for which he won a Grammy in 1970).



Stuff that happened on September 16 includes:

1620 – Pilgrims set sail from England on the Mayflower .

. 1810 – With the Grito de Dolores, Father Miguel Hidalgo begins Mexico’s fight for independence from Spain.

Father Miguel Hidalgo begins Mexico’s fight for independence from Spain. 1880 – The Cornell Daily Sun prints its first issue in Ithaca, New York. The Sun is the United States’ oldest, continuously-independent college daily.

prints its first issue in Ithaca, New York. The is the United States’ oldest, continuously-independent college daily. 1908 – The General Motors Corporation is founded.

1959 – The first successful photocopier, the Xerox 914, is introduced in a demonstration on live television from New York City.

1963 – Malaysia is formed from the Federation of Malaya, Singapore, North Borneo (Sabah) and Sarawak. However, Singapore soon leaves this new country.

1966 – The Metropolitan Opera House opens at Lincoln Center in New York City with the world premiere of Samuel Barber’s opera Antony and Cleopatra .

. 1975 – Papua New Guinea gains independence from Australia.

1976 – Armenian champion swimmer Shavarsh Karapetyan saves 20 people from a trolleybus that had fallen into a Yerevan reservoir.

From Wikipedia; the man truly is a hero.

Karapetyan is a Merited Master of Sports of the USSR, ten-time World Record-breaker in finswimming, became well known in the former USSR for his heroic actions of saving peoples’ lives. On September 16, 1976 while jogging alongside Yerevan Lake with his brother Kamo, also a finswimmer, Karapetyan had just completed his usual distance of 20 km (12 mi) when he heard the sound of a crash and saw a sinking trolleybus which had gone out of control and fallen from a dam wall. The trolleybus lay at the bottom of the reservoir some 25 metres (80 ft) offshore at a depth of 10 metres (33 ft). Karapetyan swam to it and, despite conditions of almost zero visibility, due to the silt rising from the bottom, broke the back window with his legs. The trolleybus was crowded, it carried 92 passengers, Karapetyan started bringing people to the top, where his brother would get them. Karapetyan managed to pull out 46 people, 20 of them survived. The combined effect of cold water and the multiple lacerations from glass shards led to Karapetyan’s hospitalization for 45 days, as he developed pneumonia and sepsis. Subsequent lung complications prevented Karapetyan from continuing his sports career.

Here’s a video showing the great man; it’s not in English (perhaps some of you might understand it), but you can see what he looks like.

1992 – The trial of the deposed Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega ends in the United States with a 40-year sentence for drug trafficking and money laundering.

Notables born on this day include:

1853 – Albrecht Kossel, German physician and biochemist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1927)

1858 – Bonar Law, Canadian-Scottish banker and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1923)

1887 – Nadia Boulanger, French composer and educator (d. 1979)

1893 – Albert Szent-Györgyi, Hungarian-American physiologist and biochemist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1986)

1924 – Lauren Bacall, American actress (d. 2014)

1925 – B.B. King, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2015) [See above]

1927 – Peter Falk, American actor (d. 2011)

1958 – Jennifer Tilly, American actress and poker player

1971 – Amy Poehler, American actress, comedian, and producer

Those who went extinct on this day include:

1911 – Edward Whymper, English-French mountaineer, explorer, and author (b. 1840)

1936 – Jean-Baptiste Charcot, French physician and explorer (b. 1867)

1977 – Maria Callas, Greek operatic soprano (b. 1923)

1980 – Jean Piaget, Swiss psychologist and philosopher (b. 1896)

2009 – Mary Travers, American singer-songwriter (b. 1936)

2016 – Edward Albee, American director and playwright (b. 1928)

Whymper led the first successful climb of the Matterhorn in 1865. On the descent, the rope broke and four of the party fell to their deaths. Here’s a famous painting by Gustave Doré depicting the tragedy:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Andrzej cuddle up:

A: I have to rest for a moment. Hili: We can do it together.

In Polish:

Ja: Muszę troszkę odpocząć.

Hili: Możemy to zrobić razem.

From Merilee:

From Gregory, who got this in yesterday’s email from The Guardian, adding that “some headlines should not be juxtaposed”:

A related item from Stephen Muth—bad product placement:

And a cartoon sent by reader Su:

Grania sent me this tweet on April 7 (we’re getting near the end of her tweets now). These “eat me now” tentacles produced by the parasite are one of the wonders of nature.

Parasites invade snails turning them in “zombies” with tentacles looking like caterpillars so that birds would eat them and the parasite can multiply inside the bird’s stomach. pic.twitter.com/kF1f8RdudK — 41 Strange (@41Strange) April 6, 2019

From reader gravelinspector. A lot of work went into 40 seconds of entertaining destruction.

Just gotta fix one last bug in my code and I can relax…pic.twitter.com/ElofXS1JTQ — Amir Caspi (@astronamir) September 15, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. Look at this poor Moggie of Size, and it’s being fat-shamed as the staff laughs!

My friends mum got a new cat flap… pic.twitter.com/4B7eA8TuuG — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) September 14, 2019

And an owl with an antenna (I guess it’s a stick):

"what. the. fuck. are you going to tell him?" 📹: Imgur user ronnixonline pic.twitter.com/EWdQMceJRo — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) September 12, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. 26 states allow open carry, and I thought that Wal-Mart’s “ban” on those was only to suggest to customers that they not carry weapons it. This video, however, makes it look as if it’s a mandatory ban for the store. (Wal-Mart has also stopped carrying certain kids of gun and ammo.) Well, it’s a start, albeit a small one:

Watch! This man is being banned from Wal-Mart for open carrying… not even able to buy the items already in his cart. And it takes like 5 officers… why lol Gotta follow the rules! Even the dumbass ones 🙄 pic.twitter.com/fYiD5U8Dsc — ℳεℓ (@mel_faith1) September 14, 2019

Proud parents: “We DID IT!”

A pair of sarus cranes, Violetta and Alfredo, let out a cry that signaled celebration and marking their territory when they discovered their new hatchling, raising their necks and shrieking at the sight. https://t.co/X6mInFVFc6 pic.twitter.com/lxFHeJ5HO6 — ABC News (@ABC) September 14, 2019

From the kindly Aleppo Catman:

KafrNabel The desert city

Everyone escaped from the bomb and airstrike

Except cats…

They still here with no foods and under bomb …

Welcome to our next rescue mission!! pic.twitter.com/VxYQUQKmue — Ernesto’s Sanctuary for Syrian Cats (@theAleppoCatman) September 15, 2019

Matthew loves these illusions, and this is a good one. The dots are never green!

Stare at the centre and see green which is never there! pic.twitter.com/kHys53GbUz — Gavin Buckingham (@DrGBuckingham) September 15, 2019