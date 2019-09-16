Photos of readers

Don’t forget to send in your photos, as did Andrea Kenner, pictured below. Her captions are these:

The first photo was taken at the Mile 39 marker of the Avon Walk in Chicago in 2016. I loved Chicago! Avon stopped holding their 39.3 mile walks in 2017, but I’m still part of the Sugar’s Trekkers for Ta-Tas walking team. We have trouble finding long-distance walks these days, but we manage! Our team was named for Sugar—a team member’s cat who died of feline mammary cancer. Our team raises money in Sugar’s memory to support the Penn Vet Feline Mammary Tumor Study

The second photo was taken on December 2, 2011. I was in a journalism class at American University, working on a team project to build an interactive website that documented the murals of Washington DC. Sadly, our website was deleted, but you can learn more about the Marilyn Monroe mural here.