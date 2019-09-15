Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, September 15, 2019, and National Linguine Day (I favor it with clam sauce, olive oil, garlic, and parsley). It’s also Batman Day, National Cheese Toast Day (rarebit!), National Double Cheeseburger Day, and, as a palliative, International Eat an Apple Day. Finally, it’s a UN holiday: International Day of Democracy.

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the life of Ynes Mexia (1870-1938), a renowned botanist and plant collector who collected over 150,000 specimens in her lifetime. Clicking on the screenshot below will give you more information.

Stuff that happened on September 15 includes:

1440 – Gilles de Rais, one of the earliest known serial killers, is taken into custody upon an accusation brought against him by Jean de Malestroit, Bishop of Nantes.

de Rais was a serial rapist and murderer of children, and an adept of the occult. He was ultimately tried and hanged for his crimes (the account at Wikipedia is horrendous.

1812 – The French army under Napoleon reaches the Kremlin in Moscow.

1835 – HMS Beagle , with Charles Darwin aboard, reaches the Galápagos Islands. The ship lands at Chatham or San Cristobal, the easternmost of the archipelago.

The British were the first to develop tanks, and fielded 1000 to Germany’s 20 during World War I. Here’s the first model: the British Mark ` tank:

1935 – The Nuremberg Laws deprive German Jews of citizenship.

1940 – World War II: The climax of the Battle of Britain, when the Royal Air Force shoots down large numbers of Luftwaffe aircraft.

1959 – Nikita Khrushchev becomes the first Soviet leader to visit the United States.

1963 – Baptist Church bombing: Four children killed in the bombing of an African-American church in Birmingham, Alabama, United States.

The four victims (from Wikipedia): “Clockwise from top left: Addie Mae Collins (aged 14), Cynthia Wesley (aged 14), Carole Robertson (aged 14) and Denise McNair (aged 11). Three men were convicted of the bombing years later; two died in prison, and one remains alive. The bombing helped spur the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

1967 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson, responding to a sniper attack at the University of Texas at Austin, writes a letter to Congress urging the enactment of gun control legislation.

2008 – Lehman Brothers files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the largest bankruptcy filing in U.S. history.

2017 – End of mission for Cassini–Huygens, a space probe built by a NASA, ESA and ASI collaboration, sent to study Saturn, its rings and its moons.

Here’s the last picture taken by the probe before plunging into the atmosphere and burning up:

Notables born on this day include:

1830 – Porfirio Díaz, Mexican general and politician, 29th President of Mexico (d. 1915)v

1857 – William Howard Taft, American lawyer, jurist, and politician, 27th President of the United States (d. 1930)

1876 – Bruno Walter, German-American pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1962)

1918 – Nipsey Russell, American comedian and actor (d. 2005)

1929 – Murray Gell-Mann, American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2019)

Those who snuffed it on September 15 include

1938 – Thomas Wolfe, American novelist (b. 1900)

Thomas Wolfe is one of my favorite writers, despite all my literary friends telling me his writing was puerile and overblown. Well, sometimes, but read “Child By Tiger”. Here’s the man, who died at 37 of tuberculosis of the brain:

Others who died on September 15 include

1985 – Cootie Williams, American trumpet player (b. 1910)

2003 – Garner Ted Armstrong, American evangelist and author (b. 1930)

2004 – Johnny Ramone, American guitarist and songwriter (b. 1948)

2017 – Harry Dean Stanton, American actor (b. 1926)

Two tweets from Nilou. The first one is stunning:

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. This poor owl! But his eyes look like the stars. . .

This is Zeus, a blind owl pic.twitter.com/kpSS5FHrlM — 41 Strange (@41Strange) September 4, 2019

Three tweets from Matthew. The second explains the first (I guess a manhole cover is “sensitive material”!)

Another gorgeous Japanese manhole cover – this time from Nagoya. A gerrid doing its thing. https://t.co/AqduXJpIiD — Michael Siva-Jothy (@sivajothy) September 14, 2019

A two minute lesson on how the Greeks knew the world was round, demonstrating Carl Sagan’s skill as a science communicator.

Carl Sagan explains how the ancient Greeks knew the Earth was round and calculated its circumference over 2,000 years ago. pic.twitter.com/3AjV9hC6hi — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) September 10, 2019

One of nature’s most spectacular displays of the male end of sexual selection:

This tweet is highly misleading: there is only one suitor. Surprising as it may sound, the dominant male has a team subordinate males who help him attract females. The subordinates are playing the long game. — Joe Tobias (@ja_tobias) September 14, 2019