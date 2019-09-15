Once again: should you tip for counter service?

It was last July that, after I felt coerced when I got takeout food at a restaurant and was asked on the credit-card screen if I wanted to tip (and even given suggested amounts), that I wrote a post called “Tipping at counters.” Now I tip pretty well when I sit down to dine (minimum 20% unless service was abysmal), but until last year I have never heard of tipping counter people when you take out food. But the practice is increasing, and it seems coercive. The screen is turned towards you, and everyone behind you can see how much you leave. And little value is added when the cooks just hand out a container for distribution. Do you tip at McDonald’s or Taco Bell? I didn’t think so.
My solution has become pragmatic: unless I am in a generous mood, or think that the counter people aren’t getting a decent wage, or they do something beyond just handing me a bag of food, I leave nothing. I’ll even admit that two weeks ago I used cash at one of these places simply because there’s no coercion when you get your change. Others, in the comment section of my post, disagree, remarking for all to see how generous they were. But as I wrote at the time, I don’t like the whole practice of tipping to begin with.
I note that in places where I go often, and where they know me, I leave a tip in the tip jar every second or third visit. But why should they have to know me? I don’t do that to get any extra service.
The solution, as always, is to pay servers a decent wage so that tips are not expected, and where one tips as a thank-you for especially good service: as in New Zealand and (to a lesser extent) France. I would gladly pay higher prices for my food so that servers, cooks, and other workers could make a decent wage, for then one would not be faced with the dilemma of how much to tip. In France, for example, the gratuities are included in the price of food, and that’s stated on the menu. In such cases, as in bistros, I leave a few Euros—pocket change—as do the French.
Everyone would be much better off if servers were paid a decent wage and anything you leave them wouldn’t be an obligation, but a genuine “thank you” for good service.
Now the New York Times has copied me with this article appearing today (click on screenshot):
Author Seth Kugel did an informal survey:
So, is leaving a tip wherever you’re asked now the norm? Four years after the Portland incident, I usually do tip when I order a coffee and find a screen turned toward me, but that’s in part to avoid the pang of embarrassment that comes from hitting “No tip,” which would be visible to the person behind me in line and often behind the counter as well. But I’m still not sure if that’s the right thing to do.
I set out to resolve this issue by speaking to customers on a sticky summer Saturday at Stumptown Coffee Roasters in New York City’s Greenwich Village. They did not help much.
Nope, people were divided. So Kugel asked the pros:
So if people could not resolve the issue, could data? Toast, a Boston-based company that provides point-of-sale platforms to thousands of restaurants and cafes around the country, provided me with 2019 tipping statistics for customers paying with cards in establishments that had activated a tipping module, the vast majority. In cafes, 48.5percent of customers left tips, and for fast casual restaurants, it was 46.5 percent. The average tip for both was around 17 percent.
A recent survey from CreditCards.com also found Americans split on coffee-shop tipping: 24 percent of Americans “always tip” baristas and 27 percent “never tip.”
I almost never use baristas (I have my own espresso machine with a milk steamer), so that’s not an issue. It goes on:
Clover, a Toast competitor, provided data for tipping at tens of thousands of American restaurants under the category “fast food,” which includes cafes and fast casual restaurants. In May 2019, customers paying with cards tipped 42 percent of the time that tipping was available to them.
It’s telling that the turning point for more tipping was when restaurants switched from signing a slip where you can add a tip to the digital screen, which is more coercive. And there are others besides me who resist this system:
But non-tippers are still a sizable bunch. And they have defenders, including Mark Roth, the chief operations officer for Chanson, a combination counter service and full-service cafe in Manhattan’s Flatiron neighborhood known (at least by me) for its buttery kouign-amann pastries.
Chanson uses a point-of-sale tipping system, and 60 or 70 percent of customers leave tips, Mr. Roth said, but they shouldn’t feel obliged to do so. “It’s more up to the individual guest,” he said. “If they have a really great experience and want to recognize that, that’s a wonderful thing. But I certainly don’t think that in a counter service paradigm, it’s a requirement or onus on the guest to have to tip.”
A great experience when they hand you a bag of food? And what would that be? (I don’t go to Starbuck’s, so there’s no possibility of remunerating someone who makes me an awesome pumpkin-spice latte LOL).
What’s the solution? I don’t know, but I hate coercion. It would help enormously if they had a sign on the wall giving the hourly wage of the waitstaff as well as the counterpeople. But it will be a cold day in Hell when they start doing that!
“It would help enormously if they had a sign on the wall giving the hourly wage of the waitstaff as well as the counterpeople.”
The sign on the wall where I go (the Bipartisan Cafe–a joke here in Portlandia) is more concerned with what pronoun to use when referring to staff than with how much to tip them. Go figure (no pun intended).
My solution is not to feel coerced. The coercion stems from not wanting to look cheap. But why should you care? The people around you are strangers and you’ll probably never see them again. Do what I do. Proudly hit “no tip” and let everyone see it. After a couple of times, it will fell natural.
It’s a qualm we all need to overcome. Every time I check out at the food store with my debit card, I get a panel asking for a donation to some cause. I don’t even know what cause, because I now reflexively hit the “nope” button and move on. Just expect this sort of thing everywhere, and hit “No” without hesitation. How many people do you know who look over the shoulder of someone in front of them in line and go “ooh, no tip”? Nobody.
I hate that too. Even worse is when the cashier asks in a loud voice, in front of everyone, “Would you like to make a donation to (whatever)”. Like you, my answer is “No!” I refuse to be extorted this way.
I think you are right, but I feel horrible if I do not give some kind of tip.
It makes sense if it’s a bartender where interactions might be brief, but professional and amiable, but in most of these new tipping schemes it’s wholly impersonal and not related to the service, but just being in the same place as the person taking money.
As I’m sure was said many times before, the basic abstract solution is a vast improvement in the distribution of wealth within Canada and US, so they become much more comparable to the more northerly so-called ‘1st world’ countries.
In particular this means a very decent wage for all workers in jobs related to food provisions and hotel etc. work. And then a custom of no tipping is appropriate, no worrying about the kitchen staff getting nothing; or the business owner skimming; or the government getting cheated out in one way of a reasonable income tax where it seems appropriate.
I’m afraid I do get the impression that now in Norway, perhaps all of Scandinavia outside Iceland maybe, some people are getting sucked into North American customs in this respect, despite really very decent wages for these workers in jobs requiring little background education. But your Scandinavian readers can correct me on that; I go there every year for awhile and stay with ‘ordinary’ folks, in both Norway and Iceland, but may get a mistaken impression.
I am so far out of it – probably should not comment. If I go to a “over the counter” place, that would be fast food and I pay cash. Never use a card for this. Also, never been asked to tip in any of these places. Maybe a few have had a tip jar? I have seen large screens where you can order and avoid standing in line, I assume you would have to pay with a card on these things.
My local coffee bar has a tip jar at the counter. My take-away order usually comes to £4.50 and I pay with a £5 note, so I generally drop the change into the tip jar.
If coercive, it’s not tipping.
Tipping for food service is absurd imo.. hardly anyone in other service sectors are tipped (last time you tipped your teller?), you’re made to feel guilty to tip because owners don’t pay properly so it really becomes supplemental income. Other countries do just fine without tipping.
If “everyone behind you can see how much you leave,” folks are standing way to close. Panera’s has such screen, and even if someone took the bold step to look right over my shoulder, they’d have to memorize the positions of the denominations. That, an no one cares what anyone is ordering or tipping.
Dunkin Donuts always has a tip jar, and sometimes I leave change, but not if it’s quarters, which I save. My local Jewel-Osco has the screens and occasionally asks for money for some food drive. Never contribute to those. Petsmart has always had them, with tips going to their own charity, and I alway give, as I’ve looked them up, and they have a very good record.
Never have a problem saying “No” to technology, cashiers staring at me, harder.
>>In France, for example, the gratuities are included in the price of food<<
It's the same in the U.K., and probably so in the rest of the EU countries.
I remember once being in Calgary, Canada and having an excellent dinner in my hotel restaurant with a colleague who had just flown in from London. After dinner and being distracted with our business conversation, I signed the bill without tipping, as is the norm where I live. Being knackered after his flight, my colleague retired to bed while I repaired to the bar for a nightcap.
Off-duty,our young waiter came in and said,"Was there something wrong with my service?"
"No – it was fine."
He replied, "but you didn't leave a tip. I'm pissed off with you Europeans who never leave tips. You're all stingy bastards."
I said, "Hold on! We're not stingy! I just forgot the tip, since I'm not used to paying one. How much was it?"
He told me and said, "I'm a student and depend on tips to live."
So I paid what I owed plus some more, in cash, and bought him a beer to eliminate his hard feelings.
He went home entirely mollified and happy.
Alan.
I tip my server at a sit down restaurant because they get paid peanuts for the most part, under minimum wage. While I was in Germany and France last year, I learned that tipping was not encouraged because they actually pay their staff better. In fact I wouldn’t mind paying more when I go out to eat if the serving staff was paid better.
I tip the guy who cuts my hair (which is quite long and curly and looks way better than Steven Pinker’s ever did!) and it’s unfair that he only gets the men’s price for cutting it. I only realised how absurd the discrepancy after Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) mentioned the topic here.
I do tip waiters if they’re friendly or have a lot to do and do it without griping, but it seems unfair that delivery people for UPS or whoever are run off their feet for many hours a day and have to lug packages around and get nothing. But some waiter gets a few quid for walking from there to here with a coffee cup.