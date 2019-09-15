Andrew Sullivan on the New York Times’s wokeness

I told you! I told you! I told you that the New York Times was becoming woke, and few believed me. Maybe more will now that Andrew Sullivan, in his latest New York Magazine “Interesting Times” piece (click on screenshot below) has decided that the NYT has decided to engage in social engineering more than in journalism. You can see this every day by simply looking at the front page of the paper online.

Yes, lots of people told me, when I posted at length about the increasing wokeness of American colleges and universities, that this was a temporary phenomenon confined to campus, and that as students entered the real world they’d shed their juvenile preoccupations with offense culture. Well, that’s not true, for those students are becoming the real world—in journalism, in business, and in the media. The worst part is that they’ve infected the liberal media I used to enjoy, media like the New Yorker, New York Magazine (Sullivan’s own home; if you have an issue of the rag, look at the last page), and, especially, the Washington Post and the New York Times, once bastions of journalistic greatness.

Well, both of those papers are still good, but they’re no longer great. The Times, in fact, is starting to look like an upscale version of The Evergreen State College’s student newspaper. In the first part of Sullivan’s usual tripartite column (the other two parts are about drag queens, which he sees as nonthreatening clowns, and Brexit, which he favors but is sympathetic to those who voted “leave”), he uses the “1619 Project” of the Times to make his point. I’ll have to quote at length, which will save me time rephrasing somebody else’s words.

Let me add, though, that the 1619 Project is a long-running presentation of the Times’s view that racism has infected and infested every aspect of American life (not just some of them). Some of the reporting is good, but the point is to shame America by confecting a “project” which, while containing a fair amount of truth, proposes an overarching and unconvincing explanation for the character of every bit of American life.

Sullivan:

“Our democracy’s ideals were false when they were written.” I’ve been struggling with that sentence — the opening statement of the introductory essay to the New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project on the legacy of slavery in America — for a few weeks now. It’s a very strange formulation. How can an enduring “ideal” — like, say, freedom or equality — be “false” at one point in history and true in another? You could of course say that the ideals of universal equality and individual liberty in the Declaration of Independence were belied and contradicted in 1776 by the unconscionable fact of widespread slavery, but that’s very different than saying that the ideals themselves were false. (They were, in fact, the most revolutionary leap forward for human freedom in history.) You could say the ideals, though admirable and true, were not realized fully in fact at the time, and that it took centuries and an insanely bloody civil war to bring about their fruition. But that would be conventional wisdom — or simply the central theme of President Barack Obama’s vision of the arc of justice in the unfolding of the United States. No, in its ambitious and often excellent 1619 Project, the New York Times wants to do more than that. So it insists that the very ideals were false from the get-go — and tells us this before anything else. Even though those ideals eventually led to the emancipation of slaves and the slow, uneven and incomplete attempt to realize racial equality over the succeeding centuries, they were still “false when they were written.” America was not founded in defense of liberty and equality against monarchy, while hypocritically ignoring the massive question of slavery. It was founded in defense of slavery and white supremacy, which was masked by highfalutin’ rhetoric about universal freedom. That’s the subtext of the entire project, and often, also, the actual text. Hence the replacing of 1776 (or even 1620 when the pilgrims first showed up) with 1619 as the “true” founding. “True” is a strong word. 1776, the authors imply, is a smoke-screen to distract you from the overwhelming reality of white supremacy as America’s “true” identity. “We may never have revolted against Britain if the founders had not understood that slavery empowered them to do so; nor if they had not believed that independence was required in order to ensure that slavery would continue. It is not incidental that 10 of this nation’s first 12 presidents were enslavers, and some might argue that this nation was founded not as a democracy but as a slavocracy,” Hannah-Jones writes. That’s a nice little displacement there: “some might argue.” In fact, Nikole Hannah-Jones is arguing it, almost every essay in the project assumes it — and the New York Times is emphatically and institutionally endorsing it.

I’ll quote a bit more, as I think Sullivan’s take—and his beef—is absolutely accurate. While, like me, he realizes that in the past the brutal slavery-ridden history of America was whitewashed (I learned almost nothing about it in school), and that we need to be educated about it, the Project is neither education nor journalism: it’s largely advocacy of an ideological view about structural racism, born of critical race theory. Sullivan argues that the Times view doesn’t deserve “to be incarnated as the only way to understand our collective history, let alone be presented as the authoritative truth, in a newspaper people rely on for some gesture toward objectivity.”

More:

The New York Times, by its executive editor’s own admission, is increasingly engaged in a project of reporting everything through the prism of white supremacy and critical race theory, in order to “teach” its readers to think in these crudely reductionist and racial terms. That’s why this issue wasn’t called, say, “special issue”, but a “project”. It’s as much activism as journalism. And that’s the reason I’m dwelling on this a few weeks later. I’m constantly told that critical race theory is secluded on college campuses, and has no impact outside of them … and yet the newspaper of record, in a dizzyingly short space of time, is now captive to it. Its magazine covers the legacy of slavery not with a variety of scholars, or a diversity of views, but with critical race theory, espoused almost exclusively by black writers, as its sole interpretative mechanism. . . . This is therefore, in its over-reach, ideology masquerading as neutral scholarship. Take a simple claim: no aspect of our society is unaffected by the legacy of slavery. Sure. Absolutely. Of course. But, when you consider this statement a little more, you realize this is either banal or meaningless. The complexity of history in a country of such size and diversity means that everything we do now has roots in many, many things that came before us. , , ,the NYT chose a neo-Marxist rather than liberal path to make a very specific claim: that slavery is not one of many things that describe America’s founding and culture, it is the definitive one. Arguing that the “true founding” was the arrival of African slaves on the continent, period, is a bitter rebuke to the actual founders and Lincoln. America is not a messy, evolving, multicultural, religiously infused, Enlightenment-based, racist, liberating, wealth-generating kaleidoscope of a society. It’s white supremacy, which started in 1619, and that’s the key to understand all of it. America’s only virtue, in this telling, belongs to those who have attempted and still attempt to end this malign manifestation of white supremacy. . . . But it is extremely telling that this is not merely aired in the paper of record (as it should be), but that it is aggressively presented as objective reality. That’s propaganda, directed, as we now know, from the very top — and now being marched through the entire educational system to achieve a specific end. To present a truth as the truth is, in fact, a deception. And it is hard to trust a paper engaged in trying to deceive its readers in order for its radical reporters and weak editors to transform the world.

Sullivan refers to this Slate article (click on screenshot) that gives a transcript from a 75-minute New York Times town hall meeting involving the staff and executive editor Dean Baquet.

Sullivan:

In a NYT town hall recently leaked to the press, a reporter asked the executive editor, Dean Baquet, why the Times doesn’t integrate the message of the 1619 Project into every single subject the paper covers: “I’m wondering to what extent you think that the fact of racism and white supremacy being sort of the foundation of this country should play into our reporting … I just feel like racism is in everything. It should be considered in our science reporting, in our culture reporting, in our national reporting. And so, to me, it’s less about the individual instances of racism, and sort of how we’re thinking about racism and white supremacy as the foundation of all of the systems in the country.” It’s a good point, isn’t it? If you don’t believe in a liberal view of the world, if you hold the doctrines of critical race theory, and believe that “all of the systems in the country” whatever they may be, are defined by a belief in the sub-humanity of black Americans, why isn’t every issue covered that way? Baquet had no answer to this contradiction, except to say that the 1619 Project was a good start: “One reason we all signed off on the 1619 Project and made it so ambitious and expansive was to teach our readers to think a little bit more like that.” In other words, the objective was to get liberal readers to think a little bit more like neo-Marxists.

Well, if they start infusing this ideology deeply into their science reporting, I’m gone (I have a subscription). I’ve already canceled my paper subscription to The New Yorker, and won’t renew my subscription to New York Magazine. (Those are the only three subscriptions I have.) I’d be pretty conflicted if I had to ditch the Times because of their fulminating wokeness. But I have no confidence that it will straighten up, even if (fingers crossed), Trump loses next year’s election. It’s too late. The papers have already hired a staff of young students steeped in collegiate “progressive” Leftism. We can expect more of the above, as well as more biased coverage of Israel, in which the Times, along with most “mainstream media” has been engaging for years (see also here and here). I look forward to The New York and Oberlin College Times (not!).