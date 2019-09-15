Andrew Sullivan on the New York Times’s wokeness

I told you! I told you! I told you that the New York Times was becoming woke, and few believed me. Maybe more will now that Andrew Sullivan, in his latest New York Magazine “Interesting Times” piece (click on screenshot below) has decided that the NYT has decided to engage in social engineering more than in journalism. You can see this every day by simply looking at the front page of the paper online.
Yes, lots of people told me, when I posted at length about the increasing wokeness of American colleges and universities, that this was a temporary phenomenon confined to campus, and that as students entered the real world they’d shed their juvenile preoccupations with offense culture. Well, that’s not true, for those students are becoming the real world—in journalism, in business, and in the media. The worst part is that they’ve infected the liberal media I used to enjoy, media like the New Yorker, New York Magazine (Sullivan’s own home; if you have an issue of the rag, look at the last page), and, especially, the Washington Post and the New York Times, once bastions of journalistic greatness.
Well, both of those papers are still good, but they’re no longer great. The Times, in fact, is starting to look like an upscale version of The Evergreen State College’s student newspaper. In the first part of Sullivan’s usual tripartite column (the other two parts are about drag queens, which he sees as nonthreatening clowns, and Brexit, which he favors but is sympathetic to those who voted “leave”), he uses the “1619 Project” of the Times to make his point. I’ll have to quote at length, which will save me time rephrasing somebody else’s words.
Let me add, though, that the 1619 Project is a long-running presentation of the Times’s view that racism has infected and infested every aspect of American life (not just some of them). Some of the reporting is good, but the point is to shame America by confecting a “project” which, while containing a fair amount of truth, proposes an overarching and unconvincing explanation for the character of every bit of American life.
Sullivan:
“Our democracy’s ideals were false when they were written.”
I’ve been struggling with that sentence — the opening statement of the introductory essay to the New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project on the legacy of slavery in America — for a few weeks now.
It’s a very strange formulation. How can an enduring “ideal” — like, say, freedom or equality — be “false” at one point in history and true in another? You could of course say that the ideals of universal equality and individual liberty in the Declaration of Independence were belied and contradicted in 1776 by the unconscionable fact of widespread slavery, but that’s very different than saying that the ideals themselves were false. (They were, in fact, the most revolutionary leap forward for human freedom in history.) You could say the ideals, though admirable and true, were not realized fully in fact at the time, and that it took centuries and an insanely bloody civil war to bring about their fruition. But that would be conventional wisdom — or simply the central theme of President Barack Obama’s vision of the arc of justice in the unfolding of the United States.
No, in its ambitious and often excellent 1619 Project, the New York Times wants to do more than that. So it insists that the very ideals were false from the get-go — and tells us this before anything else. Even though those ideals eventually led to the emancipation of slaves and the slow, uneven and incomplete attempt to realize racial equality over the succeeding centuries, they were still “false when they were written.” America was not founded in defense of liberty and equality against monarchy, while hypocritically ignoring the massive question of slavery. It was founded in defense of slavery and white supremacy, which was masked by highfalutin’ rhetoric about universal freedom. That’s the subtext of the entire project, and often, also, the actual text.
Hence the replacing of 1776 (or even 1620 when the pilgrims first showed up) with 1619 as the “true” founding. “True” is a strong word. 1776, the authors imply, is a smoke-screen to distract you from the overwhelming reality of white supremacy as America’s “true” identity. “We may never have revolted against Britain if the founders had not understood that slavery empowered them to do so; nor if they had not believed that independence was required in order to ensure that slavery would continue. It is not incidental that 10 of this nation’s first 12 presidents were enslavers, and some might argue that this nation was founded not as a democracy but as a slavocracy,” Hannah-Jones writes. That’s a nice little displacement there: “some might argue.” In fact, Nikole Hannah-Jones is arguing it, almost every essay in the project assumes it — and the New York Times is emphatically and institutionally endorsing it.
I’ll quote a bit more, as I think Sullivan’s take—and his beef—is absolutely accurate. While, like me, he realizes that in the past the brutal slavery-ridden history of America was whitewashed (I learned almost nothing about it in school), and that we need to be educated about it, the Project is neither education nor journalism: it’s largely advocacy of an ideological view about structural racism, born of critical race theory. Sullivan argues that the Times view doesn’t deserve “to be incarnated as the only way to understand our collective history, let alone be presented as the authoritative truth, in a newspaper people rely on for some gesture toward objectivity.”
More:
The New York Times, by its executive editor’s own admission, is increasingly engaged in a project of reporting everything through the prism of white supremacy and critical race theory, in order to “teach” its readers to think in these crudely reductionist and racial terms. That’s why this issue wasn’t called, say, “special issue”, but a “project”. It’s as much activism as journalism. And that’s the reason I’m dwelling on this a few weeks later. I’m constantly told that critical race theory is secluded on college campuses, and has no impact outside of them … and yet the newspaper of record, in a dizzyingly short space of time, is now captive to it. Its magazine covers the legacy of slavery not with a variety of scholars, or a diversity of views, but with critical race theory, espoused almost exclusively by black writers, as its sole interpretative mechanism.
. . . This is therefore, in its over-reach, ideology masquerading as neutral scholarship. Take a simple claim: no aspect of our society is unaffected by the legacy of slavery. Sure. Absolutely. Of course. But, when you consider this statement a little more, you realize this is either banal or meaningless. The complexity of history in a country of such size and diversity means that everything we do now has roots in many, many things that came before us.
, , ,the NYT chose a neo-Marxist rather than liberal path to make a very specific claim: that slavery is not one of many things that describe America’s founding and culture, it is the definitive one. Arguing that the “true founding” was the arrival of African slaves on the continent, period, is a bitter rebuke to the actual founders and Lincoln. America is not a messy, evolving, multicultural, religiously infused, Enlightenment-based, racist, liberating, wealth-generating kaleidoscope of a society. It’s white supremacy, which started in 1619, and that’s the key to understand all of it. America’s only virtue, in this telling, belongs to those who have attempted and still attempt to end this malign manifestation of white supremacy.
. . . But it is extremely telling that this is not merely aired in the paper of record (as it should be), but that it is aggressively presented as objective reality. That’s propaganda, directed, as we now know, from the very top — and now being marched through the entire educational system to achieve a specific end. To present a truth as the truth is, in fact, a deception. And it is hard to trust a paper engaged in trying to deceive its readers in order for its radical reporters and weak editors to transform the world.
Sullivan refers to this Slate article (click on screenshot) that gives a transcript from a 75-minute New York Times town hall meeting involving the staff and executive editor Dean Baquet.
Sullivan:
In a NYT town hall recently leaked to the press, a reporter asked the executive editor, Dean Baquet, why the Times doesn’t integrate the message of the 1619 Project into every single subject the paper covers: “I’m wondering to what extent you think that the fact of racism and white supremacy being sort of the foundation of this country should play into our reporting … I just feel like racism is in everything. It should be considered in our science reporting, in our culture reporting, in our national reporting. And so, to me, it’s less about the individual instances of racism, and sort of how we’re thinking about racism and white supremacy as the foundation of all of the systems in the country.”
It’s a good point, isn’t it? If you don’t believe in a liberal view of the world, if you hold the doctrines of critical race theory, and believe that “all of the systems in the country” whatever they may be, are defined by a belief in the sub-humanity of black Americans, why isn’t every issue covered that way? Baquet had no answer to this contradiction, except to say that the 1619 Project was a good start: “One reason we all signed off on the 1619 Project and made it so ambitious and expansive was to teach our readers to think a little bit more like that.” In other words, the objective was to get liberal readers to think a little bit more like neo-Marxists.
Well, if they start infusing this ideology deeply into their science reporting, I’m gone (I have a subscription). I’ve already canceled my paper subscription to The New Yorker, and won’t renew my subscription to New York Magazine. (Those are the only three subscriptions I have.) I’d be pretty conflicted if I had to ditch the Times because of their fulminating wokeness. But I have no confidence that it will straighten up, even if (fingers crossed), Trump loses next year’s election. It’s too late. The papers have already hired a staff of young students steeped in collegiate “progressive” Leftism. We can expect more of the above, as well as more biased coverage of Israel, in which the Times, along with most “mainstream media” has been engaging for years (see also here and here). I look forward to The New York and Oberlin College Times (not!).
Regardless of whether the NYTs survives this woke period is still to be seen. I think much of it comes from our modern internet world where a few facts lead to big misunderstandings about everything. What we really have is a lazy and almost ignorant look at our own history. Pull out a few facts such as slavery and then push that while undermining everything else. It is the same way we do everything today. The discussion of guns and gun control in America is just another example of this same stupid and uninformed talk on the subject. Most of the people on this very site make their comments on guns or gun control based on what? That they read a few article on line. This is not knowledge or understanding of a subject. There is no depth to it.
The first people that came from Europe had no intent to promote slavery. They came to get away from the lack of freedom they experienced in Europe and they also came in some cases, financed to make money for the people who backed their coming. America was a big place and it is a fact that slavery went away in the north while gaining more traction in the south due to the economy. How do you square that fact with the nutty idea that slavery was the mission?
When you have a monocausal explanation, you can make any fact, even a negative one, support your thesis. Just like a conspiracy theory. That said, I would like to know how they explain the fact that slavery was restricted over time in the northern colonies, and utlimately ended in 1865.
I have a question about what Sullivan initially writes. If the founding of the US was the founding of a country to uphold white supremacy, what about all the African kingdoms who enslaved great swathes of their population, sold them, and made most of their money off the backs of their slaves, both at home and through their “trade”? Were they also kingdoms founded on white supremacy, since white people were the ones who ended up being the main importers of those slaves slaves?
As Randall notes above, “The first people that came from Europe had no intent to promote slavery.” In fact, it was the British who first used their navy to roam the high seas stopping slavers and slave boats in an attempt to stop the African slave trade. America fought a brutal civil war in which 620,000 to 700,000 of their people died just to end slavery in the country.
The US was founded at a time when most places in the world engaged in slavery, from South America to Europe to Africa to the Middle East. The only places where it still thrives are the latter two, though in the Middle East it’s more in the form of “inviting” people from other countries to come work, taking their passports when they arrive, not paying them, and forcing them to work on dangerous jobs where over 1,000 people die to build a stadium or something.
The first settlers to the colonies may not have come with the intention to promote slavery, but they had no trouble accepting it once they were afforded the opportunity.
Here’s my response to your “whataboutism.” The other areas of the world that had slavery did not write glorious documents about how “all men are created equal.”
Slaves, slaves? The various African slaving kingdoms who flourished by selling slaves to the Europeans on the west coast very rarely sold their own population [as in from their own ethnic population or tribe/tribes] – they conducted war with rival African kingdoms in west Africa & sold the human booty to the Europeans along with their own local dissidents & criminals for tidiness.
Were those west African kingdoms [empires] founded on white supremacy you ask. No, none of the dozen or so major empires [made up of 100s of city-states &/or tribes spread over 350 years] were founded on the sale of slaves to the Europeans although it [in great part] fuelled the growth of the most economically successful.
As the demand for slaves for the Americas grew the Europeans also increasingly formed raiding parties to capture Africans themselves, but they tended to stick near the coast in partnership with local Africans. This was politically unwise because usually there was existing arrangements in place between that area/state/kingdom/empire & the European nation currently holding the ‘franchise’ for that piece of coast.
Lots of generalisations above, because 350 years is a long time & because your question is very general. You are perhaps being rhetorical & philosophical rather than seeking my kind of factual answer.
On Brexit, I think you misspoke when you said “Brexit, which he favors but is sympathetic to those who voted “leave” — he opposes Brexit but is sympathetic to those who voted “leave” — just to clarify.
Yeah, that was a multiple typo, which I’ll correct. Thanks!
I need to say something further to the Times on this idea of slavery. They should go back to the summer of 1787 and study some areas of discussion during that meeting in Philadelphia. They had some pretty intense discussions about slavery and there was a push by some, including old Ben Franklin to find a way of eliminating slavery. They did not get it done and the compromise with southern states to count slaves (2/3rd) gave the south stronger representation in the govt. than they should have had. It was a very bad outcome but required unless we wanted no government at all.
If the United States was founded specifically to support white supremacy and slavery, then the poor fools should never have put in all those insignificant verbal flourishes like “Liberty” and “Equality.” Gee, sure backfired on them, huh? It was only intended to be Ceremonial Enlightenment.
This position reminds me of several things. First, the claim that the US was specifically formed as a Christian Nation to promote Christianity — but that all somehow got left out of the Constitution. And second, the heaping of scorn on reason and science themselves because of the political application of some of the discoveries, with the replacement apparently being intuition and returning to the noble state of Nature.
The NYT town hall paragraph really is depressing. The Times editor’s answer was lame.
In studying America’s history, as probably the case with every society, one would discover several themes that help explain its development. For the United States, other themes aside from race and slavery could include individualism, immigration, economic growth, westward expansion, and the growth of democracy. Since the end of the Reconstruction period (1877) many histories of the country have been written emphasizing one or the other of these times. Many of these works have been celebratory. That is, their theses have been that the country (whether defined as the beginning of the colonial period or that of the time of the Revolution) was great and getting greater all the time. This, at least, was what was taught to generations of American school children and apparently being taught to many today, even though academics did not necessarily paint such a rosy picture.
How did slavery and race and fit into the narrative? It went something like this. Slavery was “imposed” on the English colonists by bad people in the mother country. Somehow the colonists couldn’t resist the introduction of slaves, and, in any case, slaves weren’t treated all that badly and as mental inferiors they enjoyed the benefits of being civilized and Christianized. Never mind that in many cases it was forbidden for them to be taught to read and they were not allowed to marry. The narrative fast forwards to the Revolutionary period and states that the Founders, almost to a man, opposed slavery, but, gee whiz, the time was just not right to free the slaves. After all, they were inferior as Jefferson believed so they could not be freed to mingle as equals with the superior whites. So, unfortunately, the slaveholders took upon themselves, against their fervent wishes, the heavy burden of keeping humans in bondage. Just maybe sometime in the distant future slavery would die out, but nobody had any realistic idea of how this would come about.
Then the narrative discusses the Civil War period. It mentions that slavery died out in the North (where there were relatively very well slaves compared to the South), ignoring that racism was rampant in the North. It tends to ignore or downplay that slavery vastly expanded in terms of the geographical area that it covered as well as the population of the enslaved. It also ignores that no longer were Southerners defensive about slavery – it was a positive good for both black and white. John C. Calhoun of South Carolina is best known as slavery’s defender. Now the narrative becomes somewhat contradictory in that it states that the white slaveholders weren’t bad folks, but people such as Lincoln arose to point out the moral evils of slavery. In another version of the narrative, the Civil War wasn’t even necessary because the generation of antebellum politicians were blunderers, who were not smart enough to realize that compromise would have avoided the war and sometime in the hazy future slavery would die out.
But, the war came, slavery was abolished, and except for the brief period of Reconstruction when illiterate and inferior blacks ran roughshod over the poor tyrannized white folk, everything was once again good. Never mind Jim Crow. There was no justification to attack the separate-but-equal policies instituted by the redeemed white southern state governments. In any case, 75 years later the Civil Rights movement and Supreme Court decisions ended segregation and made everything right for those who were always bitching. Yes, blacks have much less wealth than whites, but that’s their fault. And so the narrative goes.
I write all this to say that the 1619 project is a great service to educating Americans about their history. The prevalence of the fairy tale version of slavery and race has annoyed me for decades, although in the last 60 years, academic historians have demolished it as the fantasy it is. Perhaps if more students had taken American history courses in college, the 1619 project would not have been necessary. And while details of the articles can be quibbled with, its thesis is undoubtedly correct: slavery and race has permeated almost every facet of American life to this very day.
I can write much more (I’ve barely scratched the surface), but I will leave things here. I feel I am skirting the limits of how long a comment should be.
I haven’t yet read Sullivan’s article in its entirety but I’ve recently wondered why the NYT has been cozying up to Marianne Williamson. I find that disturbing.
The sub-Saharan African kingdoms had a long-established institution of slavery, and took an active part in the slave trade by selling their slaves to European (and Arab) traders. It follows from this that every African independence movement is contaminated in exactly the same way as the founding of the USA.
Moreover, slavery was an established institution by the time of the Code of Hammurabi (~ 1900 BC). So it follows that all human progress from before that time to the present moment are contaminated in just the same way etc. etc. etc..
Wikipedia on the history of slavery is illuminating—much more so, it appears, than the NYT has become. That being the case, we can conclude that the Gray Lady is no longer of any particular use. Why bother looking at it?