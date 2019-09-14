This week’s Bill Maher show, featuring Bari Weiss

Bari Weiss was on Bill Maher’s “Real Time” show last night, and I have two clips (and, temporarily, the full show). The first clip was part of “Overtime” discussion, including, along with Maher, Michael Moore, Weiss, Krystal Ball, Michael Steele, and Fernand Amandi. Ball goes after MSNBC for damaging the Left through its slanted coverage, the candidates discuss how the Democrats should take Florida, and people muse about what a “never-Trumper” Republican should do were Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders to become a Presidential candidate. Moore asserts, at the end, that the Democrats need to put up a “street-fightin’ woman or a street-fightin’ man” if they want to defeat Trump.
And here’s Bari Weiss in an 8-minute discussion about her new book on anti-Semitism. There’s not much new compared to her longer discussion I posted a week ago, but if you didn’t watch that hour-long conversation, this is a decent summary. Weiss makes the point that although she doesn’t support Netanyahu, and thinks Israel needs to return much of the West Bank, that’s no rationale for demanding the elimination of Israel—an implicit goal of the BDS movement. She says, “You would never make that argument that because we have a terrible President right now [Trump], you should dismantle America.”
She also explains why if every journalist in America got off Twitter (i.e., stopped watching it) for six months, journalism in America would “wildly improve.” This is because journalists have gotten lazy, and simply go to Twitter for the story, and on Twitter it’s largely the enraged who weigh in. Truly, HuffPo would disappear if it could base nearly all its stories on Twitter.
Finally, someone put up the whole show, and reader Michael called it to my attention, adding: “A ‘pirate’ has put up the full episode, which will no doubt disappear in a day or two. Not that high a resolution, but sufficient for a table convo. Covers the Houston 3rd Democratic Debate. A couple of interesting points, but overall not enjoyable due to people cutting across each other.” I haven’t watched it, but if you’re having a lazy Sunday, you might do so:
It’s Saturday, not Sunday, but that’s a small point since every day is a lazy day for me.
Maher has a way of cutting through and getting to the nub of an issue that is appealing to me. And as unreliable a metric as it is, the fact that he pisses off both extremes is, in this case, a good sign.
I’d like it if he laid off the lazy anti-millennial stuff he sometimes trots out, especially since he complains about ageism on a regular basis, and he’s lacking in subtlety when he discusses certain issues, but overall he’s one of the good guys.
I generally agree but have to mention that he does seem to go off on some ridiculous things sometimes. The end of last night’s show is a good example. He ranted about the ubiquity of ratings on websites. While they often aren’t reliable, and giving a rating is kind of a pain, they are very useful. In this age of Trump, ranting about ratings seemed a bit Andy Rooney-ish, as someone pointed out.
Weiss is very good with the Israel discussing and all of that. Notice she pretty much stayed out of the louder discussion with the panel when they were all giving their advice on what the democrats should be doing. Reminds me of Generals fighting the last war always. They then will usually lose the next one.
A side question: Whatever happened to “people”? Everybody is “folks” now. Steele keeps saying “folks” but never says “people.” (He’s hardly the only person who does this.)
As part of the “overtime” segment there was but another discussion regarding the merits of doing away with private insurance in a universal health care program. There seems to be two major objections to doing away with private insurance. The first is that the government cannot be trusted to run such a program. Bill Maher, presumably liberal, holds this position. The second is that people want “choice” in their health insurance.
Roger Moore demolished the first argument, pointing out that government runs the military and public schools among other things. And, of course, Medicare is a government program. I can’t understand why Maher has such an abiding faith in the health insurance companies when corruption in all segments of the private section is in the news daily. Those who say they want choice in their health insurance provider are a priori saying that private insurance is better or should co-exist with government insurance. This is the question each person should ask: what kind of insurance will provide me with the best coverage for the best price? This question cannot be answered now. In fact, it may not be answerable for years until if and when a serious plan is debated by Congress. In other words, keep an open mind. It is much too early to state flatly that private insurance, perhaps in combination with a government program, is necessarily better than a program that essentially eliminates private insurance.