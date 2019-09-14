Caturday felid trifecta: Young jaguars practice hunting; photos of cats standing up; a $500,000,000 nuclear disaster involving kitty litter

Here’s a nice video from BBC Earth of three orphan jaguar cubs getting hunting practice with the help of their human caretakers. Note that they eat their prey with relish, so they may be from Chicago.

*************

From My Modern Met we have: “20+ Purrfect Portraits of Fabulous Felines Standing on Two Legs“. A bit about the series:

Photographer Alexis Reynaud was inspired by these oddities. It led him to create the series Standing Cats, in which glamorous felines are seen posing upright on two feet. Standing Cats is an instance of life imitating art. “This idea came about while watching my cat’s movements,” Reynaud tells My Modern Met. “At that very moment, I thought that he was the reincarnation of Puss-in-Boots.” Reynaud’s portraits feature a stage setting that gives fluffy felines the spotlight to act their true selves. “[It’s] an otherworldly catwalk,” the photographer explains. “Meet a dancer, an imp, and even a movie star.” Regardless of who the feline is, they transcend their primal nature and become more human. Standing Cats is both a display of feline behavior as well as an homage to their innate beauty—such as fluff and unique coloration. Scroll down to see these kitties in all their upright glory.

Well, art is art, and here’s a bit of it:

*************

Finally, I call your attention to the passage below taken from the Vanity Fair article, which you can get by clicking on the screenshot:

The article is about the dysfunctionality about a very important cabinet-level department: the Department of Energy (DOE). “MacWilliams” is John MacWilliams, the Associate Deputy Secretary of the DOE. This shows the importance of understanding verbal communication. This was a half billion dollar mistake!

Ernie Moniz had wanted MacWilliams to evaluate the D.O.E.’s financial risks—after all, that’s what he’d done for most of his career—but also, as Moniz put it, to “go beyond financial risks to all the other risks that weren’t being properly evaluated.” To that end Moniz eventually created a position for MacWilliams that had never existed: chief risk officer. As the D.O.E.’s first-ever chief risk officer, MacWilliams had access to everything that went on inside of it and a bird’s-eye view of it all. “With a very complex mission and 115,000 people spread out across the country, shit happens every day,” said MacWilliams. Take the project to carve football-field-length caverns inside New Mexico salt beds to store radioactive waste, at the so-called WIPP (Waste Isolation Pilot Plant) facility. The waste would go into barrels and the barrels would go into the caverns, where the salt would eventually entomb them. The contents of the barrels were volatile and so needed to be seasoned with, believe it or not, kitty litter. Three years ago, according to a former D.O.E. official, a federal contractor in Los Alamos, having been told to pack the barrels with “inorganic kitty litter,” had scribbled down “an organic kitty litter.” The barrel with organic kitty litter in it had burst and spread waste inside the cavern. The site was closed for three years, significantly backing up nuclear-waste disposal in the United States and costing $500 million to clean, while the contractor claimed the company was merely following procedures given to it by Los Alamos.

A nuclear kitty:

h/t: Michael