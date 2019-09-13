The Democratic debate redux

Eleven op-ed columnists for the New York Times weighed in on last night’s debate, giving their take (and 1-10 rating) on how the ten candidates did. I stopped watching after about an hour and a half; I didn’t realize it was three hours long. Oy!

I don’t like rating debate performances, and I didn’t watch the last half, but here are the average ratings, in decreasing order, of the eleven columnists (their brief comments are also in the article):

Elizabeth Warren: 7.5 Kamala Harris: 6.2 Cory Booker: 6.1 Pete Buttigieg: 6.0 Beto O’Rourke: 6.0 Joe Biden: 5.9 Bernie Sanders: 5.7 Amy Klobuchar: 5.2 Julián Castro: 4.6 Andrew Yang 3.0

My take on the ratings: I would put Cory Booker, who impressed me, above Harris, and move her substantially down on the list, with Harris below Buttigieg. Warren belongs at the top, and Bernie and Biden occupy appropriate positions. And yes, Castro and Yang are at the bottom. O’Rourke seemed a bit patrician and pompous to me, but of course those are personality traits, or what derives from them in a debate.

You might read Frank Bruni’s take on Warren, which is that she was the winner as well, but he thinks she’s slick and a bit mendacious. I for one agree that she was clearly evasive on the Medicare-For-All issue, something that I still oppose (I think everyone needs to be enrolled in a healtcare plan, with a government option available at low cost, but I don’t yet favor elimination of private insurance).

I guess we have many more of these to watch (or miss) in the next year, but I’m betting the final candidates will be Biden and Warren. But of course it’s early days.

Your take?