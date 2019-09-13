The Democratic debate redux

Eleven op-ed columnists for the New York Times weighed in on last night’s debate, giving their take (and 1-10 rating) on how the ten candidates did. I stopped watching after about an hour and a half; I didn’t realize it was three hours long. Oy!
I don’t like rating debate performances, and I didn’t watch the last half, but here are the average ratings, in decreasing order, of the eleven columnists (their brief comments are also in the article):
Elizabeth Warren: 7.5
Kamala Harris: 6.2
Cory Booker: 6.1
Pete Buttigieg: 6.0
Beto O’Rourke: 6.0
Joe Biden: 5.9
Bernie Sanders: 5.7
Amy Klobuchar: 5.2
Julián Castro: 4.6
Andrew Yang 3.0
My take on the ratings: I would put Cory Booker, who impressed me, above Harris, and move her substantially down on the list, with Harris below Buttigieg. Warren belongs at the top, and Bernie and Biden occupy appropriate positions. And yes, Castro and Yang are at the bottom. O’Rourke seemed a bit patrician and pompous to me, but of course those are personality traits, or what derives from them in a debate.
You might read Frank Bruni’s take on Warren, which is that she was the winner as well, but he thinks she’s slick and a bit mendacious. I for one agree that she was clearly evasive on the Medicare-For-All issue, something that I still oppose (I think everyone needs to be enrolled in a healtcare plan, with a government option available at low cost, but I don’t yet favor elimination of private insurance).
I guess we have many more of these to watch (or miss) in the next year, but I’m betting the final candidates will be Biden and Warren. But of course it’s early days.
Your take?
I think the “elimination of private insurance” issue is a bit of a red herring. Nearly everyone on Medicare has a private-market supplement which covers bits that the main program doesn’t. I don’t know that any of the candidates are opposed to this sort of private coverage.
I think that both Sanders and Warren want to do away with private insurance in total. Private insurance would not be necessary because under the proposal, Medicare would pay for everything. Deductibles and co-pays would disappear. Thus, Medicare as it works today would be greatly transformed and cover every citizen (I’m not sure about non-citizens), not just those over 65.
Yes, I think Historian is right here, at least according to what I know of the candidates’ views.
“Private insurance would not be necessary …”
I see this as at the center of these claims that candidate X wants to eliminate private insurance. These candidates want to make simple, bold statements about their policies for political purposes. Finer points are lost.
Does private insurance not being necessary mean that it actually becomes illegal? I doubt anyone would answer “yes” to that question. Whatever health solution they come up with will have gaps in coverage or will lack the ultimate in service and private insurance will fill the gaps. No one is motivated to prevent that as far as I know.
Making all forms of private insurance “illegal” could pose some constitutional issues, as well.
Plus, what public policy interest would doing so actually serve?
Yes, and the idea of removing the private insurance middle-man is very appealing. Except, people hate the idea of being left without that option. I wonder how private insurance can actually be eliminated. It’s just an business agreement between the insured and the insurer. You couldn’t make private deals illegal could you?
The problem is that private insurance is necessary. One of my favorite Youtubers came down with stage 4 colon cancer. As a citizen of the UK, he was told he’d have to wait at least a year to get treatment. He was forced to move to the US and get private insurance so he could start being treated immediately (at stage 4, this was critical).
I don’t trust our government to do any better than that.
“I don’t trust our government to do any better than that.”
If that were the case, Medicare, as it currently exists, would not be overwhelmingly popular. Medicare beneficiaries have as a much access to doctors as anyone else, as long as the doctor accepts Medicare, which most do. Medicare is a government run program that people are happy with and very few except those on the far right want to see it abolished for an exclusive private insurance program.
I would agree with your results in the end. However, Biden just does not do well in debate and if he was rated without any prejudice for his years in politics he would not even be there. I would lower all the debaters for not hammering Trump on economics and his disaster Tariffs. I did not watch much of it but did anyone go after him on the Bahamas?
I like Booker a lot, he seems to be the only politician who understands that we can only cut our carbon emissions with nuclear energy. Sanders and Warren’s plans to get rid of all our nuclear plants will lock us in to fossil fuels forever – just look at how Germany messed this up… I voted Sanders in 2016 and like Warren a lot, but this policy terrifies me. I wish Booker were polling higher, I don’t want to have to vote for Biden (who is at least pro-nuclear research).
It’s freaking insane to me that being anti-nuclear energy is considered an environmentalist position. Are people unaware of France’s existence?
Nuclear energy could save the world, but a bunch of nitwits who only know how to go along with the crowd vehemently oppose it.
Yes, that really bugs me too though I think I detect a softening of that negative opinion lately. We just have to keep fighting for it.
Many people are under the impression that nuclear “disasters” have killed a lot of people but that is just not the case.
The NYT commentators reviews of the debate varied widely. Such will be the case if one takes the time to read the hundreds of other reviews posted on the Web. This means to me that reading such reviews are a waste of time. People should watch the debate themselves, reach their own judgments, and not be swayed by the pundits.
As I have stated before, being a pundit for a major news outlet is one of the greatest jobs a person can have. Pundits have notoriety, influence, a decent income, can say anything they want that crosses their minds, and, best of all, there are no consequences for being constantly wrong.
Agree. Punditry has become a career field for many out there with a political science degree or previous job in government. I think this really took off when CNN closed all its overseas offices and cut way back on journalist. It became a battle of the talking heads and it sucks. It is cheap television and it is also used allot on MSNBC. Sometimes it is hard to separate the pundits from the true journalist that are being interviewed. They have unlimited opportunities on the internet and many make their living there I guess.
Pundits are the opposite of Journalism. Journalist that are professionals give you the story and let you make your own conclusions. Pundits give you their conclusions and often skip the story.
I agree that debate reviews are worthless. They seem to depend almost solely on the reviewer’s bias toward their candidate of choice.
“Joe Biden: 6.9” [actually 5.9]
I think you’ve given Joe a one point bump. By many accounts he needed it.
Existential despair: The awareness that even one of these ten could lose the election to Trump.
I’ll fix that, thanks.
As in the first debate, this one started with an extended discussion of healthcare, largely dealing with the merits of doing away with private insurance. I will reiterate what I previously commented on this. The debate was inane because the participants gave the impression that the new president on inauguration day could snap his/her fingers and by magic a new health plan would suddenly materialize. In fact, this is what would happen before a universal health plan, regardless of its details, becomes effective and secure.
1. The president would make a proposal to Congress.
2. Assuming the Democrats control both houses of Congress and are able to overcome a Republican filibuster in the Senate, hearings would be held, the original proposal by the president (whatever it may be) would be greatly altered as compromises would be needed to secure the necessary votes for passage. This process could take up to two years.
3. Once the bill is passed and signed, there will be a transition period from four to ten years before the new system is implemented. It is highly likely that this legislation will be the most complex ever passed by Congress as it will effect almost every aspect of the economy and tax law.
4.If during this transition period, the Republicans retake Congress and the presidency, they will do everything in their power to repeal the law and could possibly succeed.
5. During the transition period and even after, there will be a multitude of judicial challenges to the constitutionality of the law. It is not at all inconceivable that the law could be stopped dead in its tracks by a right wing judiciary.
Because of the realities of the American political system, it is foolish to pick a candidate based on his/her health plan. Just hold your breath and hope that in a decade or so there is something approaching universal health care available to all citizens.
+1
I watched the entire debate including some of the post debate interviews. I had more moments of disappointment in this debate than what I’ve watched of the previous ones.
The dreariest moment was when Castro got nasty with Biden. Mayor Pete spoke up about it and expressed my thoughts on it pretty well. I don’t know much about Castro but that little scene dropped him right to the bottom of my list.
I learned something new about Yang last night that has caused me to reevaluate his views, ideas and policy positions with a bit more caution. Going by what a moderator quoted Yang to have said in the past regarding charter schools, Yang’s reply and then poking around on the internet for Yang on education it appears that Yang is a pretty strong proponent of charter schools. A few years ago I spent a good deal of time looking into charter schools. Charter schools are very largely a racket, dominated by a few large corporations and purposely designed and operated to suckle as much as possible off the tax payer teat. And they fail egregiously at education compared to public schools. Sure, there are some good ones. The majority range from not good to horrible. I’m pretty sure Betsy Devos hasn’t done anything to clean this racket up. Is Yang ignorant of all this or is his view skewed by ideology tinted glasses?
There’s a third option: Yang (like I) believes that charter schools can work if properly implemented. In 2009, of the 53 participants in an OECD survey, 25 countries had charter school program. I know that, currently among First World nations, at least Germany, the UK, Sweden, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the US all have charter school systems.
Warren is a brilliant woman and understands the policy the way that experts do. But she isn’t popular; she is the 5’th least liked US Senator according to Morning consult (as measured by constituent approval/disapproval).
part of being electable is to get much of the public to like you.
Biden; gaffes, incoherent at times, but manages to connect as “authentic” to many voters; he might well win some of the disaffected Trump supporters over (in the key states)
I love Klobuchar who did very well, but she is simply too low profile to have a realistic shot at the nomination. If she is still in the race when the Illinois primary is held I’ll vote for her, but I don’t see her lasting that long.
Bernie: NO.
I like Buttigieg but I wish he was either in Congress or a governor OR the mayor of a large city (like, say, Chicago)
Booker has an appeal, but I wonder if it is the old “football team captain” reaction in me (yes, he played at Stanford).
I would be somewhat careful using professional polling firms to make your case on any candidates or concluding they know what they are talking about. Saying that Warren is ranked as very low in approval means what? A poll taken where and was likely more of a name recognition thing. You do know that Michael Ramlet is a republican who works for many republicans? Nothing subjective there?
I am also frustrated, disgusted even, by how the press continues give the few front runners a disproportionate share of attention and exposure. They always put the same few in the center. They always ask them questions first. They always give them many more opportunities to respond than the other candidates. This is irresponsible. It skews public opinion. It prevents the public from learning about the other candidates.
It is also annoying how the press will ask questions formulated to stir shit up between two specific candidates. Almost like grade school playground behavior. Yes, they shouldn’t shy away from asking questions about contentious issues. But they shouldn’t be posing them in ways obviously intended to start a fight.
> They always put the same few in the center.
I think this is by design (by the DNC) – the candidates with the best polling get center stage.
Yes, it is by design. It is more or less all by design. On occasion they say so explicitly. For example at the beginning of this debate.
It is frustrating, but I think it’s the network, not necessarily the DNC, that decides this, and I always keep in mind that the goal of the media. is not to find the best person to be president, it’s simply to get people to watch and read their content (and buy their advertisers’ products). Sure, it would be nice to change that incentive, but they aren’t doing anything “wrong” by pursuing their own goals rather than the ones we think they should.
I too think the abolition of private insurances is politically dangerous because it can be easily leveraged by the opposition to scare people. Trump’s campaign is going to be all about fear.
If Warren can somehow moderate her healthcare policy to “Medicare for all that want it” I think she’d be in great shape. I really hope she can figure out a way to thread this healthcare needle.
Warren/Booker is looking like the best package to me right now.
Oh, and the whole healthcare debate is frustrating in several ways. All of the candidates’ policy views are in the same ballpark and yet this topic continues to illicit the most acrimonious exchanges, as if they were worlds apart.
Even more frustrating is that none of them have been able spell out how Medicare for all (compulsory or not) gets paid for, in general, on the debate stage. Opponents continue to throw down talking points like, “It will cost $30 trillion and where’s that coming from?”, and “Will it raise middle class taxes?” And no one answers it. Warren maybe was about to last night but got cut off. Bernie almost did in the post debate interview but apparently couldn’t bring himself to clearly state it.
Those two talking points are a bit disingenuous and I don’t understand why they aren’t answered. It’s pretty easy to understand the basics. Yes, taxes will go up to pay for it. Even middle class folks will pay more taxes. That’s how it gets paid for. Opponents want that to sound bad, taxes are evil after all, and want explanations to stop with that admission. However, obviously if a person has Medicare for all coverage then they will no longer be paying a private insurer for healthcare coverage. Their healthcare coverage is not costing them any more than it was. The money is simply being paid to a different entity. In fact, it is nearly certain that Medicare for all will cost the individual less than private insurance and give them not only better coverage but the security of knowing that a serious health issue will not put them in financial distress or bankrupt them.
And then there’s this “$149 million people have health insurance they like,” talking point being thrown around. As some of the candidates last night opined, I call bullshit. I’ve never heard anybody say they like their health insurance but I hear many regularly, routinely, complain about their health insurance. Dealing with health insurance is a tedious nightmare, far worse than dealing with cable companies. $149 million has got to be a large percentage of private polices in the US. I can’t imagine that this claim comes from anywhere other than thin air.
A last note on the healthcare debate, I was a bit disappointed to see several of the candidates use the talking point, “I trust the American people to make their own decisions,” to argue against compulsory Medicare for all. Even Mayor Pete (Dammit Pete, that was a bit trite). I actually do favor elective participation. But really? You trust Americans to figure this shit out and make good choices? If that were reality then we wouldn’t need any kind of government oversight, protections or regulation. No, competence in murky matters like this is not particularly well represented among the individuals that make up our society and there are other humans eager to prey on the rest. No, the reason for favoring elective over compulsory is because that aligns more closely with values that most people in our society hold dear.
I like ol’ Uncle Joe, but doubt he can go the distance. As a campaigner, Biden does great one-on-one, pressing the flesh at county fairs (as long as he keeps his schnoz outta women’s and girls’ hair). But otherwise he’s not impressive — not now, and not in his two earlier runs for the presidential nomination in ’88 and ’06.
Plus, sad to say, but Joe’s just too damn old. Were he to be elected, he’d be 78 on inauguration day, a year older than Ronald Reagan was when he left office. And should he serve two full four-year terms, he’d be 86 at the end, an age when most fellas are cutting back on their shuffleboard schedule ’cause it’s gotten too damn strenuous, not keeping up with other world leaders two decades their junior, or maintaining the grueling daily schedule of recent presidents (at least until Donald Trump instituted “executive time” so he could spend his mornings farting around the WH residence live-tweeting Fox News).
Plus, I think Biden’s popularity, and the perception that he’s the candidate to kick Trump’s ass, is thin, based primarily on name-recognition and the goodwill left over from being Obama’s veep and from 45 years in the middle of the Washington, DC, Democratic fray. Eventually, the support of the progressive wing of the Party, which is currently spread out, will consolidate behind a single candidate, likely Elizabeth Warren, and Biden’s undisputed front-runner status will deliquesce. I don’t know that his loins are girded for that kind of one-on-one battle.
Also, much of Biden’s current support is coming from black voters, particularly older ones, part of the “halo effect” of his connection to Obama. I think Booker and Harris stand a chance of drawing off that support, similar to the way Obama did from Hillary in 2008. This is particularly crucial in the early South Carolina primary, where the Democratic base is almost entirely African-American.
Based on past experience, to remain viable, a Democratic candidate will need to win at least one of the first four primary contests — Iowa (technically, a caucus state), New Hampshire, Nevada (another caucus state), and South Carolina — or at least finish within a point or two of winning three of the four, so as to have a running start at the “Super Tuesday” showdown on March 3rd of next year.
Seems to me Julian Castro was auditioning last night to be the attack-dog VP candidate on the bottom half of the anybody-but-Biden ticket.
I can see where Beto can come off as “pompous” on occasion (see, e.g., his Vanity Fair interview), but I’m not sure “patrician” is an adjective I’d use to describe a former El Paso congressman, or any other pol what’s ever come outta the Lone Star state.
You want “patrician,” check out William Weld, the former Massachusetts governor who’s launched a quixotic, mostly sight-unseen primary challenge against Donald Trump for the Republican nomination. Now that guy, there’s the quintessence of old-school, WASPy, Eastern-establishment patricianism.
Hope he puts a bee in Trump’s bonnet.