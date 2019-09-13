Several readers informed me that the 2019 Ig Nobel Prizes, for research that is supposed to make you “LAUGH and then THINK”, were awarded yesterday at a ceremony at Harvard University. While yesterday’s ten awards aren’t yet summarized on the official website. Most of the publicity in the press was about the anatomy prize, which went to research that tried to determine, using sensors placed on French postmen, whether one testicle is consistently warmer than the other (answer: yes, but only with clothes on).

Here are the prizes with references (the research must be published). Some of the awardees attended the ceremony. There was even a two-time winner!

Yang and Hu won for the second time. The Guardian reports:

Patricia Yang and David Hu, both engineers at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, celebrated their second Ig Nobel prize at the ceremony. The researchers bagged their first in 2015 for discovering the “law of urination”, which states that all mammals empty their bladders in about 21 seconds. This year, as part of a larger team, the two share the physics prize for working out how wombats make cube-shaped faeces. The feat, thought to be unique in the animal world, helps them construct stable piles of dung to mark their territory. Contacted about the prize, Yang said: “It solidifies my belief that curiosity brings joy and surprise in science.”

Here’s a video of the two-hour ceremony, which is always hilarious: