Felicity Huffman given prison sentence (a light one)

Actor Felicity Huffman, who pleaded guilty in the college-admissions scandal, was sentenced today to 14 days in jail beginning October 25, along with a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and one year supervised release.
Although this was a compromise between the jail time her own lawyers wanted (none) and what the prosecution requested (a month in stir), the fine is actually $10,000 higher than the $20K asked for by both sides. The prosecution had also asked for a year’s probation, while her lawyers asked for 250 hours of community service. It looks as if the prosecution got more of what it wanted than did the defense. And I think the sentence is about right, for it shows that nobody, now matter how rich and famous, is above the law.
Federal court Judge Indira Talwani said she thinks Felicity Huffman’s punishment is “the right sentence here.”
She also spoke directly to Huffman, saying, “I think you take your sentence and you move forward.”
“You can rebuild your life after this. You’ve paid your dues,” the judge added.
Fellow actor Lori Laughlin must be shaking in her Blahniks, as Laughlin pleaded not guilty to more serious charges, which include mail fraud. If Loughlin is convicted, there’s little doubt that her sentence will be far more serious than Huffman’s, for there’s the “plea tax”. I wonder if she will change her plea.
As for the other 33 parents and mastermind William Singer, well, American doesn’t care about them as they’re not famous.
This is one case where the reason for incarceration is neither removal from society to prevent danger, or reform of the guilty party (you can be sure that neither woman will ever do this again). The only valid reasons are to deter others and to reassure Americans that fame and money can’t always buy you a get-out-of-jail-free card.
Well done! The US justice system still works. In my beloved country of South Africa, there is theft of billions from the state coffers and no sight of any prosecution against the perpetrators.
We’ll see if she goes to a real jail or FPC Alderson, like Martha Stewart, where you can sign yourself out and relax under a tree (until 4PM)…
With 14 days to serve, she’ll do the time at a local detention center. The Federal Bureau of Prisons doesn’t designate offenders to a regular BoP facility unless they’re sentenced to at least a year.
Nobody does two weeks in the Big House, like Leavenworth. 🙂
Seemed to be a good verdict considering how poorly judges have been doing lately. The others coming down the road may be in for some serious time because some of them did far worse than this celebrity.
in re ” and to reassure Americans that fame
and money can’t always buy you a get-out-of-
jail-free card, ” … … if you are a woman.
reference: the jailing – leniency given to
Mr Jeffrey Epstein.
Blue
I said “can’t always”
Yes Blue, wait till AI takes over the judges role with hundreds of millions of cases at their disposal in one algorithm, i wonder if this asymmetry amongst others would be made. Just a cherry thought.
I am ok with this as long as time is actually served.
There is another scandal that is still a bit below the radar. I hope I get this basically right, which is where some wealthy people had a non-rich relative be made a legal guardian of their child. Then when they applied to college income was considered rather than the income of their real parents. The children then could get free financial aid including Pell grants. Very irksome since those funds are limited, and presumably it meant that people who really needed funding did not get it.
I meant to say the income of their non-wealthy relative was considered.
I wonder how Craig Cesal, who is currently serving life behind bars at a federal prison — without the possibility of parole — for a first-time, nonviolent marijuana offense, feels about this.
It is not the sentence that bothers me, it is the inequity of the punishments meted out. Poor people do hard time for non-violent crimes.
The sentence could have been a lot stiffer. Were I the judge, I would sentence them all to four years servitude as undergraduate students at Evergreen State or Oberlin, with a required major in Critical (fill in the blank) Theory Studies.
Good sentence for Huffman. Now we will see if she is actually contrite and accepts her sentence, or is a spoiled rich, self important brat who appeals.
She can’t appeal that sentence–not as far as I know.
It’s actually a “trial tax”; you get a discount for pleading. It’s built right into the Federal Sentencing Guidelines — two levels off your offense level for acknowledging guilt and pleading, three if you plead early enough to allow the prosecution to avoid having to prepare for trial (and if your offense level starts out high enough to benefit from the extra level).
Sounds to me like Ms. Huffman was sentenced within the range called for by the sentencing guidelines (which, even at their lowest end, give the judge discretion to impose a sentence of up to six months’ incarceration).
It also sounds to me like justice was done.
A bit off topic, in a recent discussion about plea deals I heard it described as a form of extortion. I tend to agree with that characterization but IANAL. So I was wondering what a real life lawyer thinks….
Well over 90% of federal criminal cases are resolved through plea agreement rather than trial. If they weren’t, the system would quickly bog down and eventually collapse under its own weight, since there are simply insufficient resources to try every case.
Nor should every case go to trial; often there’s no doubt about the underlying facts, and it’s in the defendant’s interests to cut his or her exposure to punishment by negotiating a resolution with the prosecution.
Basically, there are two types of cases that wind up going to trial — those in which there is a real question regarding the underlying facts and, thus, a real shot at an acquittal, and those in which there is absolutely no doubt at all about the facts, so the prosecution adamantly refuses to negotiate, leaving the defense with no choice but to take its chances at trial.
In the latter type of cases, the prosecution might throw a crumb or two the defendant’s way to convince him or her to forego trial. Such cases may seem like “extortion,” but in a sense it comes down to defendants coming to grips with the reality of their situation.
Still, any defense lawyer worth his or her salt has to let the prosecution known that, if push comes to shove, they’re willing to take a case to trial, no matter the odds, if for no other reason than to improve one’s negotiating position. Sometimes the prosecution will capitulate and make a reasonable offer, since prosecutors tend to dread above all else the embarrassment of losing a trial that everyone in their office knows should be a slam-dunk winner.
“..fame and money can’t always buy you a get-out-of-jail-free card.”
Not always, but it appears fame/money can buy you electoral success, in fact the latter is impossible without somehow getting your (often grubby) hands on a pile of cash. Also the movies/TV fame didn’t hurt Reagan nor Drumpf, nor did pro wrestling fame hurt that guy who became Gov. of Minnesota IIRC.
And when it’s that top level of electoral success, my goodness, it appears you can shoot someone dead (on 5th ave IIRC) and not only get off scotfree with your brilliant supporters, but you can’t even be charged (and not even really investigated by the law according to Mueller and bosses), as long as you continue as the Pres.
Do any other countries give their head of state such licence?