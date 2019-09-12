Trump posts bizarre cat video

We all know about “Sharpiegate”, the bogus map Trump presented showing Hurricane Dorian heading towards Alabama, with that direction indicated by a Sharpie line. Somebody had drawn that line onto the map after it was made to vindicate Trump, who had predicted that Alabama would be in danger from the storm, even though it wasn’t.

Look in the photo below to see the added black line showing the storm moving into Alabama. What a crock! This is perhaps the most obvious example of how Trump tries to justify his lies, and although not nearly as serious as his other missteps, is the most graphic one—humorous in its pathetic attempt to rewrite history.

Now, according to several sites, Trump tweeted this bizarre cat video, without explanation, on September 7:

The Cheezburger site, of all places, wrote about it, but linked to a related article in Slate.

From Slate:

In between a series of tweets about a canceled secret meeting with Taliban leaders and another about “Leakin’ Lyin’ James Comey,” President Donald Trump sent out a tweet that baffled much of the internet. The commander in chief continued his obsession with the forecasts for Hurricane Dorian by sharing a bizarre cat video late Saturday night. The video makes it seem like it is Trump who is holding a laser pointer and distracting a cat labeled CNN in front of a Hurricane Dorian forecast map. Oh, and “Yakety Sax” is playing in the background. The video appears to have originally been shared by an account that frequently shares Trump memes. Trump didn’t include a caption to the video, but the original caption read, “Live look at CNN.”

When the National Weather Service contradicted Trump’s “prediction”, he had the usual meltdown:

Trump’s bizarre tweet came almost a week after he made the now infamous claim that Alabama could see a significant impact from Hurricane Dorian. That led the National Weather Service’s Birmingham office to contradict the president, a conflict that subsequently descended into what has become known as Sharpiegate. Earlier, Trump criticized the New York Times for a story on the issue, saying he would love to stop talking about it but the media won’t let him. “I would like very much to stop referring to this ridiculous story, but the LameStream Media just won’t let it alone,” Trump wrote. “They always have to have the last word, even though they know they are defrauding & deceiving the public.”

And this, ladies and gentlemen, brothers and sisters, is who America chose to be our leader: the one person best qualified to run the country:

…FAKE NEWS. I would like very much to stop referring to this ridiculous story, but the LameStream Media just won’t let it alone. They always have to have the last word, even though they know they are defrauding & deceiving the public. The public knows that the Media is corrupt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019

It’s one thing to post a cat video (was he making fun of himself? I doubt it), another to keep lambasting the media and having public tantrums. He must go, one way or the other. I’m heartened by recent polling data showing him behind any of the three Democratic frontrunners: Warren, Sanders, and Biden. Perhaps we can hope after all to elect a Democratic President next year.

h/t: Su