Thursday: Hili dialogue

Stuff that happened on September 12 includes:

490 BC – Battle of Marathon: The conventionally accepted date for the Battle of Marathon. The Athenians and their Plataean allies defeat the first Persian invasion force of Greece.

1185 – Emperor Andronikos I Komnenos brutally put to death in Constantinople.

1846 – Elizabeth Barrett elopes with Robert Browning.

1885 – Arbroath 36–0 Bon Accord, a world record scoreline in professional Association football.

1910 – Premiere performance of Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 8 in Munich (with a chorus of 852 singers and an orchestra of 171 players. Mahler’s rehearsal assistant conductor was Bruno Walter).

1933 – Leó Szilárd, waiting for a red light on Southampton Row in Bloomsbury, conceives the idea of the nuclear chain reaction.

1938 – Adolf Hitler demands autonomy and self-determination for the Germans of the Sudetenland region of Czechoslovakia.

1940 – Cave paintings are discovered in Lascaux, France.

1953 – U.S. Senator and future President John Fitzgerald Kennedy marries Jacqueline Lee Bouvier at St. Mary’s Church in Newport, Rhode Island.

1958 – Jack Kilby demonstrates the first working integrated circuit while working at Texas Instruments.

1959 – Bonanza premieres, the first regularly scheduled TV program presented in color.

1962 – President Kennedy delivers his “We choose to go to the Moon” speech at Rice University.

1974 – Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia, ‘Messiah’ of the Rastafari movement, is deposed following a military coup by the Derg, ending a reign of 58 years.

1984 – Dwight Gooden sets the baseball record for strikeouts in a season by a rookie with 276, previously set by Herb Score with 246 in 1954. Gooden’s 276 strikeouts that season, pitched in 218 innings, set the current record.

2011 – The National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City opens to the public. [A day late, it seems.]

Notables born on this day include:

1492 – Lorenzo de’ Medici, Duke of Urbino (d. 1519)

1852 – H. H. Asquith, English lawyer and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1928)

1880 – H. L. Mencken, American journalist and critic (d. 1956)

1888 – Maurice Chevalier, French actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1972)

1897 – Irène Joliot-Curie, French chemist and physicist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1956) [5]

1913 – Jesse Owens, American sprinter and long jumper (d. 1980)

1944 – Barry White, American singer-songwriter (d. 2003)

1981 – Jennifer Hudson, American singer and actress

1986 – Emmy Rossum, American singer and actress

Those who passed away on September 12 include:

1977 – Steve Biko, South African activist (b. 1946)

1992 – Anthony Perkins, American actor, singer, and director (b. 1932)

1993 – Raymond Burr, Canadian-American actor and director (b. 1917)

2003 – Johnny Cash, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (b. 1932)

2014 – Ian Paisley, Northern Irish evangelical pastor (Free Presbyterian Church) and politician, 2nd First Minister of Northern Ireland (b. 1926)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is prognosticating, but not usefully:

Hili: We are facing great challenges. A: What challenges are those? Hili: Time will tell.

In Polish:

Hili: Stoimy przed wielkimi wyzwaniami.

Ja: Jakimi?

Hili: Czas pokaże.

From reader Bruce: this is what the year seems like (why are October, November, and December missing?), except there should be three Decembers, which would also allow for three Coynezaa celebrations:

From Merilee, a beautiful cat which appears to have been painted by book illustrator Arthur Rackham:

From the Purrfect Feline Page:

A tweet Grania sent me on April 7: ant face!

A tweet from Nilou, who says that these sheep scare her. Others, however, find levity:

I couldn't take it. I just couldn't. pic.twitter.com/Y3ydCyPqSI — Lupina the Lethe-seeker (@LoopyLupina) September 11, 2019

Tweets from Matthew Cobb. The first shows the matchbooks that, as I reported before, were created by Arna Miller and Ravi Zupa:

I ❤️ these cat illustrations by Ravi Zupa & Arna Miller pic.twitter.com/2SeMtM3qZR — Erin Hunting (@ErinHunting) September 10, 2019

Sound up on this one:

Is this where they record the “babbling brook” sound for sound machines? So peaceful. #banffnationalpark pic.twitter.com/948qOy5njB — Cory Mottice (@EverythingWX) September 11, 2019

This excellent reconstruction of history was done with DNA markers:

Humans inadvertently helped the small cabbage white butterfly become arguably the most destructive butterfly on the planet, but humans–citizen scientists–also helped to uncover their extraordinary journey. Check out our paper published today in PNAS https://t.co/5G8RGsquMy — Pieris rapae (@PierisProject) September 10, 2019

These sheep seem to be grazing on vertical cliffs, and they are. They are the ovid Alex Honnolds!

Nice break on the TL: blue sheep doing the impossible, per usual, in the Valley of the Cats, China. pic.twitter.com/rtqOmf31xz — Imogene Cancellare (@biologistimo) September 11, 2019

This is a fantastic reconstruction of how the International Space Station was assembled over a period of years:

The International Space Station is constantly orbiting above our heads but do you know how it was built? This NASA animation shows how the @Space_Station was assembled from 1998 to 2011: pic.twitter.com/7tixPfaAih — Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) September 10, 2019

. . . and a raccoon giving scritches, but not very good ones.

Raccoon giving scritches pic.twitter.com/z1z5c9khrf — Fluff Society (@FluffSocial) September 7, 2019