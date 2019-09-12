Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday, September 12, 2019, and National Chocolate Milkshake Day, National Report Medicaid Fraud Day (!), National Day of Encouragement, and commemoration of the mass hanging of the Saint Patrick’s Battalion (Mexico): a bizarre story that ended with the largest mass execution in American History (1847).
Stuff that happened on September 12 includes:
- 490 BC – Battle of Marathon: The conventionally accepted date for the Battle of Marathon. The Athenians and their Plataean allies defeat the first Persian invasion force of Greece.
- 1185 – Emperor Andronikos I Komnenos brutally put to death in Constantinople.
- 1846 – Elizabeth Barrett elopes with Robert Browning.
- 1885 – Arbroath 36–0 Bon Accord, a world record scoreline in professional Association football.
- 1910 – Premiere performance of Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 8 in Munich (with a chorus of 852 singers and an orchestra of 171 players. Mahler’s rehearsal assistant conductor was Bruno Walter).
- 1933 – Leó Szilárd, waiting for a red light on Southampton Row in Bloomsbury, conceives the idea of the nuclear chain reaction.
- 1938 – Adolf Hitler demands autonomy and self-determination for the Germans of the Sudetenland region of Czechoslovakia.
- 1940 – Cave paintings are discovered in Lascaux, France.
- 1953 – U.S. Senator and future President John Fitzgerald Kennedy marries Jacqueline Lee Bouvier at St. Mary’s Church in Newport, Rhode Island.
Here’s a wedding photo:
- 1958 – Jack Kilby demonstrates the first working integrated circuit while working at Texas Instruments.
- 1959 – Bonanza premieres, the first regularly scheduled TV program presented in color.
I used to watch this show (Hoss was my favorite because he liked his vittles!). Here’s a short montage:
- 1962 – President Kennedy delivers his “We choose to go to the Moon” speech at Rice University.
And here are those famous words:
- 1974 – Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia, ‘Messiah’ of the Rastafari movement, is deposed following a military coup by the Derg, ending a reign of 58 years.
- 1984 – Dwight Gooden sets the baseball record for strikeouts in a season by a rookie with 276, previously set by Herb Score with 246 in 1954. Gooden’s 276 strikeouts that season, pitched in 218 innings, set the current record.
Here’s Gooden breaking that rookie record:
And, finally. .
- 2011 – The National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City opens to the public. [A day late, it seems.]
Notables born on this day include:
- 1492 – Lorenzo de’ Medici, Duke of Urbino (d. 1519)
- 1852 – H. H. Asquith, English lawyer and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1928)
- 1880 – H. L. Mencken, American journalist and critic (d. 1956)
- 1888 – Maurice Chevalier, French actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1972)
- 1897 – Irène Joliot-Curie, French chemist and physicist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1956)[5]
- 1913 – Jesse Owens, American sprinter and long jumper (d. 1980)
- 1944 – Barry White, American singer-songwriter (d. 2003)
- 1981 – Jennifer Hudson, American singer and actress
- 1986 – Emmy Rossum, American singer and actress
Those who passed away on September 12 include:
- 1977 – Steve Biko, South African activist (b. 1946)
- 1992 – Anthony Perkins, American actor, singer, and director (b. 1932)
- 1993 – Raymond Burr, Canadian-American actor and director (b. 1917)
- 2003 – Johnny Cash, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (b. 1932)
- 2014 – Ian Paisley, Northern Irish evangelical pastor (Free Presbyterian Church) and politician, 2nd First Minister of Northern Ireland (b. 1926)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is prognosticating, but not usefully:
Hili: We are facing great challenges.A: What challenges are those?Hili: Time will tell.
Hili: Stoimy przed wielkimi wyzwaniami.
Ja: Jakimi?
Hili: Czas pokaże.
From reader Bruce: this is what the year seems like (why are October, November, and December missing?), except there should be three Decembers, which would also allow for three Coynezaa celebrations:
From Merilee, a beautiful cat which appears to have been painted by book illustrator Arthur Rackham:
From the Purrfect Feline Page:
A tweet Grania sent me on April 7: ant face!
A tweet from Nilou, who says that these sheep scare her. Others, however, find levity:
Tweets from Matthew Cobb. The first shows the matchbooks that, as I reported before, were created by Arna Miller and Ravi Zupa:
Sound up on this one:
This excellent reconstruction of history was done with DNA markers:
These sheep seem to be grazing on vertical cliffs, and they are. They are the ovid Alex Honnolds!
This is a fantastic reconstruction of how the International Space Station was assembled over a period of years:
. . . and a raccoon giving scritches, but not very good ones.
I suspect the sheep grazing on a near vertical cliff has been exaggerated by turning the camera/phone at an angle. Look at the angle of the trees.
Yes, definitely. Look at the posture of the sheep as well: The vector of gravity has to pass through their center of gravity and their feet.
Also, the fact that the clouds are drifting to the _bottom right_ of the sky also suggests something’s not quite right.
I find it annoying that people pull this stunt(there have been a few other similarly dodgy anti-grav-goat videos that went viral) because the things that these goats can do on sheer cliff faces are impressive enough as it is.
In short, it’s fake news.
Yes, adjusting the image [as per below] to achieve maximum arse of the bharal verticality, leaves a walkable slope, with hands in ones pockets, for us mere primates:
Beautifully put 🙂
And it even looks like a normal hillside.
“but bear with me”
Aaa! The bear is still there!
Someone call animal control!
Are there bells in its faeces?
