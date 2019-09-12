The Democratic debate

Another tedious evening is in store. The opening statements were lame, especially Andrew Yang’s attempt to buy the public by offering 20 families $12,000 per year if they entered a competition on his website during the debate. Warren and Sanders (who has turned quite red and looks unhealthy, or terminally angry) are standing by their Medicare-For-All programs, which I think will hurt them with voters.
At any rate, this promises to be a long night with nothing new. Put your own views below as the debate progresses.
My own choices remain the same: if I could wish a candidate into office at this point, it would be Elizabeth Warren. But I see her as substantially less electable than Biden. A friend I talked to this week, who is fiercely smart and politically astute, said that Warren’s image, including her personality, will count against her. In an ideal world, it wouldn’t, but we’ve seen it happen before.
At any rate, barring a really dark horse, I will be voting for one of these people in 14 months.
I gotta go: Bernie’s about to explode.
Oh, and I hate it when the candidates doge the questions asked by the moderators.
Update: No Democrat has expressed any view that would counteract the impression, however false, that the party favors completely open immigration. After all, if you follow Warren’s mantra that “immigration only makes us stronger,” then we should have no restrictions at all. The only courageous statement I’ve heard was Beto O’Rourke’s assertion that he would institute a program to ban (presumably through mandatory buybacks) assault weapons.
Sadly yes, Warren does not have the type of presence that will win over undecideds. I would of course vote for her, but she doesn’t project an image of strength and confidence that works on people’s subconscious. It’s a shame that elections are decided on that, but it’s reality.
“It’s a shame that elections are decided on that, but it’s reality.”
The media talking heads made that abundantly clear. Is that a compliment to “Amuricun Exceptionalism”?
During the pre-debate activities, the president of ABC News had to make two attempts to get the(rude and uncooperative, IMO) crowd to settle down so he could start the pre-debate activities. Then the series of bloviating speakers representing the university, the city, the state/national Dem functionaries, etc. It’s as if Houston hung the stars. To paraphrase the old hymn, “Praise Houston from whom all blessings flow!
Praise all ye TEXANS here below!” I had to mute it several times, the intensity of the bloviating radiation reaching a toxic (if not lethal) level. (I was inclined to say, “Houston, YOU have a problem.”) Apparently stroking the collective human primate herd ego is what it takes.
I was glad to hear that candidates would be docked time if they interrupted other candidates. That’s progress of a kind. I wonder what if any plan they had for dealing with interruptions from the herd assembled.
What do y’all think about the Greenpeace protesters ???
I still think Pete is the best, but likely not electable, sadly.
I agree about Pete.
And Cory Booker is sounding better and better.
Anybody on that stage could beat Trump. In the early polling so far, Trump has failed to get much over 40% against (or to beat) anybody in the Democratic field. That’s consistent with his approval ratings over his entire presidency. Biden beats Trump by about 15 points, but that’s primarily because of Biden’s greater name recognition.
Trump has a ceiling of about 44% of the popular vote, maybe less, and in a two-candidate race, that won’t cut it.
In the 2016 election, to use a Texas Hold ‘Em poker analogy, Trump sucked out an inside straight on fifth street against a wired-up three aces, by winning three key electoral-college states by a mere 77,000 combined votes. The chances of him doing that again, against ANY Democratic candidate (he did it the last time against the Democratic candidate with the lowest favorability ratings ever) is extremely slim.
What ever happened to those wonderful smoke filled rooms that used to help us decide?
They croaked in Chicago ’68, with Hubert Humphrey, Richard Daley (and his rioting cops), Frank Rizzo, George Meany and the rest of the OG Party bosses.
Yeah, Yang’s giveaway idea is probably not the best approach he could have taken. I still think he’s the best candidate to beat Trump though. And I’m still unclear on the argument for Biden being more electable. Is it because if he’s the nominee, people who would have voted for Trump over another candidate will vote for Biden instead? Where’s the evidence of this? Or is it that people who are going to stay home if another candidate is the nominee are going to go out and vote if Biden is the nominee? Or is it something else? I’d lhonestky like to know what the thinking is.
My argument for Biden is simply that, of the candidates who have a chance at the nomination, he’s the centrist. If you look at the polling regarding the policies Warren and Sanders have put forth and compare them to Biden’s positions, Biden is miles ahead of them in terms of electability.
Furthermore, he’s a known and respected name from an administration that has high favorability among the public (the most recent poll for the Obama administration I can find is from 2017 and he had a 59% positive rating. These ratings tend to continue going up as we become farther removed from the President’s term in office).
BTW, while I don’t necessarily agree that Yang is the best candidate to beat Trump, he is my favorite candidate. When you watch interviews with him where he sits down and talks policy for and hour or two, it’s clear he has an incredible amount of knowledge, is extremely nuanced in his thinking and proposals, and has reams of good and coherent policies he would like to see enacted. He’s just very impressive. Unfortunately, I don’t think he’ll never get close to a nomination, probably in some part for the positive qualities I just mentioned 😛
I only saw a few minutes…by chance. And Beto spoke.
He quoted various statistics, and one of them had to do with healthcare results of women who are white compared to women who are black, and black women’s were about 4 times more likely to be worse.
I think I read that study and one of the factors involved may have been obesity, but Beto left that out. And also I think Hispanic women also have results close to that of white women, that too was left out.
He repeated the NYTimes 1619 hypothesis about its being the real founding date of the United States.
This is the longest extended, kind of, view that I have had of him, and he struck me as an entitled demagogue, especially given that atrocious Vanity Fair interview and the immortal “I want to be in it. Man, I’m just born to be in it.”
Warren strikes me as strongest. Build her up, don’t tear her down with all that stuff that used to go under the ditzy category of “Being Presidential”.