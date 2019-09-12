The Democratic debate

Another tedious evening is in store. The opening statements were lame, especially Andrew Yang’s attempt to buy the public by offering 20 families $12,000 per year if they entered a competition on his website during the debate. Warren and Sanders (who has turned quite red and looks unhealthy, or terminally angry) are standing by their Medicare-For-All programs, which I think will hurt them with voters.

At any rate, this promises to be a long night with nothing new. Put your own views below as the debate progresses.

My own choices remain the same: if I could wish a candidate into office at this point, it would be Elizabeth Warren. But I see her as substantially less electable than Biden. A friend I talked to this week, who is fiercely smart and politically astute, said that Warren’s image, including her personality, will count against her. In an ideal world, it wouldn’t, but we’ve seen it happen before.

At any rate, barring a really dark horse, I will be voting for one of these people in 14 months.

I gotta go: Bernie’s about to explode.

Oh, and I hate it when the candidates doge the questions asked by the moderators.

Update: No Democrat has expressed any view that would counteract the impression, however false, that the party favors completely open immigration. After all, if you follow Warren’s mantra that “immigration only makes us stronger,” then we should have no restrictions at all. The only courageous statement I’ve heard was Beto O’Rourke’s assertion that he would institute a program to ban (presumably through mandatory buybacks) assault weapons.