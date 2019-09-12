Photos of readers

Reader A. C. Harper sent two photos, one as a Roman:
A reflection on my recent trip to York. Or you can use the cos-play version from the same trip, taken in the Roman Baths remains under The Roman Baths pub; nothing better than a pint of super-cooled Guinness on a
hot day.
Bravo! My goal now is to visit someplace where it makes sense to get my picture taken in a Roman helmet.
I come not to praise Caesar, but to bury him (or at least to drown his sorrows in a pint or two)? 🙂
Dress up corner?…ok.
I guess to be authentic you’d be drinking red wine, which I prefer to Guinness.