Photos of readers

Reader A. C. Harper sent two photos, one as a Roman:

A reflection on my recent trip to York. Or you can use the cos-play version from the same trip, taken in the Roman Baths remains under The Roman Baths pub; nothing better than a pint of super-cooled Guinness on a
hot day.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on September 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm and filed under Photos of readers. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

3 Comments

  1. Cate Plys
    Posted September 12, 2019 at 2:09 pm | Permalink

    Bravo! My goal now is to visit someplace where it makes sense to get my picture taken in a Roman helmet.

    Reply
  2. Ken Kukec
    Posted September 12, 2019 at 2:16 pm | Permalink

    I come not to praise Caesar, but to bury him (or at least to drown his sorrows in a pint or two)? 🙂

    Reply
  3. rickflick
    Posted September 12, 2019 at 2:22 pm | Permalink

    Dress up corner?…ok.
    I guess to be authentic you’d be drinking red wine, which I prefer to Guinness.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: