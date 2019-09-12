Oberlin denied a new trial in the Gibson’s Bakery case

From the beginning, Legal Insurrection (LI) has had the best continuing covering of the Oberlin vs. Gibson’s Bakery case (see here for a list of my posts on the matter). Yes, it’s a right-wing site (I always have to apologize for this, but not for citing the New York Times or Salon!), but LI‘s reporting has been, to the best of my knowledge, pretty fair and absolutely accurate. And, of course, Left-wing media avoids the case like a hot potato—for obvious reasons: Wokeness took a big hit.
You may recall that the jury originally fined Oberlin a total of $44 million in punitive and compensatory damages, an amount later reduced to $25 million. On top of that was added another $6.5 million to cover lawyers’ fees, so Oberlin was in it for $31.5 million—a big chunk of change. Then, since Oberlin has pleaded temporary impecuniousness and said it would file post-trial appeals to the court, so the judge ordered the college to post a $36.4 million bond. Now, the judge has denied the college the new trial it so desperately wanted (click on screenshot):
As LI reports:
Before appealing, Oberlin College filed two post-trial motions, a Motion for Judgment Notwithstanding The Verdict (pdf.) and Motion for a New Trial (pdf.), as explained in our post, Oberlin College Seeks New Trial in Gibson’s Bakery Case.
Gibson’s Bakery responded with an Opposition to the Motion for Judgment Notwithstanding The Verdict (pdf.), and Opposition to the Motion for a New Trial (pdf.), as explained in our post, Gibson’s Bakery: Oberlin College’s request for a new trial is “baseless”.
Judge John Miraldi has ruled, denying both motions. The Order Denying Motion for Judgment Notwithstanding the Verdict (pdf.) and Order Denying Motion for New Trial (pdf.) are embedded at the bottom of the post.
In the JNOV Order, the Court ruled in pertinent part:
Judgment notwithstanding the verdict is only appropriate where, when the evidence is construed most strongly in favor of the nonmoving party, reasonable minds can come to one conclusion, and that conclusion is adverse to the non-moving party. See McMichael v. Akron General Medical Center, 2017-Ohio-7594, ,r 1 O (Ohio Ct. App. 9th Dist.); see a/so Goodrich, at ¶ 11.
The Court has reviewed and considered the parties’ respective briefs and applicable precedent and, after construing the evidence most strongly in Plaintiff’s favor, the Court does not find that the Defendants are entitled to judgment notwithstanding the verdict. Accordingly, Defendants’ Motion for Judgment Notwithstanding the Verdict is denied.
In the New Trial Order, the Court ruled in pertinent part:
Ohio Civ. R. 59(A) empowers a trial court to grant a new trial when a party has been awarded “[e]xcessive or inadequate damages, appearing to have been given under the influence of passion or prejudice”. Tesar Indus. Contractors, Inc. v. Republic Steel, 2018-Ohio-2089, ¶¶ 31 (Ohio Ct. App. 9th Dist.) (internal citations omitted).
Having considered the parties respective briefs and arguments and applicable precedent, the Court finds that the amount awarded is not manifestly excessive nor does it appear to be influenced by passion or prejudice. Accordingly, Defendants’ Motion for a New Trial or Remittitur is denied.
As far as I know, Oberlin will also be responsible for paying the interest on the award amount, which is why there’s a $36 million dollar bond secured by Oberlin. As I wrote previously:
The interest alone on the judgment (assuming a rate of 5%) is more than $4,000 per day, and that will presumably be added to the total fees should Gibson’s ultimately prevail. Ergo Gibson’s asked for this (indent from Legal Insurrection site):
The judgment interest rate in 2019 is 5%. Therefore, if appeals of this case last just three years, the total amount of post-judgment interest that Defendants will have to pay is $4,742,179.77 –which is $1,580,726.59 per year or $4,330.76 per day. [JAC: This, added to the previous award, adds up to $36 million, which is the bond that the judge just required the College to post.]
Oberlin, in the midst of declining enrollment (one reason it pleaded poverty), appears to be in it for the long haul, digging in its heels. It’s above my pay grade to speculate how an appeals court would rule, but Oberlin will surely appeal this case. In the meantime, should the college ultimately lose, the clock is ticking to the tune of $4000 per day.
It’s interesting, Dr. Coyne, that you feel obliged to apologize for citing right-wing sources. I often do too.
I am trying to get to the point where I no longer do that because there are more and more instances, many of them, in which right-wing media is more accurate and fair than left-wing media.
And most of all, right-wing is actually reporting these events. So many things that go against “wokeness” are silenced by left-wing media. (Never thought I would be using the term “left-wing media”, but there we are.)
The result is that many friends of mine are totally ignorant of critical events because if the Times or Post don’t cover them, then they didn’t happen or it’s just right-wing lies.
I think it is because there are right-wing sites that peddle absolutely fabricated conspiracy theories. Sure, maybe there are some left-wing sites that do the same but I sure don’t know of any. As long as the right dominates in this respect, those interested in the truth will, and should, continue to apologize for citing right-wing sources.
In a perfect world, each news source would have its own independent reputation. However, that’s just hard to make happen. Stereotypes are often right and they remain an efficient way to look at the complicated world.
The only right wing site I would heavily apologize for citing is Fox News and perhaps World Net Daily. They have especially bad track records.
I wonder if Oberlin admitted guilt, sincerely apologized, and voluntarily offered to pay a fine, even now after all this turmoil, they wouldn’t be treated much more leniently. Yes, they would upset some (small?) fraction of students and faculty, but everybody else would feel totally copacetic. Just an idle thought.
This should come as no surprise. Absent the discovery of some new fact (say, the revelation of juror misconduct during deliberations) the granting of such a post-verdict motion by a trial court is a legal rara avis.
So you recall the recent Brett Stephens bedbug affair? Well, the principal there, David Karpf, was interviewed for the Chronicle and had this to say.
Of course, Oberlin was held liable for the defamatory speech of their administrators but, hell, what’s the truth if you have a point to make?
Does anyone think this will have an effect on activist administrators or faculty?
Well there’s a $31 million hole in their finances, so probably.
plus 5% accrued. Unless of course they actually possess the dough, and invest it in some lucrative ‘super-woke’ place, say something like a Koch Bros. Hedge
fund, and make 15% in the interim while clogging the courts.
The university has an endowment which is already invested in index funds. That’s where any payout would come from.
Just wanted to note that these post-trial motions are rather perfunctory and almost never succeed. While I am not familiar with Ohio practice, many appellate courts require these type of motions be brought in the trial court before allowing the appeal to proceed. The rationale is to allow the trial court one last chance to correct any errors before the appellate court takes jurisdiction.
Does Oberlin have grounds for appeal? Besides asking for a reduction in the award, what else can they appeal on?
Seems to me that David Karpf has an odd view of free speech. The Gibson Bakery case is much larger.