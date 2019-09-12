Oberlin denied a new trial in the Gibson’s Bakery case

From the beginning, Legal Insurrection (LI) has had the best continuing covering of the Oberlin vs. Gibson’s Bakery case (see here for a list of my posts on the matter). Yes, it’s a right-wing site (I always have to apologize for this, but not for citing the New York Times or Salon!), but LI‘s reporting has been, to the best of my knowledge, pretty fair and absolutely accurate. And, of course, Left-wing media avoids the case like a hot potato—for obvious reasons: Wokeness took a big hit.

You may recall that the jury originally fined Oberlin a total of $44 million in punitive and compensatory damages, an amount later reduced to $25 million. On top of that was added another $6.5 million to cover lawyers’ fees, so Oberlin was in it for $31.5 million—a big chunk of change. Then, since Oberlin has pleaded temporary impecuniousness and said it would file post-trial appeals to the court, so the judge ordered the college to post a $36.4 million bond. Now, the judge has denied the college the new trial it so desperately wanted (click on screenshot):

As LI reports:

As far as I know, Oberlin will also be responsible for paying the interest on the award amount, which is why there’s a $36 million dollar bond secured by Oberlin. As I wrote previously:

The interest alone on the judgment (assuming a rate of 5%) is more than $4,000 per day, and that will presumably be added to the total fees should Gibson’s ultimately prevail. Ergo Gibson’s asked for this (indent from Legal Insurrection site): The judgment interest rate in 2019 is 5%. Therefore, if appeals of this case last just three years, the total amount of post-judgment interest that Defendants will have to pay is $4,742,179.77 –which is $1,580,726.59 per year or $4,330.76 per day. [JAC: This, added to the previous award, adds up to $36 million, which is the bond that the judge just required the College to post.]

Oberlin, in the midst of declining enrollment (one reason it pleaded poverty), appears to be in it for the long haul, digging in its heels. It’s above my pay grade to speculate how an appeals court would rule, but Oberlin will surely appeal this case. In the meantime, should the college ultimately lose, the clock is ticking to the tune of $4000 per day.

h/t: BJ