Impeachment investigation appears to begin in House

I say “appear”, because it’s not really clear what’s going on. According to CNN (click on the screenshot below), a house panel apparently convened to investigate the possibility of impeachment has taken its first vote to define the parameters of the investigation:

(CNN) The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved a resolution defining the rules of the panel’s impeachment investigation, the first vote the committee has taken related to the potential impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The party-line vote came as House Democrats have struggled to define the committee’s probe , with Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler saying the committee is conducting an impeachment inquiry, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders are refraining from calling it that. Thursday’s vote, which does not need to be approved by the full House, gives Nadler the ability to deem committee hearings as impeachment hearings. It allows staff to question witnesses at those hearings for an hour after members conclude, gives the President’s lawyers the ability to respond in writing to public testimony and allows the committee to collect information in a closed setting.

And there’s a disparity between how different Democrats characterize what’s going on:

But the broader question — is the committee conducting an impeachment inquiry? — has flustered Democrats all week. To Nadler and many on the committee, the committee is conducting an impeachment investigation. They argue that the debate over how to label the investigation is merely semantics: they have stated publicly and in court filings that their investigation is part of an active effort to decide whether to pursue impeachment. House leadership, however, has taken a different tack. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries have all declined this week to say affirmatively that the committee’s investigation was an impeachment investigation or an impeachment inquiry, as Nadler has described it. Well, declining to “say affirmatively” is not a statement of “no investigation”. My bet is that the House will proceed with the investigation, which my reveal more malfeasance on the part of Trump, even though a successful impeachment is doomed given the composition of the Senate.