HuffPo needs the grammar police

. . . for headlines like this one (click if you want to go to the story):

No, the troll wasn’t an expert in insulting hands. . .

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on September 12, 2019 at 4:00 pm and filed under grammar, PuffHo :-(. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

8 Comments

  1. Ken Kukec
    Posted September 12, 2019 at 4:30 pm | Permalink

    The headline writer squints hir adverbial phrases like a chump. (And PS to the rude tweeter — Halle Berry would be gorgeous even with hands like Venus de Milo.)

    Reply
    • gravelinspector-Aidan
      Posted September 12, 2019 at 5:06 pm | Permalink

      Venus of Milo – wasn’t he a character in Catch 22?

      OK, hands up! I don’t know what you’re talking about.

      Reply
  2. Graham Head
    Posted September 12, 2019 at 4:30 pm | Permalink

    HuffPo needs the grammar police

    AKA subeditors, a dying breed.

    Reply
  3. freiner
    Posted September 12, 2019 at 4:49 pm | Permalink

    Fractured like Timespeak recalling phrasing headline. Again reeled mind.

    Reply
  4. Nicolaas Stempels
    Posted September 12, 2019 at 5:00 pm | Permalink

    I’ll take Ms Berry’s hands over Mr Trump’s anytime 🙂

    Reply
  5. voicetomusic
    Posted September 12, 2019 at 5:50 pm | Permalink

    Actually, it’d be interesting to know what he really meant. ?

    Reply
  6. David Evans
    Posted September 12, 2019 at 7:05 pm | Permalink

    I don’t think this is bad grammar. Grammar allows sentences that can be parsed in more than one way, and the path of wisdom is to not use them. In this case “like a champ” is unnecessary.

    Reply
  7. BJ
    Posted September 12, 2019 at 7:15 pm | Permalink

    But that would require editors, which would require paying people. We all know how much HuffPo hates paying their “writers,” so we surely shouldn’t expect them to pay for editors.

    Aside from the headline, just the subject of the story makes me want to vomit. Who consumes this treacly tripe? OMGZ! Halle Berry totally owned some guy on Twitter! Yasss Queen slay!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: