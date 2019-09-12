. . . for headlines like this one (click if you want to go to the story):
No, the troll wasn’t an expert in insulting hands. . .
|dd on The Democratic debate
|BJ on The Democratic debate
|BJ on The Democratic debate
|merilee on The Democratic debate
|merilee on Trump posts bizarre cat v…
The headline writer squints hir adverbial phrases like a chump. (And PS to the rude tweeter — Halle Berry would be gorgeous even with hands like Venus de Milo.)
Venus of Milo – wasn’t he a character in Catch 22?
OK, hands up! I don’t know what you’re talking about.
HuffPo needs the grammar police
AKA subeditors, a dying breed.
Fractured like Timespeak recalling phrasing headline. Again reeled mind.
I’ll take Ms Berry’s hands over Mr Trump’s anytime 🙂
Actually, it’d be interesting to know what he really meant. ?
I don’t think this is bad grammar. Grammar allows sentences that can be parsed in more than one way, and the path of wisdom is to not use them. In this case “like a champ” is unnecessary.
But that would require editors, which would require paying people. We all know how much HuffPo hates paying their “writers,” so we surely shouldn’t expect them to pay for editors.
Aside from the headline, just the subject of the story makes me want to vomit. Who consumes this treacly tripe? OMGZ! Halle Berry totally owned some guy on Twitter! Yasss Queen slay!