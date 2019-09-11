Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, September 11, 2019, a date that will live in infamy, for it was 18 years ago that the airplane terror attacks took place (see below).

Stuff that happened on this day includes:

1297 – Battle of Stirling Bridge: Scots jointly led by William Wallace and Andrew Moray defeat the English.

Wallace, of course, was captured and executed in a grisly fashion (drawn and quartered) eight years later. FREEEEEEDOM!!!

1609 – Henry Hudson discovers Manhattan Island and the indigenous people living there.

1789 – Alexander Hamilton is appointed the first United States Secretary of the Treasury.

1857 – The Mountain Meadows massacre: Mormon settlers and Paiutes massacre 120 pioneers at Mountain Meadows, Utah.

1943 – World War II: Start of the Nazi liquidation of the Minsk and Lida ghettos.

1972 – The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit system begins passenger service.

1973 – A coup in Chile headed by General Augusto Pinochet topples the democratically elected president Salvador Allende. Pinochet exercises dictatorial power until ousted in a referendum in 1988, staying in power until 1990.

1978 – Janet Parker, a British medical photographer, became the last recorded person to die from smallpox. In light of this incident, all known stocks of smallpox were destroyed or transferred to one of two Biosafety level 4, WHO reference laboratories for smallpox.

While initial conclusions were that Parker was infected by smallpox coming up from a laboratory one floor below her, the University of Birmingham Medical School was found not culpable in a formal investigation, and it’s still a mystery how she got infected. The head of the Medical school committed suicide by cutting is throat, apologizing for dereliction of duty. Here’s Parker:

1985 – Pete Rose breaks Ty Cobb‘s baseball record for most career hits with his 4,192nd hit.

Rose remains the all-time leader with 4,265 hits. Because he bet on baseball, however, he’s been permanently ruled ineligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Here’s the record-breaking hit:

1997 – After a nationwide referendum, Scotland votes to establish a devolved parliament within the United Kingdom.

2001 – The September 11 attacks, a series of coordinated suicide attacks killing 2,996 people using four aircraft hijacked by 19 members of al-Qaeda. Two aircraft crash into the World Trade Center in New York City, a third crashes into The Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia, and a fourth into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The attacks killed 2,996 people and injured over 6,000 others, with others dying afterwards from diseases caused by smoke and other byproducts of the attack.

2007 – Russia tests the largest conventional weapon ever, the Father of All Bombs.

2012 – The U.S. embassy in Benghazi, Libya is attacked, resulting in four deaths.

Notables born on September 11 include:

1816 – Carl Zeiss, German lens maker, created the Optical instrument (d. 1888)

1862 – O. Henry, American short story writer (d. 1910)

1885 – D. H. Lawrence, English novelist, poet, playwright, and critic (d. 1930)

1913 – Bear Bryant, American football player and coach (d. 1983)

1917 – Jessica Mitford, English-American journalist and author (d. 1996)

1943 – Mickey Hart, American drummer, percussionist and musicologist

1945 – Leo Kottke, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1965 – Moby, American singer-songwriter, musician and DJ

Here’s Leo Kottke, as a young man (age 32), with his version of “Eight Miles High”. What a talent!

Those who died on September 11 include, along with the 3,000-odd victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, these people:

1948 – Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistani lawyer and politician, 1st Governor-General of Pakistan (b. 1876)

1950 – Jan Smuts, South African field marshal and politician, 2nd Prime Minister of South Africa (b. 1870)

1971 – Nikita Khrushchev, Russian general and politician (b. 1894)

1973 – Salvador Allende, Chilean physician and politician, 29th President of Chile (b. 1908)

1987 – Lorne Greene, Canadian actor (b. 1915)

2001 – Alice Stewart Trillin, American author and educator (b. 1938)

2002 – Johnny Unitas, American football player and sportscaster (b. 1933)

From Nilou; chimps recognize butts (but not faces) in the way humans recognize faces (but not butts):

Human brains are specialized for face recognition; chimp brains are specialized for butt recognition (!) https://t.co/VLKQ2rpfkZ pic.twitter.com/gePYUGEukF — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) September 9, 2019

Climate change from Brian Cox via Matthew. Have a look at the thread:

Someone asked me about this the other day. It must be doing the rounds on a certain type of website. Here’s a nice explanation on the consistency of the climate data – it’s also a good tutorial on how to interpret noisy graphs! https://t.co/eFKmXSM2zM — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) September 6, 2019

OMG: Big Brother in action. Is this what we’re all in for?

The dystopian Chinese surveillance state!!! Traffic drone informing rider to put on his helmet. Yes, You there in Dark Green!pic.twitter.com/2AsQZSJLQ6 — Carl Zha (@CarlZha) September 5, 2019

It’s remarkable to contemplate that the production of this gall is coded in the parasitic wasp’s genes, which take over the plant’s growth:

Great find today! Robin’s Pincushion, a beautiful gall on a dog rose, caused by a gall wasp! pic.twitter.com/3BRzcc92N7 — Jay Neale (@JayNeale) August 31, 2019