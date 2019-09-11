Readers’ wildlife photos

This will be the last installment of readers’ photos until Monday. In the meantime, feel free to send me your good photos (hi resolution, in focus, etc.)

Reader Marilee Lovit sent a beautiful sequence of Monarch butterflies (Danaus plexippus) eclosing from their pupae. Her caption is indented:

The close-up of a chrysalis’s apex shows the ridges that become pronounced shortly before the butterfly emerges. I think this is from pressure of the body segments, the body being in the top of the chrysalis. The lower part of the chrysalis starts to split open and the butterfly slides down head first.

Suddenly the body flops out and down, but it does not cause the butterfly to plummet to the ground because the rear legs are somehow hooked onto the inner part of the chrysalis. The body flopping out results in the butterfly briefly being upside down, but it quickly gets its front legs out from the chrysalis and hooked onto the outer part of the chrysalis, righting itself into a good position for remaining there while its wings expand, and more must be happening as well, before it can fly away. The wings must have this time to finish forming.

Twice this year I saw newly emerged butterflies that had fallen to the ground. They could not fly and were struggling in the grass. They grabbed onto my offered finger, and I transported them to a secure place, where they remained for the necessary time. Emergence from the chrysalis and getting a proper grip on it, takes about 2 minutes. The butterfly remains hanging on for an hour or more. The photos were all in early September near the coast of Downeast Maine.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on September 11, 2019 at 7:45 am and filed under insects, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

15 Comments

  1. Ken Kukec
    Posted September 11, 2019 at 7:57 am | Permalink

    Gorgeous pics.

    Reply
  2. Liz
    Posted September 11, 2019 at 8:01 am | Permalink

    I love the last photograph! It’s so beautiful. These are all wonderful. Thank you.

    Reply
  3. SA Gould
    Posted September 11, 2019 at 8:03 am | Permalink

    Last photo is stunning! But the blue and green colors? What causes that effect, is that normal, are there other shades that occur?

    Not knowing much, I would have been hesitant to try to help a struggling butterly, fearing I might do more harm than good. So thank you for the detailed butterfly first-aid lesson.

    Reply
  4. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted September 11, 2019 at 8:19 am | Permalink

    Bravo!

    To paraphrase Yogi Berra, it’s amazing what you can observe just by looking

    Reply
  5. Dominic
    Posted September 11, 2019 at 8:26 am | Permalink

    Thanks for sharing these – & everyone else who contributes!

    Reply
  6. TJR
    Posted September 11, 2019 at 8:28 am | Permalink

    That top picture looks uncannily like ancient/mediaeval asian military headgear.

    Reply
  7. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted September 11, 2019 at 9:31 am | Permalink

    Ok, so these are easily the best pictures of this process that I have ever seen. They are beautifully done, and the descriptions were terrific as well.
    👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

    Reply
    • Steve Gerrard
      Posted September 11, 2019 at 10:52 am | Permalink

      Yes indeed.

      Reply
  8. Michael Scullin
    Posted September 11, 2019 at 9:55 am | Permalink

    Great series of photographs – should be in every intro biology book. Saw a monarch yesterday. That is ONE monarch when there were hundreds just a few years ago. And for the disbelievers – they do like dill as caterpillars. I’ve been gardening for 50 years.

    Reply
    • Ted Burk
      Posted September 11, 2019 at 12:26 pm | Permalink

      Are you sure the caterpillars on dill aren’t black swallowtail caterpillars? They look quite a bit like monarch caterpillars and their host plants are plants in the carrot family. Just asking.

      Reply
  9. Glenda Palmer
    Posted September 11, 2019 at 12:15 pm | Permalink

    Stunning photos and also informative. Thank you.

    Reply
  10. jblilie
    Posted September 11, 2019 at 12:53 pm | Permalink

    Excellent photos, thanks! 🙂

    Reply
  11. rickflick
    Posted September 11, 2019 at 1:16 pm | Permalink

    Great sequence. That guy’s hairy back reminds me of our high school swim coach.

    Reply
  12. gravelinspector-Aidan
    Posted September 11, 2019 at 2:22 pm | Permalink

    while its wings expand, and more must be happening as well, before it can fly away. The wings must have this time to finish forming.

    There has got to be some interesting – and potentially useful – biochemistry going on there. Soft malleable exoskeletal tissues that harden on … a signal … to become a stiff material with considerable tensile and torsional strength.
    The traditional description is along the lines of “hardens on exposure to air” … but the oxygen content of the blood (OK, “haemolymph”) of the pupa has got to be significant, so … there must be some other signal.
    Aren’t there insects which moult under water too? At least in some instar/ imago stages.

    Reply
  13. Mark R.
    Posted September 11, 2019 at 3:50 pm | Permalink

    What a marvelous photo sequence. Thanks for these.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: