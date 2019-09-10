Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, September 10, 2019, and National Hot Dog Day. It’s also Gibraltar National Day, National Ants on a Log Day, and World Suicide Prevention Day.

What is “ants on a log”? The site explains:

National Ants on a Log Day is dedicated to the tasty, healthy, and fun snack food. Ants on a log consist of a spread, such as peanut butter, placed on celery sticks, with raisins put on top. Peanut butter is the most common spread, but ricotta and cream cheese or other spreads may be used. A variation of the snack, gnats on a log, uses currants instead of raisins, and ants on vacation is a variation without raisins. The snack has been around since the 1950’s. . .

Well, so have I, but I’ve never seen it, much less eaten it. Here’s apparently what it looks like. It doesn’t look all that appetizing, though without raisins it might be ok. (My mom used to give us Cheez-Whiz on celery sticks).

Stuff that happened on this day include:

1547 – The Battle of Pinkie Cleugh, the last full-scale military confrontation between England and Scotland, resulting in a decisive victory for the forces of Edward VI.

1846 – Elias Howe is granted a patent for the sewing machine.

1939 – World War II: Canada declares war on Germany, joining the Allies: Poland, France, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia.

1960 – At the Summer Olympics in Rome, Abebe Bikila becomes the first sub-Saharan African to win a gold medal, winning the marathon in bare feet.

Here are Bikila’s two wins (he won again in 1964, but wearing shoes). That guy must have had tough feet! Sadly, Bikila became paralyzed from the waist down in a 1969 auto accident, and died four years later from complications. He was only 41.

1967 – The people of Gibraltar vote to remain a British dependency rather than becoming part of Spain.

1977 – Hamida Djandoubi, convicted of torture and murder, is the last person to be executed by guillotine in France.

2008 – The Large Hadron Collider at CERN, described as the biggest scientific experiment in history, is powered up in Geneva, Switzerland.

Notables born on September 10 include:

1801 – Marie Laveau, American voodoo practitioner (d. 1881)

1864 – Carl Correns, German botanist and geneticist (d. 1933)

Correns and several other people were responsible for the rediscovery of Mendel’s work in 1900. The rest is history.

1929 – Arnold Palmer, American golfer and businessman (d. 2016)

1933 – Karl Lagerfeld, German-French fashion designer and photographer (d. 2019)

1937 – Jared Diamond, American biologist, geographer, and author

1941 – Stephen Jay Gould, American paleontologist, biologist, and author (d. 2002)

1945 – José Feliciano, Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and guitarist

1953 – Amy Irving, American actress

1982 – Misty Copeland, American ballerina and author

Feliciano is, of course, most famous for his renditions of “Light My Fire” and “Feliz Navidad,” but here he is doing a version of Bill Withers’ classic “Ain’t No Sunshine“:

Notables who expired on this day were few, and include:

1797 – Mary Wollstonecraft, English philosopher, historian, and novelist (b. 1759)

1935 – Huey Long, American lawyer and politician, 40th Governor of Louisiana (b. 1893)

1983 – Felix Bloch, Swiss-American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1905)

2005 – Hermann Bondi, Austrian mathematician and cosmologist (b. 1919)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili again has aspirations above her station:

Hili: Do I look like a lynx? A: No, you look like a cat. Hili: Maybe that’s even better.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy wyglądam jak ryś?

Ja: Nie, wyglądasz jak kot.

Hili: To może nawet lepiej.

The bad old days before iPods and other pocket-sized music dispensers (h/t: Stash Krod):

A cartoon sent by reader Bruce:

Perhaps you know enough Portuguese (or Spanish) to understand this (translation below):

“If you see a bird, stop drinking”.

Grania sent me this tweet on April 7:

The underside of a Victoria Amazonica, the largest water lily in the world pic.twitter.com/2qlcLfHuCM — 41 Strange (@41Strange) April 7, 2019

More brave Iranian women:

Imagine waking up in morning and wearing whatever you want on your own body… Most of you don’t have to imagine. That’s your reality. But that is not the reality for women whose bodies are controlled by the Islamic Republic of #Iran#WhiteWednesdays#FreeFromHijab pic.twitter.com/nWcwzwqDFv — Yasmine Mohammed ياسمين محمد 🦋 (@YasMohammedxx) September 7, 2019

From reader j.j. Be sure to read the whole sign:

This might help too …….. RT to save a life! pic.twitter.com/6bIchfcMk6 — Ben 💚🍍on🍕 (@BenSimons28) July 28, 2019

A tweet from Heather Hastie; this is fricking adorable!

Four tweets from Matthew Cobb. You think you got troubles? Look at this mite-y beetle!

Whenever I come across any of these gorgeous dung beetles – Trypocopris pyrenaeus var. coruscans – I flip them over and photograph their undersides, to see how many phoretic mites they are carrying!😊https://t.co/AdvUUatNFC pic.twitter.com/cwCumxzjor — Raymond Cannon (@rcannon992) September 9, 2019

The ultimate weapon:

Bobkittens!!!!

So much rumpus in my backyard this morning. The [house] cats can hardly stand it. pic.twitter.com/WT8qpVKgzl — Mike Brown (@plutokiller) September 9, 2019

I love this thieving raccoon!

Raccoon Steals Fritter At Shop, Forgets The Coffee: 🍩Watch a critter swipe a fritter 🍩A Mission Impossible-style raid 🍩Raccoon removes a ceiling tile from the roof of a coffee shop 🍩Showed off its super-agile skills after dropping down from the ceiling to steal a fritter pic.twitter.com/Ppx7H2dfNJ — Laurel Coons 🧬🧬🧬 (@LaurelCoons) November 12, 2018