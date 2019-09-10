Photos of readers

Reader Bonnie sent some photos in which she re-enacts a famous expedition (I’ve added two links). Click the picture to see Bonnie:

I visited Ft. Clatsop in Oregon recently – would recommend a visit if you are ever up that way. As something of a Lewis and Clark enthusiast, I took the opportunity for some ‘Yonder-ing’ (where I do my best L&C impression, pointing yonder) I also enjoyed reading Clark’s laments regarding our weather.

Oh those musquites and flees!

  1. Pliny the in Between
    The weather in the Pacific Northwest is horrible – no one should ever move here…seriously.

    • darwinwins
      Yep. It poured today in Seattle. I felt like Lewis and Clark at the Dismal Nitch.

      • Mark R.
        Yes, mosquitoes and flees everywhere…never stops raining…don’t move to the PN…ever!

  2. Randall Schenck
    The Lewis & Clark story is a great part of American History. Possibly more dangerous than going to the moon. There is a site by Nebraska City where they have a replica of one of the boats used on the Missouri river.

  3. Blue
    Quite lovely … … the ” yondering “, Ms Bonnie !

    Not so much the actual flees and the musquites … …
    but love the languaging thereof ! Funny !

    Blue

    • yazikus
      Merci!

  4. Mark R.
    Nice ‘Yonder-ing’ pose and impressive tree behind you. Looks to be a Douglas Fir.

    My first book report (4th grade iirc) was on Lewis and Clark. The only thing I remember about the report is that it was about Lewis and Clark.

    • Randall Schenck
      If any are interested a very good book on this would be: Undaunted Courage by Stephen Ambrose. Additionally, there was a very good TV documentary on PBS by Ken Burns.

      • Mark R.
        Thanks for the references. Always enjoy a Burns documentary.

    • darwinwins
      Sitka Spruce, I think. It has scaly bark, not deep grooves like a Douglas Fir.

      Reply
        Yes, I reckon you’re correct. I’m not familiar with Sitka Spruce. I’ll have to look into that.

        • darwinwins
          I am more sure that it is not a Douglas Fir than I am that it is a Sitka Spruce. My wife likes to tease me about my tree knowledge by parodying “That tree is a Douglas Fir, that tree is not.”😀

  5. yazikus
    I have to defend our weather, it seems! See the sun shining in my photo? It does more than rain- though the rain is what keeps us so green. I usually breathe a sigh of relief when it returns after a week or so of sun!

    • Michael Fisher
      I like the shoes, socks, hat & top combo – très chic

