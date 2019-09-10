Photos of readers

Reader Bonnie sent some photos in which she re-enacts a famous expedition (I’ve added two links). Click the picture to see Bonnie:

I visited Ft. Clatsop in Oregon recently – would recommend a visit if you are ever up that way. As something of a Lewis and Clark enthusiast, I took the opportunity for some ‘Yonder-ing’ (where I do my best L&C impression, pointing yonder) I also enjoyed reading Clark’s laments regarding our weather.

Oh those musquites and flees!