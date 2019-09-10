Photos of readers

Reader Bonnie sent some photos in which she re-enacts a famous expedition (I’ve added two links). Click the picture to see Bonnie:
I visited Ft. Clatsop in Oregon recently – would recommend a visit if you are ever up that way. As something of a Lewis and Clark enthusiast, I took the opportunity for some ‘Yonder-ing’ (where I do my best L&C impression, pointing yonder) I also enjoyed reading Clark’s laments regarding our weather.
Oh those musquites and flees!
The weather in the Pacific Northwest is horrible – no one should ever move here…seriously.
Yep. It poured today in Seattle. I felt like Lewis and Clark at the Dismal Nitch.
Yes, mosquitoes and flees everywhere…never stops raining…don’t move to the PN…ever!
The Lewis & Clark story is a great part of American History. Possibly more dangerous than going to the moon. There is a site by Nebraska City where they have a replica of one of the boats used on the Missouri river.
The place has good reviews. Scroll the photos to see the boat.
https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g45722-d2347325-Reviews-Missouri_River_Basin_Lewis_and_Clark_Visitor_Center-Nebraska_City_Nebraska.html
Quite lovely … … the ” yondering “, Ms Bonnie !
Not so much the actual flees and the musquites … …
but love the languaging thereof ! Funny !
Blue
Merci!
Nice ‘Yonder-ing’ pose and impressive tree behind you. Looks to be a Douglas Fir.
My first book report (4th grade iirc) was on Lewis and Clark. The only thing I remember about the report is that it was about Lewis and Clark.
If any are interested a very good book on this would be: Undaunted Courage by Stephen Ambrose. Additionally, there was a very good TV documentary on PBS by Ken Burns.
Thanks for the references. Always enjoy a Burns documentary.
Sitka Spruce, I think. It has scaly bark, not deep grooves like a Douglas Fir.
Yes, I reckon you’re correct. I’m not familiar with Sitka Spruce. I’ll have to look into that.
I am more sure that it is not a Douglas Fir than I am that it is a Sitka Spruce. My wife likes to tease me about my tree knowledge by parodying “That tree is a Douglas Fir, that tree is not.”😀
I have to defend our weather, it seems! See the sun shining in my photo? It does more than rain- though the rain is what keeps us so green. I usually breathe a sigh of relief when it returns after a week or so of sun!
I like the shoes, socks, hat & top combo – très chic