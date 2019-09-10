Bolton out of the administration

It’s impossible to keep track of the comings and goings at the White House and the rest of the administration. I’ve love to see a timeline of the turnovers, and if anybody knows of one, let me know.
The latest person to get their walking papers is national security adviser John Bolton, and I doubt that many will be sad to see him go (for one thing, it cripples an already moribund administration).
You can see the details at CNN; click on the screenshot:
The announcement, of course, was made on Twitter:
Trump was irked by reports that he had faced internal pushback from Bolton over his decision to host leaders of the Taliban at Camp David, multiple people familiar with his frustration say. The President announced the plans for the meeting were canceled on Saturday.
CNN reported last week that tensions between top figures on Trump’s national security team had devolved into all-out hostility, creating a deep disconnect between staffers on the National Security Council, led by Bolton, and the rest of the administration, six people familiar with the matter said.
Bolton was initially brought into the administration last year to replace HR McMaster partly due to his hawkish position on Iran — supporting Trump’s exit from the Iran nuclear deal — but he soon began to clash with the President’s vision for diplomacy in North Korea and most recently on Afghanistan.
But Trump has been getting more and more irritated with Bolton over the past several months for his statements on Iran, Venezuela and now Afghanistan, a senior administration official told CNN Tuesday.
Trump no longer believed his national security adviser could advocate for the President’s agenda, and instead felt he was harming his credibility, the official said.
Another silver lining here is that without a National Security Adviser, World War III can’t start until he’s replaced. Oh, wait. . . .
I was just reading this news on the Washington Post site – comments were coming in at about 100 per minute! Most agreed that it was an inadvertent swamp-drain.
Who will be crazy enough to take his place?
I hear Trump favours Gary Busey, due to his outstanding leadership skills in Celeb Apprentice.
Busey certainly satisfies the level of subject-matter expertise Trump tends to favor these days, but his personality may be a little too close for comfort to Bolton’s:
Jesus, you liberals are fussy. How about Charlie Sheen then? He was great in Platoon.
I think that Busey’s personality is more like Trump’s than Bolton’s – certifiably crazy versus a simple war-monger. My sister and brother-in-law were friends of Gary and first wife Judy back in the day of Teddy Jack Eddy, and Gary’s singular triumph in the Buddy Holly Story. All pretty much down hill after that.
I like how Trump thought Bolton might harm his credibility. How much lower than zero can you go? Asking for a friend.
I’m sure there are people in the US who could harm Trump’s credibility, for example… um… um… someone who…. um….
I also marveled at “Trump no longer believed his national security adviser could advocate for the President’s agenda…”
What, pray tell, is the President’s agenda?
Rachel Maddow used to keep a running list, but I can’t find a copy of her list later than last year.
Here is a link to a Wikipedia list. It seems to be fairly comprehensive but it isn’t arranged by date of departure.
List of Trump administration dismissals and resignations
Holy Shit! I counted 133… That pretty much says it all. 1 a week. To be fair, some of the people left for other jobs, and one became an ambassador, but the majority were fired.
Bye bye Mr. Walrus.
He reminded me of Mr Pastry .
Ha, that’s uncanny
I suspect Trump will start rehiring all the people he has fired, except those currently doing time. The only top notch people he still has is Wilbur Ross and the gas bag from Kansas. That’s okay though because they can lie with the best of them. Bolton will have more time to work on the mustache. That reminds me, I need a hair cut.
Wilbur Ross is top-notch? The guy who threatened to clean out NOAA if their scientists wouldn’t go along with Trump’s cartoon fantasy?
Plus, Ross’s gig immediately preceding his appointment as Commerce Secretary was as vice-chairman of the Bank of Cyprus, an industrial-grade laundromat for the filthy lucre of Russian oligarchs.
Ross will be the next to go. Trump was fixin’ to dump old Wilbur because he can’t seem to stay awake at cabinet meetings anyway. And now he’s gonna have to take the fall for his command to NOAA never to let the National Weather Service contradict the boss about a hurricane’s path again.
I might be wrong, but I think, despite his bombastic rhetoric, Trump is actually quite reluctant to involve the US in any more “hot” wars. It may be his only redeeming quality. Thus I was surprised when he chose the warmonger Bolton as his NSA. Bolton has never seen a world situation in which the answer is NOT to send in the Marines. I figured eventually he’d be fired.
I don’t think you’re wrong about that.
No surprise here; Trump and Bolton were never a good match. What they had in common was a go-it-alone American unilateralism regarding international alliances. But Bolton was an old-school cold warrior and a hardliner on Russia and North Korea (although, like many others of his ilk, he managed to avoid military service himself while of an eligible age for the draft during the Vietnam War). No way could Bolton abide Trump’s kowtowing to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un.
Plus, unlike all Trump’s other recent cabinet-level replacements, Bolton wasn’t a natural at sucking-up to the boss through fulsome flattery. His personality’s as bristly as his mustache.
I’m still trying to get over the Sarah/Todd Palin separation so don’t have time for these small details.
LOL
This actually made me spontaneously laugh out loud. Thank you Randall.
High school sweethearts, married in ’88, had 5 children. That’s a hard one to get over Mr. Schenck. *sniffle*
I can’t wait for the People magazine article.
This is very good news to those of us who dislike nuclear holocaust. I imagine every meeting between Bolton and Trump could be summarized by Bolton asking, “Can we attack now? Please, can we?”
How do you know you don’t like nuclear holocaust until you’ve tried it? Trump’s a new kind of politician, a maverick. And he’s a businessman. If anyone can make nuclear holocaust work it’s him.
Yeah, Trump could make the best of all Nuclear Holocausts. It’d be great. In fact, nobody would make Nuclear Holocausts as great as Trump. He would have the best one. And, I assume, some people would not have a good time then.
Yeah, no use being a spoilsport. Some folks have long seen an upside to surviving a nuclear holocaust:
I think this graphic from the Times might be what you’re looking for in terms of a timeline.
Trump thinks he is still on The Apprentice.
There’s more truth to that than I’d like to consider.