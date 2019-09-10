Bolton out of the administration

It’s impossible to keep track of the comings and goings at the White House and the rest of the administration. I’ve love to see a timeline of the turnovers, and if anybody knows of one, let me know.

The latest person to get their walking papers is national security adviser John Bolton, and I doubt that many will be sad to see him go (for one thing, it cripples an already moribund administration).

You can see the details at CNN; click on the screenshot:

The announcement, of course, was made on Twitter:

….I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

The reasons, according to “sources,” are these:

Trump was irked by reports that he had faced internal pushback from Bolton over his decision to host leaders of the Taliban at Camp David, multiple people familiar with his frustration say. The President announced the plans for the meeting were canceled on Saturday. CNN reported last week that tensions between top figures on Trump’s national security team had devolved into all-out hostility, creating a deep disconnect between staffers on the National Security Council, led by Bolton, and the rest of the administration, six people familiar with the matter said. Bolton was initially brought into the administration last year to replace HR McMaster partly due to his hawkish position on Iran — supporting Trump’s exit from the Iran nuclear deal — but he soon began to clash with the President’s vision for diplomacy in North Korea and most recently on Afghanistan. But Trump has been getting more and more irritated with Bolton over the past several months for his statements on Iran, Venezuela and now Afghanistan, a senior administration official told CNN Tuesday. Trump no longer believed his national security adviser could advocate for the President’s agenda, and instead felt he was harming his credibility, the official said. Another silver lining here is that without a National Security Adviser, World War III can’t start until he’s replaced. Oh, wait. . . .