Readers’ wildlife photos (and video)

Today’s photos come from a trip to the Tetons by reader Charlie Jones, whose notes are indented (photos are by his daughter Hannah):

This was one of several American White Pelicans Pelecanus erythrorhynchos) hanging out on Heron Lake near Coulter Bay: The following are from the Tetons area this past July 8 and 9. I’ll do my best with the identifications.

Tamiasciurus hudsonicus ) on the same hike. It is great fun watching them eat [JAC: I'm told this one, in the photo and video below, is eating a pine cone].

And here, in fact, is a 30-second video of the hungry little fellow:

The always-photogenic Great Blue Heron , sitting in Swan Lake instead of Heron Pond. Nature is very disorganized.

We have better photos of mule deer (Odocoileus hemionus, still in velvet), but this one is curiously poking at something. It remind me of the young deer that come into our backyard in Pennsylvania. They are often very curious about our cats. It makes sense to me why cats are curious: They never know when they might scare up some prey. But what about deer? What do they hope to find?

And finally, my favorite creature of the Rockies is the American Pika (Ochotona princeps). I love these little furry lagomorphs, and this guy was very obliging when it came to posing for the camera.

All photos were taken by my daughter, Hannah Jones, on a cheap little Canon PowerShot SX720 with a nice zoom lens.