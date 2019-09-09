Photos of readers

Today we have a cowboy wannabee in the form of reader Gary Miranda, who sent two photos. His captions are indented:

The first pic is of me on my not-so-trusty steed Jitterbug with the Grand Tetons in the background. I say “not-so-trusty” because later in the day Jitterbug got spooked and took it into his head to throw me (moral: never let them give you a horse named “Jitterbug”). The second pic is of me back at my cabin trying to look as macho as one can after being tossed unceremoniously into some sagebrush. (No injury except to my dignity.)