Photos of readers

Today we have a cowboy wannabee in the form of reader Gary Miranda, who sent two photos. His captions are indented:

One of the things on my bucket list had long been to learn how to gallop on a horse. I figured if movie actors could do it, so could I (though they probably weren’t pushing 80 when it occurred to them to attempt this). So last fall I went to the Triangle X Ranch in Wyoming where I learned, if not how to gallop, at least how to trot and even canter (approx. 14 mph).
The first pic is of me on my not-so-trusty steed Jitterbug with the Grand Tetons in the background. I say “not-so-trusty” because later in the day Jitterbug got spooked and took it into his head to throw me (moral: never let them give you a horse named “Jitterbug”). The second pic is of me back at my cabin trying to look as macho as one can after being tossed unceremoniously into some sagebrush. (No injury except to my dignity.)
JAC: Note the cowboy boots!
13 Comments

  1. Bruce
    Posted September 9, 2019 at 2:13 pm | Permalink

    Reminds me of a sign posted at a stable:
    “For fast riders, we have fast horses – for slow riders we have slow horses- for those who have never ridden, we have horses that have never been ridden.”

  2. GBJames
    Posted September 9, 2019 at 2:13 pm | Permalink

    Yippy ti yi yo! (How does one spell that?)

  3. Blue
    Posted September 9, 2019 at 2:16 pm | Permalink

    What a mighty fine bucket – list deal, Mr Miranda !
    I have such a list and am now ADDING .EXACTLY.
    THIS to it ! ‘ld LOVE to gallop upon a steed !
    A trusty one … …, however.

    Thank you for this submission !

    Blue

  4. Randall Schenck
    Posted September 9, 2019 at 2:35 pm | Permalink

    Great pictures. My wife is the horse person in this family, I know nothing from horses. She says galloping is pretty easy and cantor or posting is hard. However, she says some horses don’t want to do what you want them to.

    • Jim Swetnam
      Posted September 9, 2019 at 3:53 pm | Permalink

      Your wife is right Mr. Schenk. Mr. Miranda, if you can ride in a canter with your back upright and straight, and ride in a trot without hurting yourself down there, you’ve mastered the hardest gaits. Congratulations! Go for the gallop! It’s one of the peak moments in life.

  5. Ken Kukec
    Posted September 9, 2019 at 2:53 pm | Permalink

    Unceremonious sagebrush encounters notwithstanding, you’re still lookin’ tall in the saddle, pardner.

  6. Rita Prangle
    Posted September 9, 2019 at 2:54 pm | Permalink

    Very nice pictures!

  7. Saul Sorrell-Till
    Posted September 9, 2019 at 3:15 pm | Permalink

    Is it possible to take a more American set of pictures than that? Good stuff.

    And you should definitely avoid a horse named ‘Jitterbug’, you’re right there. It reminded me of this iconic interview: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AxG14lbL2Iw

    “That horse is crazy”

  8. rickflick
    Posted September 9, 2019 at 3:21 pm | Permalink

    Great to see you try something like that. I’d worry constantly about my vertebrae and skull bone.

  9. Paul Topping
    Posted September 9, 2019 at 3:30 pm | Permalink

    Great pics. I am making a mental note about the horse’s name. Good advice.

  10. Kevin Henderson
    Posted September 9, 2019 at 3:31 pm | Permalink

    Nice boots.

    • mallardbrad
      Posted September 9, 2019 at 4:35 pm | Permalink

      Aw! That is what I was going to say! At least he is properly dressed out.

      • mirandaga
        Posted September 9, 2019 at 5:19 pm | Permalink

        “At least he is properly dressed out.”

        Damn straight! My duds (cowboys call ‘em duds) were based entirely on what Joe Pickett of the C.J. Box Wyoming-set novels wears: Ariat boots (used from eBay), Cinch jeans, Stetson Half-dome wool hat, Wrangler canvas shirt, and Golden Stag cowhide gloves. Horses don’t respect you if you don’t dress the part (and some don’t respect you even if you do!).

