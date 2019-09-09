My Quillette piece criticizing the anti-evolution arguments of David Gelernter

I’m off to have my post-operation inspection at the hospital, so I don’t have time now to write about my new piece in Quillette. The article pretty much stands on its own as a critique of a recent (and widely cited) article by well known computer scientist David Gelernter—a piece that recycled many familiar Intelligent Design arguments. And it wasn’t even wrong, as virtually every claim he makes in the service of dissing Darwinism is flawed. Click on the screenshot to read it, and I’ll write a bit more about it tomorrow.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading... Related