My Quillette piece criticizing the anti-evolution arguments of David Gelernter

I’m off to have my post-operation inspection at the hospital, so I don’t have time now to write about my new piece in Quillette. The article pretty much stands on its own as a critique of a recent (and widely cited) article by well known computer scientist David Gelernter—a piece that recycled many familiar Intelligent Design arguments. And it wasn’t even wrong, as virtually every claim he makes in the service of dissing Darwinism is flawed. Click on the screenshot to read it, and I’ll write a bit more about it tomorrow.
Fingers crossed for good news at the doctor. Thanks for the quick link to your article.
I’m fine, thanks. All nicely healed without complications. Now I can go to Antarctica without worrying about the damn hernia.
That’s a well written and persuasive rebuttal.
Agree. Crystal clear.
Didn’t read all of it yet though.
Agreed. Very thorough and on message and targeting the arguments put forward
And even still the first and only comment is
“People who hate ID can always be relied upon to shoot messengers, which is most of what this article spends its time on, but at the end of the day, it’s the only plausible theory in the world right now.”
None so blind eh
There seems to be some new kind of commenting system up at Quillette so there’s no ‘reply’ option, otherwise I’d have said something in response to the toffee-nosed creationist bullshitting of the first commenter.
After a decade of reading evolution posts online it’s become quite easy to spot people who are bluffing, and Quillette is absolutely full of them.
Let me know if you manage to “get an invite from an existing member”. Don’t know how t go about that. Some mad creationist is dominating the comments.
Their message is a bit mixed on this. One place says you need to be invited by a member but another says you will gain access after donating and after review by a moderator. I just donated a little while ago and I’m waiting for my login credentials. I’m fully prepared for the circle to be empty.
I’d never join an organization that would invite me.
Me either. LOL. Just kidding.
Unlike the comment at Quillette to PCC(E)’s rebuttal. I can only guess that jdfree49 ignored everything PCC(E) wrote that he didn’t understand.
Thank you Dr. Coyne! As is usually the case for me, a layman biology enthusiast, the clarity of PCC(E)’s explanations hit home. Please humour me while I make one tiny, nit-picky remark: Instead of calling Gertener(sp(?)) a garden variety creationist, perhaps he’s more of a weed patch creationist.
Gelernter, David Gelernter, Dr. David Gelernter.
There is a discussion on Youtube between Gelernter, Meyers and Belinski upon the impossibility of complex proteins developing by chance… and it is so interesting how the three pretend to be dispassionate scientists drawn to the inevitable conclusions of I D.
Gelernter even evokes the monkeys and typewriters story. But what he doesn’t draw from the monkeys story is that words either have a popular currency, or they are nonsense. If a monkey accidently types the word duck, it has immediate practical usefulness, and is recognised, and therefore is influential in the real world. In the same way that the development of proteins and amino acids throw up stable intermediate states which have utility somewhere. And so their whole discussion is another howler comparable to that made my astronomer that life is akin to a tempest blowing through a junkyard making an airplane.
In case we hoped it would be otherwise, then here we know that Galernter (not an easy name!)is as lost and clueless as the rest. No argument. No evidence. No amount of holding up transitional form fossils or education about evolutionary genetics will persuade him. This cake is burned.
But as we have built up an increasingly detailed picture of early life by unearthing more fossils from the Precambrian, even the concept of an explosion is disappearing, with paleontologists increasingly speaking of a “Cambrian diversification.”
The Cambrian explosion, the Central Dogma, the selfish gene, the survival of the fittest (making people think of strongest & most aggressive instead of best suited to a habitat)… I wonder how much trouble could have been a voided if different terminology had have been used!
On the Central Dogma, you can’t deny the wit, and selfish gene is an excellent term if you actually understand it. Survival of the fittest? Yeah, that one was trouble from the start, requiring people to rethink a word they thought they knew.
Oh- I should have made it clear that I didn’t mean to criticise those who coined the terms, rather the vast squadrons of philosophers and creationists who didn’t bother reading beyond the title. And the randomness of it all. If natural selection had been called the God of Nature’s choice, Christians would all have become ardent Darwinists, like they all love Einstein for saying God doesn’t play dice.
I came across a collection of photos of organisms found in the Burgess Shale:
https://burgess-shale.rom.on.ca/en/fossil-gallery/list-species.php
There is certainly variety, but in another sense, they all look like little wiggly things. No elephants or albatrosses or antelope, no velociraptor. For a 5 to 10 million year period, not that surprising, actually.
Diversification would be a better word.
That appeared to be a pretty substantial trip to the woodshed to me.
Great article Jerry. I could follow it pretty well, even though my knowledge of evolution is only what I’ve gleaned from WEIT, and Dawkins’ GSOE.
All very good (well, Jerry, not Gelernter so much).
On the mutations effecting development, there are many comparisons between species that show that one can have mutations of such genes without being fatal. Genes have a rather modular build to them, so there are mutations that effect one aspect of gene function without effecting other aspects of function. A good area for this lies in the regulatory regions of DNA that control expression of genes. Mutations in this region can alter rather specific details of gene expression without changing other features of expression. And since the mutation occurred at a regulatory region and not the coding region, the protein product that is made is not changed.
But this is really undergraduate biology student stuff. Well outside of his pay grade, sad to say.
Yup, you’re right about undergraduate biology stuff being above others’ pay grades, and you use that as your “out” and talk down to others, as though we’re all supposed to bow down to you super-educated dolts. So, in my “un-educated” mind, let me see if I have this right. The big bang was an explosion of – what, again? And then, out of the primordial ooze slithered something onto the land and it “evolved” into whatever you scientists describe into all the iterations of man. You know what? That’s much harder to believe-in than God literally speaking the universe into existence and then following the steps as laid out in the Bible. But then, you – arrogant man – would have to acknowledge that you aren’t God. and therein lies the rub.
Look, I never referred to him or anyone as being un-educated. That is a step too far. But I did not address your concern in my short comment, so here goes.
I will have conversations with people who earnestly believe in literal interpretations from the Bible. They will likely also think that scientists somehow have it all wrong regarding the age of the universe or the age of the earth, or the nature of evolution. I would describe them (at first) as not as being dumb, but as being ignorant. That term may seem harsh, but it is simply direct. I freely (and happily) admit ignorance on how to fly a plane, so I would not presume to tell the pilot they are doing it wrong. I am ignorant about the Pelapenesian war. So you won’t hear from me a word or opinion on it.
I have to leave it at that as I am called to dinner.
Others may insert their opinions.
Fred, your shiny new WordPress, The Harlot of Revelation is partly a platform for the book you’re “presently having published** (launch date not yet set)” & I suppose you’re trawling websites to drum up some interest, or just to have a go at us sinners.
You’ll not convert anybody here by not addressing Mark’s specific points & referring to our type as “super-educated dolts”. Mark is not the “arrogant man” – it is you.
Your 15 year old [or more] tiresome something-can’t-come-from-nothing argument will not wash here.
** Self published LOL e-book on Amazon perhaps?
there are general levels of complexity to understanding material. It is analogous to the martial arts ranking by use of belts :
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_belt_(martial_arts)
… that article draws the opposite analogy – that the colored belt system of martial arts is like university degrees.
however, unlike martial arts, those who are interested have access to enormous amounts of material and pursue their interest on their own, without having earned any degree. That is one thing – pointing to a level of complexity by using a university rank system is another.
I don’t see anything personal here.
Oh sweet Jebus, a creationist snuck in, and a rude one, too!
There is no helping someone like this. Primordial ooze indeed–Mr. Squillante is stuck in 1920s creationism.
Bye, rude man. Doesn’t your faith teach you to be nice?
Keep on wallowing in your utter ignorance, Mr. Squillante.
It’s easier to believe god hold people down instead of gravity because then god would have less to do with it.
‘The big bang was an explosion…’
The Standard Model of Cosmology (Big Bang Model) is an essentially classical theory that is used to retrodict the properties of spacetime. Being classical, it does not apply in regions (Planck scale) where the quantum effects are significant. The matter in the current universe was there in the early universe. The Standard Model represents an expanding universe; a universe that was very small, dense, and hot about 13.8 billion years ago.
Without a reliable theory of quantum gravity it is difficult to pose questions about the state of the universe ‘before’ the expansion as described in the Standard Model.
That some people find Creation more plausible than the Standard Model of Cosmology is neither here nor there.
Welp, came back from dinner (Mexican). This will be my dessert. Yum!
There is no end when you start down this road: how about “most favoured races”? And in cosmological origins, the Big Bang (which wasn’t such), and worst of all, the “god particle”.
It could have been worse. Imagine if electricity had have been called Lucifericity or something. It would have been banned in most countries for fear of invoking el diablo.
What I want to know is, how can an obviously very bright guy with scientific training (Gelernter) put out such drivel? I’m sure he knows better.
He is a computer scientist. At Yale, admittedly, but still its possible to be very educated (and I suppose bright) in one area while being poorly educated in others. But then the Dunning-Kruger effect kicks in and voila’! This article. We know for example how physicists can go online, wave around their credentials, and then make a total hash out of basic biology.
Look at William Dembski. By all accounts a decent mathematician before he went down that road.
And of course it’s a selection effect: the only ID advocates who get famous are the ones who have CVs of sufficient credibility that their creationist followers can highlight them at every opportunity when parroting their arguments.
By the accounts I have seen, he did some good computer stuff in the 90’s, then got tenure, and hasn’t don’t anything useful since. The stuff he did back then helped get the ball rolling back then, but is irrelevant today.
The ID route is appealing because you don’t have to study much or do any real work, and you get to sit in a comfy armchair and pontificate.
He might also get Temleton money.
above follows Yakaru
Dr. Coyne’s greatest talent is refuting religious advocates. Keep it up Jerry.
Nicely done. For an honest-to-modern-synthesis expert such as you, this must’ve seemed like shooting muscle-clad cnidarians in a pre-Cambrian puddle.
Nice job.
Succinct and excellent! Hopefully, now, Gelernter can slink back to Computer Science and Judaism where, presumably, he knows something.
Don’t you get macroevolution when two populations stop breeding with each other long enough? [Whether due to geographical factors or just because they decide the other population is ugly. . .]
Eventually you get enough divergence that even if they come back together, its hybridization at that point (like with early humans and other hominid).
PCC(E) must get a bit fed up with having to make these very straightforward points over and over again. The responses of the nutjob creationist in the comments shows that some people are impervious to evidence, reason and argument. Plenty more are prepared to listen and understand, however, and the article itself will of course be available to be cited and copied for at least as long as Quillette continues to exist. Many thanks Jerry.
A very thorough, yet civil, take down. Will any IDers read it? I’d like to see someone try a rebuttal. Maybe on Quillette? I didn’t look at any comments there.
I had a chuckle when I saw that your contact information gave your tw*tter handle to follow you. Don’t think that’s very good advice knowing how little you use the platform.
Good article. The first comment by jdfree49 demonstrates another common misconception about macroevolution.
It claims that for a legless animal species to evolve into one with legs, a mutation would have to occur in which an individual had at least tiny legs. First, such a mutation is hard to believe as it is sort of just-so mutation. Second, the commenter claims that this creature would not be advantageously selected as it would be less fit than its legless competitors.
This is all so wrong that I wish someone could give them a firm, learned response. I would have commented but I’m probably not the best one for the task and it won’t let me as I don’t belong to the “Quillette Circle”. I think I have to pay or perhaps be invited by some other member.
Jebus, did the guy never hear of Tiktaalik???
Limbs evolved from fins!
It is this kind of confident ignorance that really riles me up. And it’s why I rarely read comments and never respond to them except on this site.