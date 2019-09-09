Monday: Hili dialogue

As one of my friends used to say each morning, “Grease the new day!” It’s a new week, too: Monday, September 9, 2019, and National “I Love Food” Day. But of course Americans love food too much, and we had a post on that issue yesterday. It’s also National Wiener Schnitzel Day (cultural appropriation), National Steak Au Poivre Day (more cultural appropriation), Remembrance for Herman the Cheruscan, and National Teddy Bear Day. Here’s my Teddy, which I’ve had since I’ve been born. His name is Toasty. My mother covered his nudity by giving him a pair of overalls. Most of his fur is rubbed off and his eyes have been replaced several times. Toasty still resides in my office.

Stuff that happened on September 9 includes:

1543 – Mary Stuart, at nine months old, is crowned “Queen of Scots” in the central Scottish town of Stirling.

1839 – John Herschel takes the first glass plate photograph.

Herschel was a polymath, two of his “maths” being astronomy and photography. Here’s that photo, with the Wikipedia description, “Herschel’s first glass-plate photograph, dated 9 September 1839, showing the 40-foot telescope.”

1850 – California is admitted as the thirty-first U.S. state.

1940 – George Stibitz pioneers the first remote operation of a computer.

The remote operation involved sending a message to a computer in New York from a conference at Dartmouth.

The floatplane was launched from a submarine equipped with an on-deck aircraft hanger, and the bombing guy was Nobuo Fujita, flying a Yokosuka E14Y “Glen” seaplane. No damage was done; this was one of only a handful of times that the mainland U.S. was attacked by an enemy in World War II. Here’s Fujita and his bombing plane:

1947 – First case of a computer bug being found: A moth lodges in a relay of a Harvard Mark II computer at Harvard University.

1948 – Kim Il-sung declares the establishment of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea).

1956 – Elvis Presley appears on The Ed Sullivan Show for the first time.

Here’s Elvis on that show. Note that they show his salacious swiveling hips, though they weren’t shown in a subsequent appearance on the show:

1969 – In Canada, the Official Languages Act comes into force, making French equal to English throughout the Federal government.

1971 – The four-day Attica Prison riot begins, eventually resulting in 39 dead, most killed by state troopers retaking the prison.

2015 – Elizabeth II became the longest reigning monarch of the United Kingdom. [JAC: she’s still going four years later]

Notables born on this day include:

1754 – William Bligh, English admiral and politician, 4th Governor of New South Wales (d. 1817)

Yes, this was the Bligh who was captain of HMS Bounty and was set adrift after a mutiny. He made it to safety, and had a distinguished career.

1828 – Leo Tolstoy, Russian author and playwright (d. 1910)

1890 – Colonel Sanders, American businessman, founded KFC (d. 1980)

1922 – Warwick Estevam Kerr, Brazilian geneticist, entomologist, and engineer

Kerr created the Africanized honey bee, which became the killer bee after one of his assistants accidentally set it loose in 1957.

1927 – Elvin Jones, American drummer and bandleader (d. 2004)

1960 – Hugh Grant, English actor and producer

1980 – Michelle Williams, American actress

Those who died on this day include:

1569 – Pieter Bruegel the Elder, Dutch painter (b. 1525)

1815 – John Singleton Copley, American-English colonial and painter (b. 1738)

1834 – James Weddell, Belgian-English sailor and navigator (b. 1787)

1901 – Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, French painter and illustrator (b. 1864)

1907 – Ernest Wilberforce, English bishop (b. 1840)

1941 – Hans Spemann, German embryologist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1869)

1976 – Mao Zedong, Chinese philosopher, academic, and politician, 1st Chairman of the Communist Party of China (b. 1893)

1981 – Jacques Lacan, French psychoanalyst and psychiatrist (b. 1901)

1999 – Catfish Hunter, American baseball player (b. 1946)

I couldn’t find any cat paintings by Toulouse-Lautrec, one of my favorite artists, but here’s a d*g he painted in 1881, “Margot”:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, it looks as if Hili is off to Evergreen State:

Hili: I’m outraged. A: What about? Hili: I’m just trying to figure that out.

In Polish:

Hili: Jestem oburzona.

Ja: Czym?

Hili: Właśnie nad tym się zastanawiam.

From reader Merilee (I’m a Carpenters fan):

The first millisecond after I saw this, I thought it was a flock of hummingbirds feeding. From Amazing Things, with the caption, “Crotalaria cunninghamii, also known as green birdflower or regal birdflower, a plant of the legume family Fabaceae native to inland northern Australia. Photo: @Beth_Kin”:

Found by Diana MacPherson:

Grania sent me this tweet on April 7. I had no idea horseshoe crabs swam this way:

This is how horseshoe crabs swim, upside down pic.twitter.com/a4UYxDasHK — Physics Fun (@PhysicsVideo_) April 7, 2019

From Orli: a hoax with a poet writing Titania McGrath poems to scam a woke poetry journal. Read the thread, too.

All you basically have to do to be an acclaimed Canadian "poet" like Rupi Kaur is claim you have some protected identity and write some shitty "poems" about your vagina or something. I spent like fifteen minutes writing these poems on the bus. The third one is about queefing pic.twitter.com/DvzutOEyKj — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa (@cosminDZS) September 7, 2019

Several tweets on gun control from Heather Hastie via Ann German. This “prayers” solution is really making me mad.

Yeah I just tried searching the Harvard Injury Control Research Center's online resource page for "prayer" and nothing comes up. Maybe you should try something else if you want to, y'know, actually save lives. pic.twitter.com/j06Jt1E95y — Molly Hodgdon (@Manglewood) September 1, 2019

Four tweets from Matthew Cobb. First, a complex flow diagram about the Brexit mess. Matthew adds “other options are available.”

Get ready for the #Brexit week ahead with V17 of the #BrexitDiagram Headline numbers: chances of a General Election dropping a fraction (7% GE on 15 Oct, 72% 29 Oct or later), as chances Johnson sees it through as Prime Minister until 17 Oct are also slipping pic.twitter.com/DhwsoOt2wY — Jon Worth (@jonworth) September 8, 2019

Knowing this way to write the first three digits of pi might be of some use, but I’m not sure how:

Sea level rise: 3.37 cm (close to 1.5 inches) every decade . . .

Global mean sea level rise – the latest satellite altimetry data has now been processed through early July 2019… [Data from @CNES (AVISO): https://t.co/VyYfR0bR8p] pic.twitter.com/RxHcYI7rqU — Zack Labe (@ZLabe) September 7, 2019

SPOT THE MOGGIE!

Nothing to see on this floor. Move along please. pic.twitter.com/ghY6FkuBU2 — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) September 8, 2019