Washington Post: Why the pumpkin spice latte is a white supremacist drink

The real reason you should feel guilty for drinking one of these vile concoctions is that it’s terrible, and also full of calories—380 if made with 2% milk (that’s the equivalent of eight tablespoons of sugar). But to each their own.
But Gillian Brockell, staff writer for the Washington Post‘s history section, thinks that you need to be aware of the drink’s genocidal history. Why?
a.) because it contains nutmeg
and
b.) because nutmeg was originally grown in the Banda Islands (in what is now Indonesia), which were seized by the Portuguese and then the Dutch, who exploited the nutmeg and mace trade. The Dutch then fought the Bandanese, leading to a terrible attrition of the population and then enslavement of those who survived.
Yes, that’s right. You should avoid the Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) because of the history behind one of the spices in the drink. Read and weep at The Washington Post (click on the screenshot):
Now Brockell doesn’t explicitly say that you shouldn’t drink the concoction because of its history, but that’s the implicit message:
Pumpkin-spice latte season is starting even earlier this year, with the famous drink spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves pouring into Starbucks coffee shops Tuesday.
But underneath those fuzzy-sweater vibes, the spices in “the PSL” have a dark history. Particularly nutmeg. It’s a story of war, genocide and slavery.
She then recounts the history of the Banda Islands, winding up with a helpful reminder of how many Starbucks in Manhattan peddle the white-supremacist drink:
And, for the record, Manhattan boasts 240 Starbucks that are peddling pumpkin-spice lattes at this very moment.
Now at first I thought this was a big joke—a spoof of Callout Culture. But I doubt it, especially given the articles that Brockell has written previously for the Post, which are largely about racism, slavery, and history. One could also argue that Brockell is just giving us a history lesson, but I seriously doubt it. After all, nutmeg is in lots of stuff. No, she’s executing a huge stretch to tie PSLs to white supremacy culture and genocide. Could anything be more inane?
Of course, nutmeg now comes from many places; as Wikipedia notes,
World production of nutmeg is estimated to average between 10,000 and 12,000 tonnes per year, with annual world demand estimated at over 9,000 tonnes; production of mace is estimated at 1,500 to 2,000 tonnes. Indonesia, with world market share of 75%, and Grenada, with 20%, dominate production and exports of both products. Other producers include India, Malaysia (especially Penang, where the trees grow wild within untamed areas), Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, and Caribbean islands such as St. Vincent.
One could, I suppose make the case that all of these places suffered from colonialism, but that’s not relevant, because now they’re independent. Should one then avoid all foods that contain nutmet? Why doesn’t Brockell just come out and say that we shouldn’t drink this stuff rather than hint at it obliquely.
This article is trash, pure and simple, and it’s shameful that the Post published it. I used to think the Post was free from the encroaching Wokeness that’s ruining the New York Times, but no, they have to emit nonsense like this.
And if you want to say, “So what? It’s only one trivial article in a newspaper”, be aware that this is emblematic of what is happening to liberal journalism everywhere. Is there any Left-leaning venue that hasn’t succumbed to Wokeness?
I always go for a pumpkin spice latte every fall.
But then just like with alcohol, me-right-after-the-first-sip wonders how on earth past-me ever thought that drink was remotely good.
-Ryan
By those lights, electricity is the product of terrible actors and behavior too.
FFS. This “history of violence behind…” argument can be made about every single food humans consume. To say nothing of everything else in human life.
News flash: Humans have a long history of violence. How does stuff like this get published?
I was going to say Nutmeg!? Doesn’t Brockell know about the cruel history behind all the sugar used in the drink?
Oh, I own that book! Sweetness & Power by Sidney Mintz. I’m a sucker for food-related histories.
Trouble is, pretty much the whole world and everything in it has a “dark history … a story of war, genocide and slavery.”
What is one to do?
You will be an enabler – normalizing the darkness.
What a dreary polemicist. Thanks for the tip; I shared it on Facebook.
Ben and Jerry’s has a new social justice ice cream flavor out, so maybe social justice and food flavors are like a ‘thing’ now? Definitely one of the weirder manifestations of capitalism, ha ha! I feel like there are so, sooo many things to worry about when it comes to our consumer system (mostly related to the waste it creates, carbon emissions now that internet delivery is such a big thing, and global wealth inequality,)… but a history of violence behind a given spice? As others noted, there is probably a history of violence behind anything that had value and was traded, from salt to tulips.
I think the best journalism, right now, comes From ProPublica.
I get the feeling this is native advertisement: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Native_advertising
Wow – Good call : https://youtu.be/E_F5GxCwizc
^^^^John Oliver – Last Week Tonight
I don’t think so. It is just one in a long series of woke articles.
Why not both?
The concept of colonialism is itself racist. The only difference between what we call colonialism today and the forms of conquest engaged in by just about every capable race on earth is that Europeans had the means to project power across oceans and better weaponry. Not only that, it was Europeans, particularly Britain, that stamped out slavery in all but a few backwaters where it was practiced until well into the 20th century. The cost of maintaining an anti-slaving naval fleet was substantial. How about some gratitude. How about a cessation of this business of creating jargon and twisting history with the aim of singling out white people for condemnation.
If the Post wanted to do something far more significant is should just stick to the subject of coffee. Could call it – What coffee drinking has become. The explanation in a word is a – Joke. Starbucks creates a demand for something we do not need. It is expensive and it’s not coffee.
Coffee is something we don’t need? Speak for yourself!
I also own that book: Coffee: A Comprehensive Guide to the Bean, the Beverage, and the Industry.
Except we do need it.
This also is a good book on the subject: Uncommon Grounds: The History Of Coffee And How It Transformed Our World by Mark Pendergrast.
Will check this out – thank you.
I don’t share PCC’s visceral reaction to this article, although the bit at the end about ‘peddling’ lattes, as though Starbucks are drug-pushers*, is ridiculous.
But even if it’s not particularly egregious(it’s quite an interesting article, it’s just pointlessly hitched to a Starbucks coffee drink as a clickbaity hook), it still turns people off this side of the political divide. It’s unnecessary.
It’s this kind of stuff that the liberal-left could just stop indulging in very easily, and in one fell swoop they would deny the populist right at least half of their talking points.
You can be pretty much sure that this article will be more kindling for the far-right bonfire, more fuel for the flames of confected reactionary outrage, and it will encourage people who are wavering in the middle to vote against the liberal-left. The anti-SJW right will be tweeting about it and posting YouTube videos about it, and a few more potential liberal voters will get turned off and attracted to Trump. All of it adds up, little-by-little.
…Not that I use Starbucks anyway, they’re mental expensive. And The UK competitor, Costa Coffee, is even more mental expensive. In my local one they sell tiny chocolate cornflake/rice krispie cakes(the ones we used to make as kids, that took no real effort at all, and that were prepared in about a minute and then shoved in the oven)…for £2.99. They’re about half the size of a small mobile phone.
There’s a truly forlorn looking array of ‘brownies’ that sell for £3.49 each, and they’re the same size too.
I think it’s the proximity to coffee that lets them get away with it. People are so fucking wired from their coffee fix that they look at a tiny packet of peanuts for three quid and gibber ‘s-s-sounds like a b-b-bargain’ through their grinding teeth and hand over the money.
I draw a different implication from the article. I don’t think Brockell is saying that people should not drink PSLs because that would deprive a livelihood for those third world people that produce nutmeg. Most of the article is devoted to describing the genocide the Dutch committed against the Bandanese. The unstated political message for today’s world, if there is one, is that the Dutch should pay reparations to the descendants of the Bandanese that they massacred.
But that would be a different article, wouldn’t it? This one is all about linking the consumption of a drink in coffee shops with social evil. An article intended to educate about the history of Dutch colonialism would be informative. This one simply seeks to induce guilt among consumers of a beverage (and smug satisfaction among those who don’t drink it).
Anthony Bourdain did a great episode on Congo and touched on the brutal history of Belgian colonization. His interview with the rail-workers was heartrending.
I haven’t seen that episode but his work was always thoughtful and I’m sure you are correct.
The Daily Worker? 🙂
Okay, technically it doesn’t exist anymore (and hasn’t for quite some time now), but I think the People’s World website lays claim to being its successor of sorts. Not one of my regular stops, but a quick scan of it just this minute doesn’t disclose any items about pumpkin spice lattes or other indicia of bourgeois wokeness. Looks to be still bangin’ the drum for the old internationalism and proletariat class-consciousness and solidarity.