Sunday: Hili dialogue

The ampersand can be traced back to the 1st century A.D. and the Old Roman cursive, in which the letters E and T occasionally were written together to form a ligature [JAC: “et” is “and” in Latin. The figure below shows, using modern type, how the figure originated]. During the later development of the Latin script leading up to Carolingian minuscule (9th century) the use of ligatures in general diminished. The et-ligature, however, continued to be used and gradually became more stylized and less revealing of its origin.

The linear evolution of the ampersand:

Why is it called the “ampersand”? Read and learn: “It was also common practice to add the “&” sign at the end of the alphabet as if it were the 27th letter, pronounced as the Latin et or later in English as and. As a result, the recitation of the alphabet would end in “X, Y, Z, and per se and“.

Stuff that happened on September 8 includes:

1504 – Michelangelo’s David is unveiled in Piazza della Signoria in Florence.

Here’s the statue—perhaps the world’s most famous statue—which was removed in 1873 to the Galleria dell’Accademia, where it still resides.

1522 – Magellan–Elcano circumnavigation: Victoria arrives at Seville, technically completing the first circumnavigation.

arrives at Seville, technically completing the first circumnavigation. 1892 – The Pledge of Allegiance is first recited.

1914 – World War I: Private Thomas Highgate becomes the first British soldier to be executed for desertion during the war.

1916 – In a bid to prove that women were capable of serving as military dispatch riders, Augusta and Adeline Van Buren arrive in Los Angeles, completing a 60-day, 5,500 mile cross-country trip on motorcycles.

1921 – Margaret Gorman, a 16-year-old, wins the Atlantic City Pageant’s Golden Mermaid trophy; pageant officials later dubbed her the first Miss America.

Further stuff that happened on September 8:

1930 – 3M begins marketing Scotch transparent tape.

It’s amazing that name is still used (and trademarked!) given its origins:

The brand name Scotch came about around 1925 while Richard Drew was testing his first masking tape to determine how much adhesive he needed to add. The bodyshop painter became frustrated with the sample masking tape and exclaimed, “Take this tape back to those Scotch bosses of yours and tell them to put more adhesive on it!” The name was soon applied to the entire line of 3M tapes.

Here's an early container of the tape from 3M, which is the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company:

1935 – US Senator from Louisiana Huey Long is fatally shot in the Louisiana State Capitol building.

1941 – World War II: German forces begin the Siege of Leningrad.

1944 – World War II: London is hit by a V-2 rocket for the first time.

1966 – The landmark American science fiction television series Star Trek premieres with its first-aired episode, “The Man Trap”.

premieres with its first-aired episode, “The Man Trap”. 1978 – Black Friday, a massacre by soldiers against protesters in Tehran, results in 700–3000 deaths, it marks the beginning of the end of the monarchy in Iran.

Notables born on this day include:

1157 – Richard I of England (d. 1199)

1841 – Antonín Dvořák, Czech composer and academic (d. 1904)

1886 – Siegfried Sassoon, English captain, journalist, and poet (d. 1967)

1897 – Jimmie Rodgers, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1933)

Rodgers was an immensely popular country singer who died of tuberculosis at only 35. Here’s a rare video of his singing:

1922 – Sid Caesar, American comic actor and writer (d. 2014)

1925 – Peter Sellers, English actor and comedian (d. 1980)

1932 – Patsy Cline, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1963)

1941 – Bernie Sanders, American politician

1954 – Michael Shermer, American historian, author, and academic, founded The Skeptics Society

Those who “passed” on this day include:

1949 – Richard Strauss, German composer and manager (b. 1864)

1977 – Zero Mostel, American actor and comedian (b. 1915)

1980 – Willard Libby, American chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1908)

1981 – Roy Wilkins, American journalist and activist (b. 1901)

2003 – Leni Riefenstahl, German actress, director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1902)

If you haven’t seen her Nazi propaganda films, “Triumph of the Will” (about the Nuremburg Rallies) and “Olympia“, (about the 1936 Olympics) they’re well worth watching as both documents of the dictatorship and highly influential propaganda films, which also influenced filmmaking in general. You can see them in their entirety at the links.

