Photos of readers

Today’s reader is Divy Figueroa, who treats exotic animals. She also sent a picture of the family cat.
Here are a couple of photos of myself and a third of my beloved Jango for you to enjoy.
I’ve worked in the Veterinary field over 18 years, as a Vet Tech and Practice Manager. My husband (the vet) and I run a Mobile Vet service where we treat exotics and reptiles. As an animal lover I can say there is never a dull moment!
The first pic of myself is with a client’s Galapagos tortoise.
When I asked her if it was legal to own such a tortoise, she responded:
It is illegal to import them from the Galapagos, yes, but it is allowed for tortoises that were in the country already to be bred and sold, as long as owners or potential buyers have the proper permits and follow the regulations and guidelines of their state. These guys were captive-born in Florida, and the owner has all the paperwork and permits to own them. One aspect of our job is to do USDA inspections to make sure that collectors and zoos are following proper husbandry and care in their facilities. These guys have about 6 acres to wander about, grazing all day. They are slow, but magnificent animals to behold. I never tire of seeing them. But then again I am a reptile lover, tortoises in particular, so I may be a little biased.
The second photo is of my trip to Italy last year, with a view of Mt. Vesuvius from my room.
Enduring Jango’s judging gaze, haha.
You can see Jango and his brother Boba in a previous post on this site, and some of Divy's reptile photos (and more cat pics) here and here.
Good to see a Galapagos tortoise in good hands. I wonder if Divy knows if any US bred tortoises are re-introduced to the islands?
Thank you, Divy, very interesting. Must be pretty tricky to treat those big tortoises.
Some really good photos and the cats are great.
It’s very satisfying to see people making a big difference in the welfare of animals. With a vet in the family, I’m very much aware of how animals can have terrible lives or good ones depending on the humans in their midst.
+1, Mr rickflick.
What a fascinating job you and your husband have. What was wrong with the big guy, or were you just doing a check-up? He’s probably still got many decades ahead of him.
Beautiful cats, and Jango is a great name.
Incidentally, I remember your Readers’ Wildlife photo post from a couple of years ago…many cool reptiles and turtle knick-knacks.
I assumed the tortoise was male…sorry for the presumption.
“What a fascinating job you and your husband have.”
+1
That tortoise is a gorgeous animal!
I’d really like to get to Chile, Peru and Ecuador (inc. Galapagos) some day, but too old now I think.
In trying to guess where the Vesuvius pic was taken, I’d maybe bet that part of Sorrento or a nearby town is in the middle ground, though the volcano looks a bit too distant maybe. But there seems too much coastline to the right of the mountain to be taken from Capri and too much to the left for Ischia (where I’ve never been)??
Lovely photos! I had a long time client whose family had a generational tortoise pet – it was rescued from the desert (where it had had its shell painted and was left upside down) back in the sixties. It was passed through the family and was believed to be near 100 years old. His name was Lionel and he preferred green grapes to red. My client, who was getting up there in years, made sure to make provisions for Lionel’s care in his well. Wonderful creatures.
Beautiful pics, Divy. I misread the intro and was expecting to see one third of a kitty🙀