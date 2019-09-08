Photos of readers

Today’s reader is Divy Figueroa, who treats exotic animals. She also sent a picture of the family cat.

Here are a couple of photos of myself and a third of my beloved Jango for you to enjoy. I’ve worked in the Veterinary field over 18 years, as a Vet Tech and Practice Manager. My husband (the vet) and I run a Mobile Vet service where we treat exotics and reptiles. As an animal lover I can say there is never a dull moment! The first pic of myself is with a client’s Galapagos tortoise.

When I asked her if it was legal to own such a tortoise, she responded:

It is illegal to import them from the Galapagos, yes, but it is allowed for tortoises that were in the country already to be bred and sold, as long as owners or potential buyers have the proper permits and follow the regulations and guidelines of their state. These guys were captive-born in Florida, and the owner has all the paperwork and permits to own them. One aspect of our job is to do USDA inspections to make sure that collectors and zoos are following proper husbandry and care in their facilities. These guys have about 6 acres to wander about, grazing all day. They are slow, but magnificent animals to behold. I never tire of seeing them. But then again I am a reptile lover, tortoises in particular, so I may be a little biased. The second photo is of my trip to Italy last year, with a view of Mt. Vesuvius from my room.

Enduring Jango’s judging gaze, haha.

