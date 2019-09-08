Bill Maher on Americans Of Size

Here’s a segment from this week’s “Real Time” show in which Bill Maher addresses the epidemic of obesity among Americans. While he, like me, is against “fat shaming”—telling obese people that they need to lose weight (that’s their doctors’ job), we both object to the recent movement to de-stigmatize obesity by pretending that it’s not harmful. Of course it is: it’s associated, as Maher says, with nearly every health issue you can imagine. Yet with the rise of the “body acceptance movement,” we constantly see claims that you can be “healthy at every size“.
But that’s not true. On average, you’re less healthy if you’re obese. In a 2010 National Institutes of Health study, researchers found a decrease in longevity with every ranked step up on the body mass index (BMI). And overweight people know this. As Grania used to tell me, “You don’t have to tell people that they’re damaging their health by being overweight. They already know they’re overweight and the consequences of it.” Thus it bothers me that truly obese people are celebrated as being role models by virtue of their size. Yes, some people may consider them attractive, but nobody should aspire to their size. But, as I said, it’s not our job to police people’s weight. It’s the job of physicians, who are in charge of our health.
Using his trademarked combination of snark and data, Maher goes after the palpable obesity of Americans, something that’s striking when you’ve just returned home from, say, France or the Netherlands. As he says:
Being fat is bad thing. We shouldn’t taunt people about it, and overeating shouldn’t be singled out at the only vice; it’s not. We all have something. But there’s no “smoking acceptance” or “drunk acceptance”.
That, of course, raises the issue of why being obese is not only not shamed, but celebrated, while smoking or drinking to excess is not only demonized, but criticized in public. I remember that when the day my mother died, I went to the store and bought a pack of cigarettes. I almost never smoke a cigarette (I occasionally bum one), but this time I felt I needed the comfort of a cigarette to deal with my grief. When I was standing in line and asking for smokes, the guy behind started in on me: “Don’t you know that smoking cigarettes can kill you?”
I’m sure lots of smokers hear that, even when they’re smoking in legal places, but why is it okay to call out smoking but not obesity? (I wouldn’t call out either.) After all, it’s just as hard to stop smoking or drinking as it is to lose weight, so it’s not a matter of obesity being incurable. No, it has something to do with obesity being a characteristic that’s always visible, and thus something we should accept and not demonize, just as we should accept and celebrate differences in racial characteristics.
But I digress; Bill Maher deals with the issue far better than I:
That’s where I heard Weight Watchers literally removed the words “weight” and “watchers” from their name. A glance at Wikipedia and Google results confirms the precision of this claim,
I didn’t know that! So now the are WW International. Which, I suppose, means they are mostly concerned with whole wheat?
No, they like World Wars.
That’s like double speak for the deeply offended. Is our entire language and culture becoming so full of euphemism and codes hiding the truth that we are no longer speaking God’s English language? Books by good authors might have to have warning labels.
And while it’s not quite the same topic, it is still acceptable to joke about drinking in a way that makes light of alcoholism. Just think back to “Cheers,” where Norm (“Norm!”) was, simply put, an alcoholic. Why is this funny? And among my friends, it’s common to joke along the lines of “boy, what a week, is it too early in the day for a drink?”
I know most of this is just social convention, but I don’t see the same thing happening as often with smoking. There is the trope with a scorned lover drowning their sorrows in an entire tub of ice cream, but I don’t see overeating treated like this as often as I do drinking.
The food industry— which is diverse— doesn’t have lobbyists advocating for “overeating,” as do the single issue liquor and tobacco industries.
Or Belgium (although I think these Americans were played by Canadians):
The problem for me with using the word “palpable” when speaking about obese people is that it makes me want to palpate them, which would get me slugged to be sure.
Yes, if we really want to know what the American past time is – Eating would get the nod. I recall George Carlin did a good job on Americans and eating that you can see on You Tube. It is very much like the last bit you just covered, coffee and Starbucks. Lets see what we can do to something with no calories in it to make it really fun.
I think people are shamed in public for being overweight. I know I’m shamed for being pale. I’m told, even in my 40s when I’m long past my expiry date, that I look bad because I’m white and I can’t do anything about that but because people think I can, they tell me I’m unattractive. So, I can definitely say that other people are getting remarks whether it’s considered socially acceptable or not.
A few years ago I had major surgery for cancer, essentially an incision that went from almost midddle of abbomen to within a few inches of spinal cord. I was fortunate to be thin and in good shape.
But while in the hospital I became acutely aware of what a huge problem treating obese people is….as example, the number of nurses required to turn a patien over or to help get out of bed. And that is just tip of the iceberg. It’s also a huge issue in elder care.
So I wonder, What will be the effect of these expenses on a nationalized healthcare system, especially since many of the countries which are used for expense benchmark don’t have the kind of obesity rates present in the United States.
My local paramedic firefighter friend spends *most* of his time trying to transport people over 300lbs who cannot move on their own.
Perhaps one of the reasons for the differences in social sensitivity between being fat and smoking or drinking is that fat children are (or were – times are a changin) relentlessly bullied and harassed. Children can be incredibly cruel and few are more subject to that cruelty than other fat kids. So we* all remember what we did to the fat kids in school and then as we age, because we have bad eating habits and don’t exercise, we start spreading. The shoe then is on the other foot.
*”we” in the editorial sense. Present company excluded.
“So we all remember what we did to the fat kids in school.”
I certainly do. In fact, one of the poems in my first book of poetry, Listeners at the Breathing Place, contains the stanza:
I thought of Jerry Grant and me
perfecting our private whistle,
pooling our strengths against the strangeness of girls,
and losing, and of Thomas Grubham,
the fattest kid in the Cub Scouts,
who could never get the hang of cruelty
no matter how hard
we pumped it into him.
Body Mass Index (mass divided by height squared) is a pretty crude measurement of obesity. It works in some cases, but not well in people with a lot of muscle. Vladimir Klitchko (longtime heavy weight champion with chiseled physique) is 2 meters tall and 100 kg so BMI = 100/(2×2) = 25 = overweight.
A weight loss program will show no improvement according to BMI if five pounds of fat are converted to five pounds of muscle. There are devices available (fancy scales) that estimate muscle and fat content. A low fat-to-muscle percentage is a much better health indicator.
I was a competitive athlete for a number of years and my BMI was frequently in the “overweight” category (usually only just). Fortunately humans, especially those in health care, are easily capable of understanding if the BMI is an appropriate metric to use in any particular case.
You don’t need all that stuff to figure it out anyway. All you need is a mirror.
Yes I mirrored my self to anorexia in my younger days and always thought I was fat.
Yes, but it works. In science there is no such thing as a perfect metric. BMI is just one tool used to determine relative health. There are many people who are above their BMI because of excess muscle mass. But for the average person it works very well.
You don’t have to return from overseas to notice the regional frequency of this problem. Go from affluent urban areas on on east or west coast (especially from the west coast) toward the interior of the U.S., and you will definitely notice a difference.
It’s almost totally a class issue. I live in Texas and go to an affluent gym and also to one far less affluent.
The difference in obesity rates is like night and day….just astonishing. In the less affluent one you see people of unimaginable obesity, something obvious in the locker room in many details.
In the richer gym, almost no one, maybe 1 handful, could be considered obese. And it’s not just an issue of age.
And also, there is an issue of race involved, with white people tending to be thinner than blacks and hispanics ( I also shop at places like Sam’s.) Yes, I am aware of obesity issues among whites.
“Who the fuck died and made you Surgeon General?”, is what I hope you said to the officious buttinsky.
Naah, I just fixed him with a withering gaze and said that I don’t usually smoke but my mother just died and I needed a cigarette.
Hmmmm, because upon a bagazillion occasions
an eyeroll just is not enough of a response
and because, then, I require a more potent
deal such as “a withering gaze,” I googled
same so as, practicing my acting skills,
I could at a needed time, then, display
‘ne off.
This = http://www.insider.com/michelle-pfeiffer-scarface-tribeca-film-festival-weight-question-2018-4 = … … came up within
my search upon how, say, to ‘adopt’ such
a portrayed feature … … such
“a withering gaze.”
So, indeed: I like hers, Ms Pfeiffer’s, and
‘ll try, well PCC(E), to hone it for myself.
For my required future response – use.
Blue
I was very interested that he linked this to health care for all–that we have some responsibility, too. Some skin(s)–our personal hide and dollars–in the game. Maher said some things out loud that need saying. And as he does so often he developed an evidence-based case for it.
An even better episode of Bill Maher’s “New Rule”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rQBIBjbpzoQ . Ukraine wisely elected the comedian Volodymyr Zelensky to be President. We in the USA desperately need Bill Maher to become our Chief Executive.
I liked how he showed pictures from 50 years ago marking the anniversary of the moon landing and noting how there were no heavy people in the pictures. The “fat man” from the circus from 100 years ago looked like just a “guy” from now.
People do say to me I need to gain some weight as he pointed out. I don’t react.
Yeah, when I was a kid in the early 70’s watching “All in the Family”, I thought Archie Bunker was really fat. Now he looks average to me. Strange.
I recently saw the documentary “Fed Up” that covers this topic: http://fedupmovie.com/#/page/home
We don’t hear much talk about the power of the food industry, but their influence on our legislators is supersized!
I’ve come to appreciate Bill Maher’s takes 95%+ of the time. On the weight issue, I agree it should not be treated as a non-problem, and should be treated as a leading public health issue, with science leading. But this is only the surface issue. On a deeper level, for many obese with real eating problems it is like being an alcoholic: with it comes a sense of shame and despair, and it’s as hard for many of them to “just eat less” as it is for an alcoholic to stop drinking.
I have obese relatives, who I noticed on FB, before the unfriended me for being atheist and intelligent (I shit you not, they were pissed at me for that and told me so), would post pictures of food, recipes and platitudes about Jesus. It’s only over the last few years that I can stand to look at images of food. When I was anorexic, I found images of food really off putting and didn’t understand why anyone would want a calendar of food images.
I bet you really miss the platitudes about Jesus. 😎
Haha hells no! But I have been told, as you know, by strangers on FB that I’m going to hell. That’s actually entertaining for me because I can post it on my own FB and amuse my atheist friends.
I weigh 106 pounds.
I used to weigh 198.
I had two health problems that prevented me from moving around easily. One was corrected surgically, and the other with meds, so that once I could move, I began to lose wight. Over a period of a year-and-a-half, I slowly became a more normal weight as I was able to get around better; I got interested in power-walking, which I would not have been able to do.
The medicine I was taking at the time (and still take) was costing me $400/month. It was a struggle to pay for it, but I did because it worked so much better than anything I’d used previously. It is now generic and costs $10/month.
The surgery was paid for by my insurance, but my doctor had to fight for me to get it. I have a friend who is currently overweight who needs the same surgery I had; when she was evaluated, she was told that her condition was not yet bad enough for them to pay for it. What’s next, when she deteriorates enough will they tell her she’s too far gone and they can’t fix it?
My point is that sometimes situations are more complex than outside observers realize. Our healthcare system is set up to benefit the for-profit industry, not to help people. Many times people are actively sabotaged.
Sure, some people are just eating too much. But beware of simplifying what is complex and can be a lot more than what you see on the surface.
L
Congratulations!
To understand how amazing that is, consider carrying a single weight-lifting plate (aka free weight) – one that’s about the size of a dinner plate is ~10 lbs. – in a backpack during one’s day. It would immediately be a nuisance. You did that times almost 90.
Um, s/90/9/
Yes. People don’t realize how even small things can so drastically affect your mobility that they lead to other issues. I’m dealing with issues with my feet right now that affect me walking (I sectional Achilles tendinosis so micro tears brought on by equinuus foot) and I can tell you it can lead to all sorts of problems when you can’t walk much. I’ve even heard of people who have. Even out off for surgeries for legs and hips gaining weight and developing diabetes.
The mobility thing is a big issue for me. Once I got my problems under control, I felt like flying. Of course, I was not in shape at first, so flying was only a fantasy, but little by little I got there.
People don’t realize how issues which affect mobility can have a ripple effect. For instance, meds that I was taking prior to the one that finally worked were “solving” the problem, but the side effects were causing me to not be able to sleep, so I was exhausted all the time. That alone will compromise mobility.
Universal healthcare, however we get there, should be a priority. Healthy people contribute more and cost less. My surgery may have cost my insurance company upfront, but in the twenty years since I lost the weight I have not cost them anything except for an annual physical and mammogram. So, they ended up ahead.
L
Your’s is a great success story. Good to hear. “Many times people are actively sabotaged” – I could tell a few stories…
I recall that decades ago [in UK] it was commonly said that fat folks were jolly & funny, but perhaps the truth is they were figures of fun – the but [butt?] of jokes & thus cheered up all around them in a less sensitive era. I have an image of Oliver Hardy or the laughing policeman in my head as I write this.
Anyway, we should not make fun of fatties – they have enough on their plate!
In 1990, the average rate of obesity in all states was 11.1% with Mississippi being number 1 at 15%. Colorado was the lowest at 6.9%. In 2017 Colorado was still the lowest, but at a whopping 22.6%, which is higher than all states in 1990! West Virginia leads the pack at 38.1% and the US Average in 2017 was 30.6% When we travel back to our native Indiana [33.6% obese], we marvel not only at the numbers but also of the size of fat folks – 300 pounders seem to be a dime a dozen.
Wikipedia’s entry on this shows: ” Between 1986 and 2000, the prevalence of severe obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2) quadrupled from one in two hundred Americans to one in fifty. Extreme obesity (BMI ≥ 50 kg/m2) in adults increased by a factor of five, from one in two thousand to one in four hundred.” That’s enough for me to want to make a better effort myself. I’m not normally considered fat at 180 lb, but I could still improve. I was 150 lb when I was 20, but that would be an unrealistic goal. Maybe a fasting day or two, like Jerry does, would do the trick.
Here’s my weight loss graph in Euro-units – I’ve gone from 205 lb to 188 lb in 14 weeks. By mid-March 2020 I will hit my target of 143 lbs. In summary I’m aiming for a 63 lb loss & I’m 25% there.
I ballooned sitting in a wheelchair & need to lose a lot before walking again.
My daily plan is:
3 x 20 minute exercise mat at times I like during the day. [That’s the hardest part of the regime at the beginning because stressing underused joints & muscles = aches & pains]
1 hour swim on each of 3 days a week
1/2 pint fresh, real [as in not concentrate] fruit juice + vitamin D for b/fast
As much water, tea, coffee as desired [no milk or sugar is my norm]
One ‘meal’ only in the early to mid-evening
Bed no less than 3 hours after the ‘meal’.
TO DETERMINE ‘MEAL’ OPTION FOR THE DAY:
I roll a D10 dice at 6pm
1: No food
2-5: One hot meal
6-10: One cold meal
Cold meal is just a bowl of muesli, extra nuts + milk
The reason for the die roll is to save messing with a calendar & if I drift above my target green line I can adjust the odds. Tomorrow I go to the odds below because I’m above the trend line I set myself:
1-2: No food
3-5: One hot meal
6-10: One cold meal
Easy plan to execute if eating for one & if one is not slave to the gut – I don’t have cravings nor hunger pangs so it’s a doddle. Not a good plan for those with IBS or sugar balance problems of course.
I have fairly severe IBS and this would probably still work for me. I stick to reducing exposure to FODMAPS foods. They are everywhere and everyone is different to what they react to the most. For me it’s garlic. And garlic is in everything. If I eat a small amount of garlic or garlic powder, my stomach bloats and I look 6 months pregnant. I will spare you the rest of the intestinal descriptions. Suffice it to say my stomach wants no part of it and just fobs it off to the colon to deal with. So, in other words, i think your method would still work and i like the idea of rolling a die because for the love of all that is holy I hate figuring out what to eat and will eat the same thing everyday until I never want to eat it again just to avoid trying to figure out what to eat.
A very good point. By dicing it one is not needing to think about food at all – not having food at the centre of ones thoughts & just obeying the dice like a slave is paradoxically freedom, when on a diet regime. Must obey the dice in all things though!
P.S. I never say die – so to speak. 🙂
Good Grief – You could be teaching classes to the rest of us on this problem. The word I am looking for that most do not have is discipline. You obviously have it in large amounts. My only problem is what happens to nearly all of us going into old age and that is the need to cut back. We cannot eat like we are 30 when we are 69 or even 60. If we do not pay attention or have someone get on our butt about it, pretty soon you look like those guys walking into Walmart. We just make excuses and there really aren’t any.
Thank you Randall. I was tipped off by my body in small ways that I was doing something wrong or I had an illness. I was thinking it was my biome or an allergy arriving at 63 years of age. Rot of course!
Symptoms that have disappeared with loss of only one stone & disciplined day & no booze:
** Acid reflux [couldn’t sleep flat]
** Related to above sudden intolerance of dairy – wouldn’t stay down even when up & about
** Spices as above & I bloody love spicy food
** Poor concentration
** Chronic tiredness
** Poor balance [not booze – this persisted even when booze free for a week]
** More intolerant than usual high intolerance levels [that’s of people, not weather, not animals]
** Reduced hand coordination
Putting myself on a diet/exercise program solved all the above – much of the symptoms are only tangentially related to weight, but once I could kip properly the other benefits followed. And some nice ladies down the pool assists probably. 🙂
I admire your self discipline. My plan sounds pretty wimpy compared to yours. I plan to stop eating ice cream and reduce my wine intake by 50%. My graph will not be as radical as yours, but if I drop from 180 lb to 170 lb, I think I’ll be pretty happy. My exercise routine takes care of itself since I am rehabilitating my lawns and gardens which gives plenty of opportunity to expend unneeded calories.
Think Thin Thoughts.
THE DICE MAN
The was an episode of The Big Bang Theory where Sheldon starts making decisions based on dice roles, including if he should go to the bathroom or have another beverage.
To save brain power/time expended on determining trivial decision outcomes I believe – not seen episode. Dicing to include bodily functions is a bridge too far though 🙂
Isn’t corn syrup the root of all evil? Many people eat out of boxes and corn syrup is used a lot.
My weight issues sound much like yours – as I crept past 180, it became clear that I really should weigh about 165. And at my age, 73, it boils down to eating two meals a day – a cereal and fruit breakfast and a decent late lunch/early dinner. And of course a good IPA during the ball game!
What changed in 1990 or somewhat before that can account for these astounding numbers?
Nina Teicholz (The Big Fat Surprise) puts a lot of it on increased sugar consumption.
This was intended as a reply to Douglas E’s post #18.
One thing that popped into my mind is the level of activity of folks now versus in the 1990’s or earlier. A quick look at some research indicates that this is one factor, and another is the huge increase in number of calories consumed on a daily basis, especially meat. I had to think about how the size of restaurant portions seem about 2-3 times as big as they used to be.
https://www.publichealth.org/public-awareness/obesity/
Teicholz claims red meat consumption declined over the period when obesity started climbing. In general, she argues dietary fat is not the culprit at all, The subtitle of her book is Why Butter, Meat, and Cheese Belong in a Healthy Diet.
Her views are controversial, and I don’t have a strong opinion if she is right on this. But it’s rationalization for eating what I like, and using the exercise side of the equation to remain in good health – it involves a lot of exercise.
Teicholtz is a fraud. She has no clue what she is talking about. She along with noakes and taubes have created a narrative that is as illusory as intelligent design.
As written before, I don’t know if she’s right. However, a great number of her detractors, sounding like you, tend to push me her way.
What should push you her way is evidence — not vacuous opinion.
The result of the demonization of fat is that most people in the U.S. are now fat. The culprit in our diets is sugar, not fat.
Yes. The demonization of sugar even though sugar consumption has declined, fat consumption has increased. The inability to accept the facts: the obesity epidemic is the result of the consumption of too much fat, too much protein and too much carb ie too much energy is sobering. In nutritional science it is an accepted fact. See stephan guyenet at whsource, and seth yoder at the science of nutrition.
Like most who have had to lose weight at one point or another, I have some sympathy for Maher’s points, and also for overweight people.
I’m 55, and have been slim for most of my life with the exception of two times where I overate, for too long, and put on some serious weight. About 12 years ago, over the period of a couple years, I went from 150 lbs (5′ 9″) to 196 lbs. Somehow got addicted to eating crap, and stopped moving. It felt truly, truly awful! I got back to my healthy pattern, dropped all the weight, and have been that way for 10 years or so. Then, had a confluence of major stressors about 1 1/2 years ago, working night and day, and stress-ate, becoming addicted again to fat and sugar.
It was truly bizarre going from having good eating habits, and indulging in sweats whenever I felt like it without it triggering over-eating, to becoming what felt like a slave to crap food. And my tolerance for being even a bit hungry when trying to work seemed to totally collapse.
No amount of fat-shaming poking fun at me from my wife and kids helped in the slightest. I knew EXACTLY what to do, and how to eat, to be healthy. I’ve been doing it most of my life. But no matter how many times that part of my brain yelled at the addicted part, it just didn’t matter. All good intent was gone by mid-day when the “I have to have it” portion simply over-rode my reasoning mind.
If there is anything that would convince me we don’t have free will…THAT type of experience would be it! 🙂
And I put on weight that I never imagined I’d put on again.
Fortunately, my internal “switch” turned back on, and I can’t be absolutely sure why, maybe a lessening of external stress to a degree, and almost overnight I no longer craved junk food. I could be in a room with a pile of freshly-baked chocolate chip cookies – my go-to trigger as I’d been eating at least one big one per day – and not have the slightest problem ignoring them. Now I’m back to eating “normally,” and the weight’s been dropping off again, quickly. Will be back to my normal weight in a month or two I figure.
So my point is that, having now experienced this twice in my life, I have some real empathy for people whose brain is stuck in that food addiction state. And I really try to refrain from being judgemental.
On the other hand, as someone who is usually slim, and lucky to be able to ultimately get out of those unhealthy patterns, I do look at grossly overweight people and the thought goes through my head “Ok, so I put on a some weight, but I took it off. I can get putting on some weight…but how do you allow yourself to keep going and put on THAT much weight to the point your very ability to move and live life is impeded? I get scared as hell if I even start putting on 20 or 30 lbs, let along a hundred or three hundred!”
I guess if you have the brain-addicted-to-bad-food happening but also within a social surrounding where everyone else is doing it and so you don’t have even the social pressure to stop, that’s a deadly combination. As one seems to see in parts of the USA.
I am ashamed to admit that observing the “huge” number of excessively fat people around me is disturbing. Especially the children. But, I try to remember that not all of them are fat due to overeating or eating junk food. Some have health issues that make them fat. Some take medications that cause excess weight.
My husband had high triglycerides which caused him to develop a “beer belly”. He was treated by physicians with niacin (which caused a terrible, itchy rash), then massive doses of fish oil that didn’t reduce his triglycerides. It was only when we tried him on a low-carb diet that his triglycerides got even close to normal and he lost about 50 lbs. Previously, his blood had to be sent to a special lab to be tested because of the extremely high amount of fat in his blood.
Yes. Some people are fat because of what they eat, or the amounts. Some of these people live in locations that are “good food deserts”. Some may not be able to afford nutritious foods. Many can’t afford to see doctors. And, yes, this problem affects us all.
Fat shaming is good. I wouldn’t call “fat ass” someone in person, but we need people like Bill Maher saying exactly that on TV. Unfortunately he didn’t mention what I think is one the most important problems with obesity: obese parents humiliate their children. When I was a kid, I was always ashamed of my obese relatives.
My grandmother was obese and I was never ashamed of her. I felt bad for her because she’d actually hide food in the house like an addict. She had diabetes and was very unhealthy. She died in her 60s.
At the same time people praised me for my slim figure and I was starving myself and underweight. My doctor mentioned to me that it was bad but no one ever said anything negative and I enjoyed losing weight for the positive remarks. It’s an interesting thing.
This is real and frustrating. At my lightest, I was not by any means my healthiest. A diet of coffee, cigarettes and chronic stress might make you thin, but certainly not healthy.
–
A few years back I decided to try to make a point of letting people know I was pleased to see them without tying it to their appearance. Where in the past I might have said, “You look wonderful, so nice to see you!” I now go with something like “I’m so happy to see you, how wonderful to connect again!”. It may be a small thing, but I like to think I’m not accidentally hurting someone by complimenting what might actually be a bad thing.
Yes and it happens to women with cancer as well. They often talk about how they are complimented for being dangerously thin. Some reply, “this is what malnutrition looks like”.
I didn’t want to be more specific, but I was fine with my grandmas being a bit overweight. But when I see young kinds walking behind their parents’ fat asses, I know how they’re feeling.
As others above have pointed out, there is a class issue here as well. A few years back I was on an investigatory board looking into food insecurity in the rural region where I lived. I’ll never forget what one social worker said to us regarding meal preparation and healthy eating – ‘The dollar burger wins every time. In terms of caloric bang for your buck, it can’t be beat. In terms of speed and ease, it can’t be beat. It will be the death of us’. I agree with his sentiment.