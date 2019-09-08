Bill Maher on Americans Of Size

Here’s a segment from this week’s “Real Time” show in which Bill Maher addresses the epidemic of obesity among Americans. While he, like me, is against “fat shaming”—telling obese people that they need to lose weight (that’s their doctors’ job), we both object to the recent movement to de-stigmatize obesity by pretending that it’s not harmful. Of course it is: it’s associated, as Maher says, with nearly every health issue you can imagine. Yet with the rise of the “body acceptance movement,” we constantly see claims that you can be “healthy at every size“.

But that’s not true. On average, you’re less healthy if you’re obese. In a 2010 National Institutes of Health study, researchers found a decrease in longevity with every ranked step up on the body mass index (BMI). And overweight people know this. As Grania used to tell me, “You don’t have to tell people that they’re damaging their health by being overweight. They already know they’re overweight and the consequences of it.” Thus it bothers me that truly obese people are celebrated as being role models by virtue of their size. Yes, some people may consider them attractive, but nobody should aspire to their size. But, as I said, it’s not our job to police people’s weight. It’s the job of physicians, who are in charge of our health.

Using his trademarked combination of snark and data, Maher goes after the palpable obesity of Americans, something that’s striking when you’ve just returned home from, say, France or the Netherlands. As he says:

Being fat is bad thing. We shouldn’t taunt people about it, and overeating shouldn’t be singled out at the only vice; it’s not. We all have something. But there’s no “smoking acceptance” or “drunk acceptance”.

That, of course, raises the issue of why being obese is not only not shamed, but celebrated, while smoking or drinking to excess is not only demonized, but criticized in public. I remember that when the day my mother died, I went to the store and bought a pack of cigarettes. I almost never smoke a cigarette (I occasionally bum one), but this time I felt I needed the comfort of a cigarette to deal with my grief. When I was standing in line and asking for smokes, the guy behind started in on me: “Don’t you know that smoking cigarettes can kill you?”

I’m sure lots of smokers hear that, even when they’re smoking in legal places, but why is it okay to call out smoking but not obesity? (I wouldn’t call out either.) After all, it’s just as hard to stop smoking or drinking as it is to lose weight, so it’s not a matter of obesity being incurable. No, it has something to do with obesity being a characteristic that’s always visible, and thus something we should accept and not demonize, just as we should accept and celebrate differences in racial characteristics.

But I digress; Bill Maher deals with the issue far better than I: