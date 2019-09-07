There’s already a movie on the college admissions scandal

Yes, theres a movie, “ripped from the headlines,” and out before even the most famous defendant Lori Laughlin, has been tried, much less sentenced (Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty and will soon be sentenced), while Laughlin pleaded not guilty and is yet to go to trial.)
Were I Laughlin’s lawyer, I’d probably try to get her off based on the movie’s possible prejudicing the jurors. Anyway, here’s the trailer.
As I said, Huffman will be sentenced, and the prosecution has asked for a month’s jail time, a year’s probation, and a $20,000 fine. Her own lawyers want no jail time, 250 hours of community service, and a $20,000 fine. If she goes to jail, it’s a certainty that Loughlin will serve far more time because of her not guilty plea and the more serious charges, which include money laundering.
I’m not sure why, but I feel strongly that both women need to serve jail time. It’s not a case of my enjoying the mighty brought low, I think, but because it involves deceiving institutions dear to my heart: universities. For deterrence of would-be scammers, I believe there needs to be an example made.
As lagniappe, here’s a Saturday Night Live take on the scandal, with Sandra Oh:
Huffman at least admits her guilt, but she does need to spend some time in jail as a reminder that we are all equal under the law. This idea needs particular reinforcement in the age of Trump. The wealthy are often above the law, or at least avoid equal punishment. We need counter examples as a deterrent.
Welcome to the new Gilded Age, robber barons and all.
“… she does need to spend some time in jail …”
One could argue that Americans are way too keen on jailing people (750 per 100,000, cf a mean of 100 in Europe; the US has 4.4% of the world’s population but 22% of the world’s prisoners, and spends $100 billion a year on jails).
Maybe only violent criminals who pose a violent threat should actually be in jail, and we should scheme up more imaginative punishments for everyone else.
Maybe, instead of putting someone in jail for X years, double or triple their tax rate for N years?
I agree jail time seems extreme, a HUGE fine would be better.
A brand new book just out that might be of interest to some on this whole subject:
The Meritocracy Trap, How America’s Foundational Myths Feed Inequality, Dismantals The Middle Class & Devours the Elit by Daniel Markovits
The Lifetime movie seems like it has its tongue firmly planted in its cheek. Or is that just Lifetime aiming a bit low?
I don’t think the movie prejudicing the jurors would be a valid defense for Lori Laughlin. Might be valid criteria for dismissing jurors during voir dire though. Lawyers?
Sorry but Saturday Night Live is just not funny anymore.
Yeah SNL beat that dead horse to death – it’s worth a 30-second skit tops.
The Lifetime channel is being in serious mode, but that’s not saying much for an excruciating cable-style channel that specialises in reruns of syndicated content & who features the following content below the banner on their UK landing page: The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills, Surviving R, Kelly, Dance Moms, Preachers’ Daughters. Below that it get’s even more trivial.
Going by the trailer this looks like an overcooked, over emoted, straight-to-TV, pot boiler for bored women. Lifetime prides itself on aiming at women, or their idea of what women want: lotsa fashion content & reality shows with no politics, tech, etc. Anything cheap to make & broadcast.
Then we agree. I guess I was wondering if this particular Lifetime production is bad enough to be consumed as humor. Probably not.
When I scan the LA Times’ list of movies to be shown on TV for the day, I know I can skip even reading the description for those on Lifetime or Hallmark channels.
That’s a motion you’re like to lose, counselor. Though the judge might well grant you some extra questioning of potential jurors during voir dire regarding exposure to pretrial publicity, maybe even individually, outside the presence of the others, so as not to have the entire venire spoiled by an untoward answer.
And if you can’t rack up twelve citizens honest and true due to excessive publicity in the initial attempt, the court might entertain a change of venue of Aunt Becky’s trial to another federal district where the publicity hasn’t been as intense.
That’s pretty much been the practice ever since Dr. Sam Shepard’s case.
Frankly, the extent of America’s obsession with celebrities boggles my mind. The list of people indicted include CEOs and senior executives in major finance, law and real estate firms and all the media can think of are two B-list actresses.
I think they should have used the original subjects as the stars.