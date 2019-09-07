There’s already a movie on the college admissions scandal

Yes, theres a movie, “ripped from the headlines,” and out before even the most famous defendant Lori Laughlin, has been tried, much less sentenced (Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty and will soon be sentenced), while Laughlin pleaded not guilty and is yet to go to trial.)

Were I Laughlin’s lawyer, I’d probably try to get her off based on the movie’s possible prejudicing the jurors. Anyway, here’s the trailer.

As I said, Huffman will be sentenced, and the prosecution has asked for a month’s jail time, a year’s probation, and a $20,000 fine. Her own lawyers want no jail time, 250 hours of community service, and a $20,000 fine. If she goes to jail, it’s a certainty that Loughlin will serve far more time because of her not guilty plea and the more serious charges, which include money laundering.

I’m not sure why, but I feel strongly that both women need to serve jail time. It’s not a case of my enjoying the mighty brought low, I think, but because it involves deceiving institutions dear to my heart: universities. For deterrence of would-be scammers, I believe there needs to be an example made.

As lagniappe, here’s a Saturday Night Live take on the scandal, with Sandra Oh: