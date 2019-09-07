Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s the weekend: Saturday, September 7, 2019, to be exact. It’s also National Beer Lover’s Day, but once again the apostrophe is misplaced. Who, exactly, is just one Beer Lover being celebrated, and who is it? On top of that, it’s International Vulture Awareness Day (didn’t we just have one of those?), Aunt’s Day (again with the apostrophe: we’re celebrating one aunt), and National Hummingbird Day.

News of the Day: Strongman and dictator Robert Mugabe died in Singapore at age 95.

Stuff that happened on September 7 include:

1776 – According to American colonial reports, Ezra Lee makes the world’s first submarine attack in the Turtle , attempting to attach a time bomb to the hull of HMS Eagle in New York Harbor (no British records of this attack exist).

1857 – Mountain Meadows massacre: Mormon settlers slaughter most members of peaceful, emigrant wagon train.

The attackers were a combination of suspicious Mormons and Paiute Indians, and they killed 120 men, women, and children, sparing only the youngest children. Only one man was ever convicted of the crime, though eight were indicted.

1864 – American Civil War: Atlanta is evacuated on orders of Union General William Tecumseh Sherman.

1907 – Cunard Line‘s RMS Lusitania sets sail on her maiden voyage from Liverpool, England, to New York City.

The ship was torpedoed by a German submarine on May 7, 1915, helping bring the U.S. into the war two years later. 1,198 passengers and crew died in the attack. Here’s the ship:

1911 – French poet Guillaume Apollinaire is arrested and put in jail on suspicion of stealing the Mona Lisa from the Louvre museum.

1921 – In Atlantic City, New Jersey, the first Miss America Pageant, a two-day event, is held.

Here are the contestants in that contest, and I suppose this is the bathing suit competition:

1936 – The last thylacine, a carnivorous marsupial named Benjamin, dies alone in its cage at the Hobart Zoo in Tasmania.

Here’s some rare video of Benjamin taken in 1933. Since he expired, there have been many reported sightings and reports of tracks, but nothing has been confirmed. Sadly, this lovely species is probably extinct:

More news from September 7:

1953 – Nikita Khrushchev is elected first secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

1977 – The Torrijos–Carter Treaties between Panama and the United States on the status of the Panama Canal are signed. The United States agrees to transfer control of the canal to Panama at the end of the 20th century.

1978 – While walking across Waterloo Bridge in London, Bulgarian dissident Georgi Markov is assassinated by Bulgarian secret police agent Francesco Gullino by means of a ricin pellet fired from a specially-designed umbrella.

1996 – Rapper and hip hop artist Tupac Shakur is fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. He succumbs to his injuries six days later.

2017 – Equifax announced a cyber-crime identity theft event potentially impacting approximately 145.5​ million U.S. consumers.

Notables born on this day include:

1860 – Grandma Moses, American painter (d. 1961).

Here’s the famous “primitive” painter with a fluffly kitten. She lived to be 101:

1885 – Elinor Wylie, American author and poet (d. 1928)

1887 – Edith Sitwell, English poet and critic (d. 1964)

1909 – Elia Kazan, Greek-American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2003)

1923 – Peter Lawford, English-American actor (d. 1984)

1926 – Samuel Goldwyn Jr., American director and producer (d. 2015)

1936 – Buddy Holly, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1959)

1951 – Chrissie Hynde, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

Those who bought it on September 7 include:

1933 – Edward Grey, 1st Viscount Grey of Fallodon, English ornithologist and politician, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs (b. 1862)

1949 – José Clemente Orozco, Mexican painter and illustrator (b. 1883)

1962 – Karen Blixen, Danish memoirist and short story writer (b. 1885)

Karen Blixen published under the name Isak Dinesen, and wrote one of my all-time favorite books, Out of Africa. Although the movie isn’t completely accurate, she did have a star-crossed romance with a hunter and guide, Denys Finch Hatton, who, like Robert Redford in the movie, died in a plane crash. Here’s Blixen:

1969 – Everett Dirksen, American lieutenant and politician (b. 1896)

1978 – Keith Moon, English drummer (The Who) (b. 1946)

1981 – Christy Brown, Irish author, poet, and painter (b. 1932)

2003 – Warren Zevon, American singer-songwriter (b. 1947)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili inspires some political commentary.

Hili: I’m calling to your attention the fact that we have a rotten apple in the garden. A: The situation in the state is much worse.

In Polish:

Hili: Zwracam ci uwagę, że mamy w ogrodzie zgniłe jabłko.

Ja: Sytuacja w państwie jest znacznie gorsza.

The Origin of Ceiling Cat (h/t Stash Krod):

From Jesus of the Day via Stephen Fry on Twitter (and yes, Fry’s tweet is real):

This tweet was sent to me by Grania on April 5. Do read the linked article on gorilla funerals, and see if you buy the notion:

Gorillas grieve their dead and have funerals for them just like humans https://t.co/ds978WMrCk via @LondonEconomic — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) April 4, 2019

Look how fetal baby pandas are:

Many in Germany want these baby pandas to be named Hong and Kong. What do you think should be their names? pic.twitter.com/dW3HzL6HaI — DW News (@dwnews) September 6, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie via Ann German. What a wag Stephen Fry is! I found the second tweet on the same thread, which is full of salacious wags:

Apparently those volunteers who do not d a good job Polishing this very large erection may face the sack pic.twitter.com/QjvsP9tcPz — Medtechcerb (@Medtechcerb) August 30, 2019

And a rambunctious cat amusing itself:

Four tweets from Matthew. The first one was accompanied by an email header that said “Odd to find oneself agreeing with Ferguson”. Of course I don’t know who “Ferguson” is.

Boris Johnson has been “hoist with his own petard” Miscalculation, Erroneous Judgment and Falsehoods have resulted in Boris Johnson being under House Arrest in No 10. ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/oTVOk20kLT — Labours Black PLP (@LaboursBlackPLP) September 6, 2019

AstroJessica, really Jessica Meir, is the first author of a paper showing that bar-headed geese (shown as the floofs below), have the physiological ability to fly over Mount Everest, where they’ve reportedly been spotted. I’m still a bit dubious about that spotting, though.

OMG this photo of @Astro_Jessica with her floofy goslings 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LypJtZJNEC — Dr. Karen James ❄️ (@kejames) September 6, 2019

More amazing facts about nature; this time we have what seems to be the world’s oldest animal:

A massive thank you to @rachel_marine for helping us put together this weeks Southern Ocean #factfriday #Sponges in the Antarctic have remarkable life-spans with one of the oldest recorded individuals estimated to be approx. 15,000 years old!#MEASO #Antarctica #spongethursday pic.twitter.com/CVpjtwKIYZ — MEASO (@MEASO20) September 6, 2019

If this photo isn’t posed, it’s pretty amazing:

Superfluity of cats of the day. pic.twitter.com/ycR0ndBNXP — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) September 6, 2019