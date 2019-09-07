Photos of readers

Do send in photos of yourself, preferably doing something interesting or characteristic of your life. But more than two, please. We already have a big backlog of interesting pictures, but there’s no time limit on this one.

Today’s photo is of reader Jacques Hausser, who lives in Switzerland but is apparently blessed by Ceiling Cat. Here’s his caption:

At the foot of the rainbow. This picture was taken by a mischievous student during one of our internships in Brittany (coastal biology and ecology – we still lack a sea in Switzerland). Typical Atlantic weather on the “ Lieue de Grève ”, a four km long beach (and about three km wide at spring low tide) on the north coast, close to Plestin-les-Grèves, where we used to study the rich fauna living in the sand—and the numerous birds exploiting it.