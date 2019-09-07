Caturday felid trifecta: Top 5 “big cat moments” on BBC Earth; man fakes death in front of his cat; stray cats invade a home with an open door;

Today we have an All Video Edition of Caturday felids. The first shows the best five Cat Moments from the BBC Earth series. It’s 15 minutes long, but well worth watching for the impatient. The segments:

Baby tiger is introduced to the water. (It’s my dream to hug one of these beauties.) A leopard mom protects her cubs from wild d*gs A tiger kills a wild boar. The board struggles and squeals, but to no avail. (Trigger warning: Nature red in tooth and claw.) After two years of rearing in captivity, a jaguar is released into the wild. This is how I feel when my ducks fledge and fly away for the year. A pride of lions take down a buffalo—a dangerous pursuit. It looks like the lions win, but the buffalo miraculously survives and chases the lions away.

*************

What do you think would happen if a man faked his death in front of his cat? I bet you didn’t guess that the cat would imitate him!

*************

Staff leaves the door unlocked, the cat comes in and opens the food cabinet. Local cats invade the house, and pandemonium ensues. Over six hours, 12 strangers invade for noms.

The YouTube notes:

A few weeks ago, we encountered a cat invasion 🙂 Screened porch’s door had been left open and the cats realized this mistake. There were more than a dozen hungry intruders that day 🙂 And if you are wondering how we learnt about this invasion; my dad called me that night and told me the amount of the cat food in the container decreased considerably and asked me to check the security camera footage to see who left the door open and how long it stayed open. So that’s how we came to know about this.

h/t: Ivan, Su, Michael