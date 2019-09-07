Bari Weiss discusses her new book and anti-Semitism

Bari Weiss is a New York Times columnist who, like me, is a Trump-hating Leftist who criticizes the Left. The result, of course, is that she’s been demonized by the Left, and by many writers at her own paper. Her generally pro-Israel views don’t help, either. Weiss’s new book, How to Fight Anti-Semitism will be out September 10. In this 75-minute discussion with political journalist Michael Barbaro, Weiss not only discusses her book, but anti-Semitism in general.

Among the topics Weiss covers are why Jews should oppose Trump and the Republican party, why BDS (and “anti-Zionism”) is anti-Semitic, why Jews are considered “white” and Palestinians are not, why anti-Jewish hate crimes don’t make the news, how and why anti-Semitism manifests itself on the Left, and why the UN repeatedly condemns Israel a gazillion times more often than it condemns far worse regimes. She’ll let you know why she says, “Anyone who knows Jews in Europe knows that they all have a plan,” and she gives a simple four-word answer to her book’s title.

The conversation proper ends at 1 hour and 15 seconds, but the last 15 minutes are devoted to listeners’ questions sent to Barbaro. And the questions are very good.

Weiss is a thoughtful and eloquent defender of Judaism, and not at all an uncritical booster of the Israeli government (she thinks, for instance, that Israeli occupation of the West Bank is untenable in the long term). I’d strongly recommend this video. As Weiss said, American anti-Semitism is the “canary in the coal mine”, warning of a future dissolution of the American ideal.

What a shame that so many people dismiss her as an “alt-Righter”.

h/t: Michael