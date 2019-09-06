Readers’ wildlife photos

Stephen Barnard has been busy fishing, but he favors us today with a new batch of photos from Idaho. His captions are indented.

The first four are rufous hummingbirds (Selasphorus rufus). They migrate through in August and put on quite a show at the feeders. They’re gone now.

Next is a moose (Alces alces) across the creek in early morning sun. I see this young bull frequently. He’s almost tame.

Next, a rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) that I’m releasing.

Next, a woolly worm caterpillar on the handle of my fishing net. It surprised me. Beautiful creature up close — slow, exploratory, undulating motions. I don’t know anything about these other than what you can find on google. Apparently there are several species.

 

Next, a grasshopper on Loving Creek, taken while fishing. I’m in the habit of photographing insects that fish eat. Now they’re eating a lot of these. Again, I don’t know anything about these other what you can find on Google.

My d*g Deets has something of a following in WEIT. Here he’s recovering from hernia surgery, which was very successful, although manual, not robotic. I think the new style fabric cones in royal blue are fashionable.

Finally, just before sunrise over Loving Creek this morning. [This was yesterday.]

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on September 6, 2019 at 7:45 am and filed under birds, d*gs, fish, landscapes, mammals, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

7 Comments

  1. Michael Fisher
    Posted September 6, 2019 at 7:57 am | Permalink

    What a wonderful, high quality, variegated selection Stephen.

    Who’s a Good Boy Deets?

    Reply
  2. Debbie Coplan
    Posted September 6, 2019 at 8:12 am | Permalink

    Really wonderful photos.
    I am one of the big fans of Deets and glad to see him. Good to hear he had a successful surgery.
    Thank you for the post.

    Reply
  3. Historian
    Posted September 6, 2019 at 8:59 am | Permalink

    I didn’t know that dogs may require hernia surgery. Live and learn!

    Reply
    • Stephen Barnard
      Posted September 6, 2019 at 9:57 am | Permalink

      It was a perineal hernia, which I’ve learned is common in intact male dogs. As part of the operation he was neutered (standard procedure). After three weeks I can tell he’s more sweet-natured and affectionate. 🙂

      Reply
  4. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted September 6, 2019 at 9:16 am | Permalink

    Fan-tastic. Wooly bear caterpillars are from the ‘tiger moth’ family, Arctiidae. Larvae from that family are generally fuzzy, so other species of ‘fuzzy cats’ are often in this family. Tiger moths often have some bright warning colors. Here is the adult of this species: https://bugguide.net/node/view/1685429/bgimage
    The grasshopper looks to be the pine tree spur throat grasshopper. This is one of several species that frequently sit up in trees. A ‘tree grasshopper’, if you will.

    Reply
  5. DrBrydon
    Posted September 6, 2019 at 9:36 am | Permalink

    Deets!! Sorry to hear about his troubles. The new cones make animals look even more like gramophone.

    Great pix, too. I think this is the first time that I’ve seen a hummingbird’s feet (so teeny).

    Reply
  6. Yakaru
    Posted September 6, 2019 at 9:44 am | Permalink

    Beautiful photos as always. I also like the blue doggy-cone. Those white ones always look like a satellite dish to me. I always worry the dogs might be picking up Fox News or something.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: