Photos of readers

India 2007: One of the highlights of our trip to India was to visit Rishikesh to attend a Ganga Aarti. The Hindu faithful believe that the Goddess Ganga came to Earth in the form of the river to help the people. As the Ganges River she brings life, physical and spiritual, to India. Indians call the river Mother Ganga and worship occurs nightly in various locations to honour her. These services are called Ganga Aarti.

The followers were dressed in orange and yellow and a large centre fire pit was burning. There were torches, lights flickering on the river and the bells and drumming blended with inspirational chanting. This intensified as the evening went on. The light and shadow became surreal and the sounds and vibrations began to move up my feet and resonate in my chest and head. The total effect was mesmerizing.

Photo #1 gives a sense of what the service looked like in the dark.