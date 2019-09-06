Matthew Cobb analyzes the Brexit mess

I’ve asked Matthew to keep us up to date on what’s happening with the Brexit affair, Parliament, and Boris Johnson. He’s obliged us well today, and here is his report.
by Matthew Cobb
- Proroguing (= suspension) of Parliament
Johnson’s scheme to prorogue parliament got the Queen’s assent (she is more or less required to do so —required by tradition rather than law). It also attracted widespread demonstrations last weekend and led to over 1.7 million signatures on a petition, which will be debated by parliament on Monday (the day before prorogation is due to take place).
There have been legal challenges to this in Northern Ireland, Scotland and England (each has a separate judiciary/legislative framework, a bit like US states). The English and Scottish challenges have been thrown out, but there is leave to appeal, and this will take place soon in the UK Supreme Court (a relatively recent invention). To give you a flavour of the debate in the courts, acts of 1611 were being referred to…
It seems most likely that Parliament will be prorogued next week, meaning that, with the traditional recess for the party conferences, parliament will not be sitting for around 5 weeks, in the middle of the most tumultuous period in UK history, probably since the 1640s (the Civil War).
To add to the febrile coup-like atmosphere, leading members of the government last weekend refused to say that they would abide by any legislation that they did not agree with, in particular attempts to stop “no deal” Brexit. This is really quite remarkable in a democracy.
- Blocking “no deal”
However, prorogation has been slightly superseded by events in parliament this week, which saw Johnson losing three key votes. The first two were related to a successful attempt by Parliament a) to take control of the agenda of parliament (normally it is the government that decides this) and then b) to vote a law that was intended to prevent the UK leaving the EU without a deal.
The ‘No deal’ business is significant because most observers think that this would have catastrophic effects on the economy and even on health care. The existing rules enabling, say, medicines or car parts to get to the UK would be torn up, and the UK would have to operate under World Trade Organisation rules in terms of tariffs, controls and so on. Parliament has consistently voted against No Deal, so it was no surprise that this happened.
However, there may be a worm in the bud. During the voting, an amendment from a Labour Brexiter was accepted that may enable Johnson to go to an EU summit on 15 October and come away with a deal and leave before 31 October (the latest Brexit deadline date, and one Johnson has clung to in dramatic terms). This amendment was accepted without a vote because the government failed to produce two tellers to count the votes. There was shock at this: had there been a vote, it would clearly have lost given the mood of the house. However, it is not clear whether it was a cock-up or a cunning ruse by the government, and if so, what exactly will be the consequence…
- The Tories lose their majority
A key part of this chaos was the implosion of the governmental majority, and the lurch to the right of the Tory party. The government already had a majority of only 1 (this is not an absolute majority, but with the support of around 10 MPs from the Northern Irish DUP, a protestant Brexit outfit—Northern Ireland voted remain…) Even before the key votes, a Tory member “crossed the floor” to the opposition benches. He did this literally, in the middle of one of Johnson’s speeches, walking from one side of the chamber to the other.
Number 10—Johnson and his chief advisor Dominic Cummings, a wannabe Bannon who is not even a member of the Tory Party and never has been—then made the votes on blocking no deal a key issue, and kicked out of the parliamentary party around 20 long-standing MPs (including people who were leading ministers a few weeks ago). This is called ‘having the whip withdrawn’ and means that the government now has no majority at all, as the votes showed. If they stand at the next election (many of them are leaving politics) it will not be as Conservative candidates.
This was a self-inflicted wound, designed to show the determination of the government to leave on 31 October, come what may. It is widely seen as showing the Tory party trying to avoid losing votes to the Brexit Party (Nigel Farage’s new party) in the upcoming election.
- Johnson’s final ruse fails
The final bit of this farrago was Johnson then trying to call an election. In the past, Prime Ministers could call an election whenever they wanted. That all changed a few years ago with something called the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, which means elections can take place only outside of the 5-year cycle, and with the approval of 2/3 of MPs.
Johnson and Cummings hoped that the opposition parties, and in particular the Labour Party, would vote for an election on 15 October. If the Tories won, then they could simply eradicate the legislation voted through this week to stop “no deal”. Labour were not so stupid as to fall into this trap, and abstained on the vote, meaning that Johnson is now stuck as a Prime Minister with no majority.
The tabloid press – and the Tories – howled about the Labour Party being ‘cowards’ (the vile Sun “newspaper” had Labour leader Corbyn photoshopped onto a chicken on the front page of its English edition; its Scottish edition, trying to sell papers in a country hostile to Johnson, had a more sober cover…)
Labour and the other parties are saying they cannot trust Johnson (true, he is a serial liar), so will vote for an election only after the anti-no-deal legislation has passed into law and has been implemented—maybe in November, after Johnson’s deadline of 31 October has passed. Government advisors have today admitted that wanting an election in October was partly designed to stop young people from voting. Students will just have returned to university and would probably fall through the registration rules. Young people tend to be anti-Tory and anti-Brexit, but are also less likely to vote.
- What happens next?
If I knew that I would be very rich. My guess is that there will be an election in early November. I cannot see what the outcome of that might be. Brexit may have happened by then, either because the government can get a deal with the EU that can pass through parliament. This is unlikely given that a key sticking-point in negotiations with the EU is how to maintain an open border on the island of Ireland: this is part of the Good Friday agreement that ended the Northern Irish Troubles.
If there is an election, the Tories are clearly going to campaign on the basis of having got Brexit done and enabling the country to move onto other things (they are also aiming to have a ‘culture war’ in working class constituencies, attacking Labour’s liberalism on matters relating to race, gender etc). However, Brexit is not going to go away. Whatever happens, the country is going to be mired in trade negotiations with Europe for decades to come. Unless, of course, there is a second referendum pitching A Deal vs Remain and the latter wins, and everything returns to the status quo…
Shorter: It’s an utter shambles.
But it’s a fair explainer by Prof Cobb. This week has been Johnson’s 1st week in front of out Parliament as leader and he’s been absolutely dreadful – looks completely out of his depth.
Just congenially curious – what U.K. politico is not looking out of his depth?
It is fascinating to watch, though-be-it depressing.
I was at a conference in That London yesterday and a German speaker said that he’d been told not to mention either Brexit or the war in his talk.
So he started his talk with a picture of somebody carrying a “Heil Boris” placard.
Who say the Germans have no sense of humour?
I do. That is not funny 🙂
A German was told not to mention Brexit? This is like living through a Fawlty Towers episode.
What a joke we have become.
Note that if the anti-No Deal legislation succeeds in extending Article 50 then an election in November would be against the backdrop of Brexit *still* not being delivered, which would hit the Tories hard in the polling booths. That’s why the Tories are trying every trick in the book to leave with no deal on 31st October, or have an election before then.
These tricks appear to include the Prime Minister disobeying the law – https://tinyurl.com/y3sbjsmm
I’m not exactly sure what would happen then; I guess the opposition tries to form a government after a VONC? But who knows if that would work.
It really is a bugger’s muddle.
Thanks, Matthew. Very helpful.
Why not have a general election with Brexit as the main issue? That way the people will have their say and the country can move on, whatever the verdict.
That is effectively what we are about to have, if it’s run before Halloween, or Article 50 is extended. But there are at least two reasons why a Referendum on a deal should be run instead of an election, imo:
1) An election will inevitably include issues other than Brexit in the electorate’s decision-making. For example, I’m aware of a number of long-time Tory voters who are staunch Remainers who will still vote Tory, because that is what they do.
2) Polling suggests that while Leave as an option may sometimes have the support of >50% of the electorate, no single Leave option does. So No Deal may be able to command 30-35% of the vote, for example. This means that no Leave option would win a referendum and the only way for Brexiters to realise their dream is through a FPTP election, which could allow 30-35% of the electorate to command a majority in Parliament.
Both these factors mean that the country could be forced into a damaging disorderly exit from the EU against the wishes of the majority of the voters.
Leave hasn’t had majority support in opinion polls for months. That’s one reason why the Brexiteers aren’t all that keen on another referendum.
Admittedly the margin is quite tight though and certainly within the error margin of most opinion polls.
The idiot usurper who grabbed the office of Prime Minister by stepping into vacuum is already on his way out. Most of of in the UK realize we made a big mistake in the referendum vote as we were fed a web of lies and fantasy by Brexiters. Its no shame for many of us to say it was a mistake because we voted on the information we were given by liars. Bojo will become Nojo very shortly
Thanks, Matthew. It’s hard sometimes to grasp what is going on in a foreign political system – it’s hard enough in one’s own.
One thing I have missed in all this; what reason or justification did Johnson give to prorogue parliament? I am certain he didn’t do it without some argument for why he was doing it, however specious, misdirecting or self-serving (or legitimate!)it was.
Sovrintee, innit.
Prorogueing Parliament is not the problem per se. It is the timing and the length. Parliament is usually prorogued for the queen’s speach (actually the government’s programme for the next session) once a year. Prorogation is usually for a few days. Due to the ongoing chaos there hasn’t been a queen’s speech for over two years. So having one now looks reasonable. The first problem is that prorogueing kills any legislation in progress. This means that the bill to stop no deal has to be passed before prorugation next week or it falls. The other problem is Parliament traditionally does not sit for three weeks in the autumn so the political parties can hold their annual conferences. Johnson has combined prorogation with the conference season so that no legislation can be passed for five weeks. It also means that there is very limited time for legislation between Parliament returning and the end of October.
Johnson’s justification is just that it is ‘business as usual’. He is lying.
I think the Prime Minister has got his party exactly where Dominic Cummings wants it. Moved to the Right.
Mark,
let me correct one (important) detail.
As of today, the UK has not completed negotiations on a WTO regime. Meanwhile, WTO countries are free to set their own (non-MFN) schedules.
WTO rules do not cover market access, which is the most important aspect of trade, nowadays, nor trade in services (but for specific sectors). Also, agriculture is in limbo. Without market access, just in time trade and supply chains are severely disrupted. Ensuring worldwide market access is, in any case, a matter of years. US and EU markets are not compatible.
What a superb distillation of a complex and frustrating situation. If the day job doesn’t work out Matthew you might consider political journalism 🙂
A good summary Professor C.
The most likely outcome in my view is the blocking of ‘no deal,’ extension of the Brexit date and a general election in Nov delivering another hung parliament.
Since we won’t have left the EU the Brexit Party will take votes from the Tories, and the leave side is split. Both Tories and Labour are predicted to lose seats at the moment.
I think the whole mess is going to rumble on for at least another year.
My favourite comment from twitter:
Poor Theresa May – she put years of effort into being Britain’s worst ever PM and then along comes Boris and beats her on his first day.
That should have read ‘the remain side is split’ not ‘the leave side is split’. Anyway, splits all over, so a hung parliament.
In your otherwise excellent summary of the situation, this is the one point I might quibble with. The way things stand now, there will be an extension to the Brexit deadline, unless BoJo chooses to break the law.
He’s not going to get a better deal from the EU than that which is already on the table and which is unacceptable to some people in his party and the DUP. In that case, the new law kicks in and he has to ask for an extension.
With an extension to Jan 31 and the prime minister having been shown to be unable to implement his promises, Conservative support may collapse. The opposition could then pass a vote of no confidence followed by either an election or forming a “government of avoiding no deal Brexit”. Either way BoJo is totally boned.
Of course, BoJo might choose to break the law, in which case, I have no idea what happens next.
I for one would like to thank BoJo for disabusing me of the common Yank inferiority complex that someone with a plummy accent and an Oxbridge education must be smarter than the rest of us. 🙂