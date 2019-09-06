Matthew Cobb analyzes the Brexit mess

I’ve asked Matthew to keep us up to date on what’s happening with the Brexit affair, Parliament, and Boris Johnson. He’s obliged us well today, and here is his report.

by Matthew Cobb

Proroguing (= suspension) of Parliament

Johnson’s scheme to prorogue parliament got the Queen’s assent (she is more or less required to do so —required by tradition rather than law). It also attracted widespread demonstrations last weekend and led to over 1.7 million signatures on a petition, which will be debated by parliament on Monday (the day before prorogation is due to take place).

There have been legal challenges to this in Northern Ireland, Scotland and England (each has a separate judiciary/legislative framework, a bit like US states). The English and Scottish challenges have been thrown out, but there is leave to appeal, and this will take place soon in the UK Supreme Court (a relatively recent invention). To give you a flavour of the debate in the courts, acts of 1611 were being referred to…

It seems most likely that Parliament will be prorogued next week, meaning that, with the traditional recess for the party conferences, parliament will not be sitting for around 5 weeks, in the middle of the most tumultuous period in UK history, probably since the 1640s (the Civil War).

To add to the febrile coup-like atmosphere, leading members of the government last weekend refused to say that they would abide by any legislation that they did not agree with, in particular attempts to stop “no deal” Brexit. This is really quite remarkable in a democracy.

Blocking “no deal”

However, prorogation has been slightly superseded by events in parliament this week, which saw Johnson losing three key votes. The first two were related to a successful attempt by Parliament a) to take control of the agenda of parliament (normally it is the government that decides this) and then b) to vote a law that was intended to prevent the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

The ‘No deal’ business is significant because most observers think that this would have catastrophic effects on the economy and even on health care. The existing rules enabling, say, medicines or car parts to get to the UK would be torn up, and the UK would have to operate under World Trade Organisation rules in terms of tariffs, controls and so on. Parliament has consistently voted against No Deal, so it was no surprise that this happened.

However, there may be a worm in the bud. During the voting, an amendment from a Labour Brexiter was accepted that may enable Johnson to go to an EU summit on 15 October and come away with a deal and leave before 31 October (the latest Brexit deadline date, and one Johnson has clung to in dramatic terms). This amendment was accepted without a vote because the government failed to produce two tellers to count the votes. There was shock at this: had there been a vote, it would clearly have lost given the mood of the house. However, it is not clear whether it was a cock-up or a cunning ruse by the government, and if so, what exactly will be the consequence…

The Tories lose their majority

A key part of this chaos was the implosion of the governmental majority, and the lurch to the right of the Tory party. The government already had a majority of only 1 (this is not an absolute majority, but with the support of around 10 MPs from the Northern Irish DUP, a protestant Brexit outfit—Northern Ireland voted remain…) Even before the key votes, a Tory member “crossed the floor” to the opposition benches. He did this literally, in the middle of one of Johnson’s speeches, walking from one side of the chamber to the other.

Number 10—Johnson and his chief advisor Dominic Cummings, a wannabe Bannon who is not even a member of the Tory Party and never has been—then made the votes on blocking no deal a key issue, and kicked out of the parliamentary party around 20 long-standing MPs (including people who were leading ministers a few weeks ago). This is called ‘having the whip withdrawn’ and means that the government now has no majority at all, as the votes showed. If they stand at the next election (many of them are leaving politics) it will not be as Conservative candidates.

This was a self-inflicted wound, designed to show the determination of the government to leave on 31 October, come what may. It is widely seen as showing the Tory party trying to avoid losing votes to the Brexit Party (Nigel Farage’s new party) in the upcoming election.

Johnson’s final ruse fails

The final bit of this farrago was Johnson then trying to call an election. In the past, Prime Ministers could call an election whenever they wanted. That all changed a few years ago with something called the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, which means elections can take place only outside of the 5-year cycle, and with the approval of 2/3 of MPs.

Johnson and Cummings hoped that the opposition parties, and in particular the Labour Party, would vote for an election on 15 October. If the Tories won, then they could simply eradicate the legislation voted through this week to stop “no deal”. Labour were not so stupid as to fall into this trap, and abstained on the vote, meaning that Johnson is now stuck as a Prime Minister with no majority.

The tabloid press – and the Tories – howled about the Labour Party being ‘cowards’ (the vile Sun “newspaper” had Labour leader Corbyn photoshopped onto a chicken on the front page of its English edition; its Scottish edition, trying to sell papers in a country hostile to Johnson, had a more sober cover…)

Labour and the other parties are saying they cannot trust Johnson (true, he is a serial liar), so will vote for an election only after the anti-no-deal legislation has passed into law and has been implemented—maybe in November, after Johnson’s deadline of 31 October has passed. Government advisors have today admitted that wanting an election in October was partly designed to stop young people from voting. Students will just have returned to university and would probably fall through the registration rules. Young people tend to be anti-Tory and anti-Brexit, but are also less likely to vote.

What happens next?

If I knew that I would be very rich. My guess is that there will be an election in early November. I cannot see what the outcome of that might be. Brexit may have happened by then, either because the government can get a deal with the EU that can pass through parliament. This is unlikely given that a key sticking-point in negotiations with the EU is how to maintain an open border on the island of Ireland: this is part of the Good Friday agreement that ended the Northern Irish Troubles.

If there is an election, the Tories are clearly going to campaign on the basis of having got Brexit done and enabling the country to move onto other things (they are also aiming to have a ‘culture war’ in working class constituencies, attacking Labour’s liberalism on matters relating to race, gender etc). However, Brexit is not going to go away. Whatever happens, the country is going to be mired in trade negotiations with Europe for decades to come. Unless, of course, there is a second referendum pitching A Deal vs Remain and the latter wins, and everything returns to the status quo…