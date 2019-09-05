Why great rock—and its performers—are doomed

I’m gonna gripe about modern rock music again and contrast it with the music produced between the early Sixties and mid-Seventies, which I consider the apotheosis of rock—just as I see the apotheosis of jazz lasting from the mid-Thirties to the early Sixties, ending with Coltrane. Since their apogees, both genres have gone downhill. And because what I see as the heyday of jazz occurred well before I began listening to it and loving it, you can’t accuse me of liking only the music that I listened to at the “vulnerable” period of my teens.
This curmudgeonly attitude is apparently shared by Steven Pinker, as evinced by this tweet (h/t Kevin). And that tweet called my attention to the linked article in The Week by Damon Linker (a man with whom I’ve had some differences sin the past), calling attention to the upcoming demise of the great musicians of rock. This time, although Linker’s article is a bit breathy, it’s pretty good.
Do read it (click on the screenshot); it’s short:
Linker’s point is threefold First, many rock stars of the Sixties through the early seventies are getting long in the tooth and will die before too long. Linker gives a long list:
. . . there’s another sense in which rock is very nearly dead: Just about every rock legend you can think of is going to die within the next decade or so.
Yes, we’ve lost some already. On top of the icons who died horribly young decades ago — Brian Jones, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Elvis Presley, John Lennon — there’s the litany of legends felled by illness, drugs, and just plain old age in more recent years: George Harrison, Ray Charles, Michael Jackson, Lou Reed, David Bowie, Glenn Frey, Prince, Leonard Cohen, Tom Petty.
Those losses have been painful. But it’s nothing compared with the tidal wave of obituaries to come. The grief and nostalgia will wash over us all. Yes, the Boomers left alive will take it hardest — these were their heroes and generational compatriots. But rock remained the biggest game in town through the 1990s, which implicates GenXers like myself, no less than plenty of millennials.
All of which means there’s going to be an awful lot of mourning going on.
Behold the killing fields that lie before us: Bob Dylan (78 years old); Paul McCartney (77); Paul Simon (77) and Art Garfunkel (77); Carole King (77); Brian Wilson (77); Mick Jagger (76) and Keith Richards (75); Joni Mitchell (75); Jimmy Page (75) and Robert Plant (71); Ray Davies (75); Roger Daltrey (75) and Pete Townshend (74); Roger Waters (75) and David Gilmour (73); Rod Stewart (74); Eric Clapton (74); Debbie Harry (74); Neil Young (73); Van Morrison (73); Bryan Ferry (73); Elton John (72); Don Henley (72); James Taylor (71); Jackson Browne (70); Billy Joel (70); and Bruce Springsteen (69, but turning 70 next month).
If that’s not depressing, I don’t know what is.
His second point is that yes, the Sixties and thereabout was the apogee rock music, and it was because—and here I largely agree—the great groups were given (in a way that didn’t exist before or after) huge amounts of freedom to control every aspect of their music:
Before rock emerged from rhythm and blues in the late 1950s, and again since it began its long withdrawing roar in the late 1990s, the norm for popular music has been songwriting and record production conducted on the model of an assembly line. This is usually called the “Brill Building” approach to making music, named after the building in midtown Manhattan where leading music industry offices and studios were located in the pre-rock era. Professional songwriters toiled away in small cubicles, crafting future hits for singers who made records closely overseen by a team of producers and corporate drones. Today, something remarkably similar happens in pop and hip-hop, with song files zipping around the globe to a small number of highly successful songwriters and producers who add hooks and production flourishes in order to generate a team-built product that can only be described as pristine, if soulless, perfection.
This is music created by committee and consensus, actively seeking the largest possible audience as an end in itself. Rock (especially as practiced by the most creatively ambitious bands of the mid-1960s: The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, and the Beach Boys) shattered this way of doing things, and for a few decades, a new model of the rock auteur prevailed. As critic Steven Hyden recounts in his delightful book Twilight of the Gods: A Journey to the End of Classic Rock, rock bands and individual rock stars were given an enormous amount of creative freedom, and the best of them used every bit of it. They wrote their own music and lyrics, crafted their own arrangements, experimented with wildly ambitious production techniques, and oversaw the design of their album covers, the launching of marketing campaigns, and the conjuring of increasingly theatrical and decadent concert tours.
Yes, Linker does admit of some “corporate oversight”, but insists that “songs and albums were treated by all. . . as Statements.” And to me this rings true. Think, for example, of Sergeant Pepper.
And that brings us to the last point. Linker claims that these musicians were trying to achieve musical immortality through this all-encompassing creative process. Perhaps that’s true, but I think they were merely trying to express a vision, and in many cases didn’t care that much about how long their music lasted. Linker:
Like all monumental acts of creativity, the artists were driven by an aspiration to transcend their own finitude, to create something of lasting value, something enduring that would live beyond those who created it. That striving for immortality expressed itself in so many ways — in the deafening volume and garish sensory overload of rock concerts, in the death-defying excess of the parties and the drugs, in the adulation of groupies eager to bed the demigods who adorned their bedroom walls, in the unabashed literary aspirations of the singer-songwriters, in mind-blowing experiments with song forms marked by seemingly inhuman rhythmic and harmonic complexity, in the orchestral sweep, ambition, and (yes) frequent pretension of concept albums and rock operas. All of it was a testament to the all-too-human longing to outlast the present — to live on past our finite days. To grasp and never let go of immortality.
Well, maybe, but I’m dubious. Groupies were about sex and power, not immortality. It is enough for me that these musicians were so dedicated to their vision that they produced albums like Revolver, The White Album, The Band, Are You Experienced, Who’s Next, and Pet Sounds (I could name many more). Did they long for musical immortality? Who knows? I can’t think of any statements by musicians saying that explicitly (though there are surely some); it seems to me they were just working out their visions in the studio.
At any rate, Linker ends his piece on a John Donne-like note: “Send not to know for whom the guitar rings, it rings for thee.”:
The rock stars’ days are numbered. They are going to die, as will we all. No one gets out alive. When we mourn the passing of the legends and the tragic greatness of what they’ve left behind for us to enjoy in the time we have left, we will also be mourning for ourselves.
Well, sort of, because as the musical idols of our youth expire (only two Beatles are left, and of the five members of the Band only Garth Hudson and Robbie Robertson remain), we can’t help but ponder our own finitude. But we have one consolation: we had the best music ever.
If anybody argues, I may be compelled to refute them by presenting the best songs or albums from fifty years ago compared to their autotuned counterparts of today.
Robbie Robertson says hi.
Oops–my bad. I fixed it, thanks.
The death of rock really started to accelerate in the past couple of years. For a while there it seemed like a rock star was dying every couple of weeks. It’s got me feeling old.
If Keith Richards hasn’t died yet, he never will.
Keith and cockroaches — the only two organisms guaranteed to survive a nuclear doomsday explosion.
Robbie Robertson is still alive along with Garth.
Yeah, see the first comment. I fixed it; don’t know why I thought Robertson was dead.
It is indeed a depressing thought. Thankfully, there are many recordings. (BTW, one band not mentioned is the Grateful Dead and their, after Jerry Garcia, follow up incarnations.) As an optimist I find that there are many knock off bands that love and play the music these great performers created. I know it’s not the same but we are very lucky to be able to listen to live music today, from our youth, 50+ years later. Some of the knock offs are really very talented. I do wish and believe a music renaissance will happen, that a new generation will discover great new music emerging from the hidden corners of the world.
All true and the only good news is, not that long we will be dead too. So it all works out. I don’t know what all those old classic radio programs are going to do when we are gone? Oh right, no one listens to the radio anymore. Remember when people listened to music without a video to go with it?
I’m in general agreement, though I’d take the golden age back to the mid-Twenties with Louis Armstrong’s Hot 5 and Hot 7 sessions, and forward past ‘Trane’s death to the late Sixties and early Seventies, the early days of fusion with Miles and his acolytes like Herbie Hancock and Chick Corea and John McLaughlin.
Imagine how we classical fans feel. Our idols have been dead hundreds of years.
Precisely- in detail I agree wholeheartedly. I “discovered” The Beatles, Zeppelin, Miles, etc. decades after their inceptions- to say nothing about Mozart, Early Music, Indian, etc.
I would add a major dimension to this :
music consumption
There are widely varying modes of consumption (a despicable term, but true) over centuries. To pick some caricatures : amusement in courts ; a form of news ; tribal bonding ; storytelling; – all forms of live music, and that’s just in ancient times. Notably, “the radio” is largely receding, with custom, personalized playlists taking over (guilty as charged).
Nowadays I’d say music – to borrow from Chuck Palahniuk – is intended to be single serving.
Then there is how individuals let new music in their lives. But for the thrust of this post it shouldn’t matter – the rock of the 60’s and 70’s ought to be the most downloaded (in the parlance of our times).
The Brill Building system is dead. The corporate hold on taking off into a career/vocation in ANY of the arts [including fine art, movie making & literature] was preventing talent from gaining an audience. Shutting people out & controlling the flow was the game & talent has learned how to get around it!
Indie publishing is where it’s at now & that has been the case for some time. People who say rock [or jazz or any art form] is dead are inhabiting the wrong spaces & looking in the wrong directions – stuck in amber & not walking around with their eyes open. If you are feeding only from the corporate sponsored systems you will falsely think that is all there is & you’d be wrong. Look beyond the land of autotune & see what is really available!
/End of sermon, but back later with EXAMPLES when time allows
Can’t disagree, but there are pockets of joy here and there. And we’re lucky in that we can enjoy the classics from Mozart to Zeppelin any time we want.
+1
Delighted that my 34-year-old son attended a Beach Boys concert in Vancouver last weekend, with his almost 4-year-old daughter.
I have kids and I have to agree with Jerry. They all like the old stuff. I’m sure it’s partly because it’s what they grew up with but partly because it’s just be
I would say that Roy Orbison is a notable omission – heart attach at 52.
One of the great ones. And it never gets old.
Slightly different perspective: my favorite period was ~ 77-82. The late 60’s/early 70’s super-groups were well past their prime. Consider these *first* albums: My Aim is True (Elvis Costello); ’77 (Talking Heads); Los Angeles (X); Entertainment (Gang of Four); B-52’s; Pretenders; Murmur (R.E.M.); Sex Pistols and PIL; The Smiths (Johnny f’ing Marr!). Zappa was doing some of his best post-Mothers work. All were tremendous live acts and most had extensive and significant discographies. Some of the guitarists were highly innovative, and few were every bit in the league of the supergroups. Also, Aja (Steely Dan), maybe my GOAT album, came out in ’77; Radiohead soon to emerge. To me it was a far more interesting time than the early 70’s, which I also loved. (My first albums were Abbey Road, Black Sabbath, Who’s Next, all when they came out – not a bad start?)
No “modern” rock ‘n’ roll?
The Black Keys: drums, guitar, vocals.
It’s all good!
I was just about to comment almost exactly this! Rock is not dead, it’s just a lot less mainstream. And I’m not even so sure if that’s a bad thing. I mean the latest Black Keys album is called ‘Let’s Rock’ and that it does.
Also worth looking at is The Regrettes, very young people making very good rock music.
“His second point is that yes, the Sixties and thereabout was the apogee rock music, …”
But, but, but, metal had not even been invented then!
(I guess 1968 is the very earliest one can date proper rock to, with the release of Steppenwolf’s Born to be Wild and the founding of Deep Purple, Led Zepp and Black Sabbath. But it only really got going in the 70s .. and it’s still going strong today, e.g. Trivium for example.)
If we are getting technical with this – rock and roll goes back to the 50s. Thank you.
I am a consummate classical music lover but I will never part from my collection of 60’s and 70’s rock. They will merely be melded into the great history of music.
I generally agree with the notion that we’re on the downward side of the apogee of rock/pop music but some modern music still amazes me. I love Radiohead but I think that fits well as they’re about as close to a prog-rock band as there is today.
There are actually lot of prog-rock bands out there. You just have to look.
To paraphrase an old Woody Allen line, I don’t want the old bastards listed in the last paragraph of the first Linker excerpt to achieve musical immortality through an all-encompassing creative process; I want them to achieve immortality by not dying on me.
Some of ’em, it’d be like losin’ family.
And nobody even mentions the Allman Brothers Band?
Duane Allman, d. 1971
Berry Oakley, d. 1972
Butch Trucks, d. 2017
Gregg Allman, d. 2017
And that’s just the originals. Death reached out and grabbed it seems like pretty much everybody who played in the band over the years: Lamar Williams, Alan Woody, the Toler brothers…
Of the originals, we’re left with only Jaimoe, and Dickey Betts>
And if anyone had EVER suggested that Betts might be the last man standing, you woulda thunk that he or she was smoking crack. Surprising that there are ANY molecules left in his body that aren’t alcohol, cocaine, or heroin.
Let’s add Otis Redding and Keith Moon to the list of those who shuffled off this mortal coil horribly early.
Zappa on what explains the decline : https://youtu.be/KZazEM8cgt0
Oh dear – that’s longer than the one I recall.
[Embarrassed]
I dunno, I’d say the world-famous “Plaster Casters” offered immortality after a fashion. 🙂
Girls, too🙀
My favorite music was performed around the time I was an infant. With a few exceptions, it seems to have gone slowly downhill since then.
One example: In our egregiously awful and corrupt political environment, where are all the protest songs? Where is the modern equivalent of “Four Dead in Ohio”?
I’m an electrical engineer with a lot of time spent in the area of digital signal processing. And it’s my view that the only positive contribution digital signal processing has made to music is in the preservation, restoration, and distribution of music that was recorded before music got ruined by autotune, “wall of sound,” drum machines, and stupid edgy effects like fake record noises—all brought to us by digital signal processing.
I prefer the rock of my youth to that of the late 70s onward also. I wouldn’t argue it’s objectively better, just that I don’t care for most of it. No big deal, I have digital recordings.
The more recent music I listen to and buy is blues: Susan Tedeschi, Danielle (Nicole) Schnebelen, Derek Trucks, Warren Haynes, and above all Samantha Fish, though I wish she would move away from the brass she uses in her group lately.
I don’t care to argue this list represents the best music ever, only I like it more than anything the Beatles and numerous other elite 60s performers ever did. A harder comparison would be Pink Floyd or the Rolling Stones.
i disagree with this, but then I said some of this in a previous post. And although I’d agree that rock and roll itself is not the primary cultural force that it used to be that’s because there has been a huge proliferation of genres since the seventies, broadly since punk, and all of those genres have begun to make incursions into the popular realm. What ‘pop music’ means now is very difficult to pin down – there are so many different stylistic approaches by different artists.
Also, why would you compare the greats of the sixties and seventies with “the autotuned counterparts of today”? You’d surely compare The Beatles with someone like Radiohead, not autotune artists like Nicki Minaj. etc…(not that she doesn’t come up with some good stuff here and there).
If I went back to the sixties and seventies and looked at some of the stuff that was released back then(infamously, Englebert Humperdinck kept Strawberry Fields off no. 1) I could be forgiven for thinking it was a musical wasteland. It wasn’t of course, but if you go back and look at a random top 40 chart from a random year between, say, 1965 and 1980 the rubbish that you’d find in there would surprise you. The really, really huge groups back then weren’t just The Beatles – they were The Baycity Rollers and the Osmonds and groups like that. There was godawful stuff like ‘Grandad’ released that went to number one.
But nostalgia and time does the job of uncluttering the intray and we end up looking back at that time period as a shining wonderland.
I grew up listening to the rock and roll of the nineties, and unsurprisingly I go to bat for that period. Nirvana, Screamadelica, My Bloody Valentine, Oasis/Blur, Radiohead and OK Computer, Spiritualized, Flaming Lips, etc. etc. I know about this period, like I know about the following decade too, and I was passionate and engaged and soaked everything in as you do when you’re a teenager. So it’s so much more alive to me than other decades. But I’m aware that my view is skewed. I take that into account.
Broadly I think the idea that popular/rock music is in decline is a selection effect. It’s too much of a coincidence that every generation thinks it about the music that comes after theirs.
To quote Genesis (the first book of the Pentateuch, not the Peter Gabriel-cum-Phil Collins band 🙂 ), “There were giants in the earth in those days.”