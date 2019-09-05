Why great rock—and its performers—are doomed

I’m gonna gripe about modern rock music again and contrast it with the music produced between the early Sixties and mid-Seventies, which I consider the apotheosis of rock—just as I see the apotheosis of jazz lasting from the mid-Thirties to the early Sixties, ending with Coltrane. Since their apogees, both genres have gone downhill. And because what I see as the heyday of jazz occurred well before I began listening to it and loving it, you can’t accuse me of liking only the music that I listened to at the “vulnerable” period of my teens.

This curmudgeonly attitude is apparently shared by Steven Pinker, as evinced by this tweet (h/t Kevin). And that tweet called my attention to the linked article in The Week by Damon Linker (a man with whom I’ve had some differences sin the past), calling attention to the upcoming demise of the great musicians of rock. This time, although Linker’s article is a bit breathy, it’s pretty good.

I try not to moan that rock ain't what it used to be, since every generation says music is in decline.But many of my Gen-Z students agree, & rock sales peaked in the 90s. Worse, rock legends are almost all septuagenarian: be prepared for the inevitable. https://t.co/n5XEilA2CG — Steven Pinker (@sapinker) September 4, 2019

Do read it (click on the screenshot); it’s short:

Linker’s point is threefold First, many rock stars of the Sixties through the early seventies are getting long in the tooth and will die before too long. Linker gives a long list:

. . . there’s another sense in which rock is very nearly dead: Just about every rock legend you can think of is going to die within the next decade or so. Yes, we’ve lost some already. On top of the icons who died horribly young decades ago — Brian Jones, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Elvis Presley, John Lennon — there’s the litany of legends felled by illness, drugs, and just plain old age in more recent years: George Harrison, Ray Charles, Michael Jackson, Lou Reed, David Bowie, Glenn Frey, Prince, Leonard Cohen, Tom Petty. Those losses have been painful. But it’s nothing compared with the tidal wave of obituaries to come. The grief and nostalgia will wash over us all. Yes, the Boomers left alive will take it hardest — these were their heroes and generational compatriots. But rock remained the biggest game in town through the 1990s, which implicates GenXers like myself, no less than plenty of millennials. All of which means there’s going to be an awful lot of mourning going on. Behold the killing fields that lie before us: Bob Dylan (78 years old); Paul McCartney (77); Paul Simon (77) and Art Garfunkel (77); Carole King (77); Brian Wilson (77); Mick Jagger (76) and Keith Richards (75); Joni Mitchell (75); Jimmy Page (75) and Robert Plant (71); Ray Davies (75); Roger Daltrey (75) and Pete Townshend (74); Roger Waters (75) and David Gilmour (73); Rod Stewart (74); Eric Clapton (74); Debbie Harry (74); Neil Young (73); Van Morrison (73); Bryan Ferry (73); Elton John (72); Don Henley (72); James Taylor (71); Jackson Browne (70); Billy Joel (70); and Bruce Springsteen (69, but turning 70 next month).

If that’s not depressing, I don’t know what is.

His second point is that yes, the Sixties and thereabout was the apogee rock music, and it was because—and here I largely agree—the great groups were given (in a way that didn’t exist before or after) huge amounts of freedom to control every aspect of their music:

Before rock emerged from rhythm and blues in the late 1950s, and again since it began its long withdrawing roar in the late 1990s, the norm for popular music has been songwriting and record production conducted on the model of an assembly line. This is usually called the “Brill Building” approach to making music, named after the building in midtown Manhattan where leading music industry offices and studios were located in the pre-rock era. Professional songwriters toiled away in small cubicles, crafting future hits for singers who made records closely overseen by a team of producers and corporate drones. Today, something remarkably similar happens in pop and hip-hop, with song files zipping around the globe to a small number of highly successful songwriters and producers who add hooks and production flourishes in order to generate a team-built product that can only be described as pristine, if soulless, perfection. This is music created by committee and consensus, actively seeking the largest possible audience as an end in itself. Rock (especially as practiced by the most creatively ambitious bands of the mid-1960s: The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, and the Beach Boys) shattered this way of doing things, and for a few decades, a new model of the rock auteur prevailed. As critic Steven Hyden recounts in his delightful book Twilight of the Gods: A Journey to the End of Classic Rock, rock bands and individual rock stars were given an enormous amount of creative freedom, and the best of them used every bit of it. They wrote their own music and lyrics, crafted their own arrangements, experimented with wildly ambitious production techniques, and oversaw the design of their album covers, the launching of marketing campaigns, and the conjuring of increasingly theatrical and decadent concert tours.

Yes, Linker does admit of some “corporate oversight”, but insists that “songs and albums were treated by all. . . as Statements.” And to me this rings true. Think, for example, of Sergeant Pepper.

And that brings us to the last point. Linker claims that these musicians were trying to achieve musical immortality through this all-encompassing creative process. Perhaps that’s true, but I think they were merely trying to express a vision, and in many cases didn’t care that much about how long their music lasted. Linker:

Like all monumental acts of creativity, the artists were driven by an aspiration to transcend their own finitude, to create something of lasting value, something enduring that would live beyond those who created it. That striving for immortality expressed itself in so many ways — in the deafening volume and garish sensory overload of rock concerts, in the death-defying excess of the parties and the drugs, in the adulation of groupies eager to bed the demigods who adorned their bedroom walls, in the unabashed literary aspirations of the singer-songwriters, in mind-blowing experiments with song forms marked by seemingly inhuman rhythmic and harmonic complexity, in the orchestral sweep, ambition, and (yes) frequent pretension of concept albums and rock operas. All of it was a testament to the all-too-human longing to outlast the present — to live on past our finite days. To grasp and never let go of immortality.

Well, maybe, but I’m dubious. Groupies were about sex and power, not immortality. It is enough for me that these musicians were so dedicated to their vision that they produced albums like Revolver, The White Album, The Band, Are You Experienced, Who’s Next, and Pet Sounds (I could name many more). Did they long for musical immortality? Who knows? I can’t think of any statements by musicians saying that explicitly (though there are surely some); it seems to me they were just working out their visions in the studio.

At any rate, Linker ends his piece on a John Donne-like note: “Send not to know for whom the guitar rings, it rings for thee.”:

The rock stars’ days are numbered. They are going to die, as will we all. No one gets out alive. When we mourn the passing of the legends and the tragic greatness of what they’ve left behind for us to enjoy in the time we have left, we will also be mourning for ourselves.

Well, sort of, because as the musical idols of our youth expire (only two Beatles are left, and of the five members of the Band only Garth Hudson and Robbie Robertson remain), we can’t help but ponder our own finitude. But we have one consolation: we had the best music ever.

If anybody argues, I may be compelled to refute them by presenting the best songs or albums from fifty years ago compared to their autotuned counterparts of today.