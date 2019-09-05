Today in collegiate dystopia: “It’s an endless process of dealing with students who haven’t been able to buy the grade they wanted.”

by Greg Mayer
Harry Lambert has a very interesting article at New Statesman America on “The great university con: how the British degree lost its value.” I’m saddened but not surprised to find that the rot in American higher education extends across the Atlantic. The causes and manifestations, show much in common on both sides of the Pond. At its heart is the reconceptualization of higher education not as an institution for the increase and diffusion of knowledge, but as an industry that provides services to private individuals and corporations. This is the essence of the neoliberal consensus on higher education.
Some excerpts from Lambert’s piece:
Over the past 30 years, successive governments, from Thatcher to Blair, to Cameron and May, have imposed a set of perverse incentives on universities. Their effect has been to degrade and devalue the quality of British degrees. Academic standards have collapsed. In many institutions, it is the students who now educate the universities, in what grades they will tolerate and how much work they are willing to do. “We have got to protect ourselves from complaints,” says Natalie Fenton, professor of media and communications at Goldsmiths, University of London. “It’s an endless process of dealing with students who haven’t been able to buy the grade they wanted.”
In 1985, the Thatcher government published the Jarratt Report, which stressed that “universities are first and foremost corporate enterprises”. The problem, the report argued, was “the tradition of vice-chancellors being scholars first and acting as a chairman of [an academic] senate carrying out its will”, rather than “leading it strongly”. Scholars should not run universities – business leaders must.
Note that, though begun under Tory Thatcher, Labor’s Blair continued the trend—that is why I refer to the current socially dominant view of higher education as a “consensus”—it is adopted by both left and right. We also see Campbell’s Law rearing its ugly head– the “perverse incentives” that distort the function of the universities. In response to those incentives, universities have been pumping out ever increasing numbers of apparently highly qualified graduates. But how did this “miracle” occur:
This supposed university miracle can only have happened in one of three ways. The first is that schools [in the US, high schools] have, over the past 30 years, supplied universities with students of a far higher calibre than in the recent past. This would be a notable achievement, as the university students of the past were the select few – in the 1970s and 1980s between 8 and 19 per cent of young British adults went on to higher education, whereas 50 per cent now do. The second is that universities have taken historically indifferent students and turned them into unusually capable graduates. And the third is the reality: the university miracle is a mirage.
The chief theoretical debate within the neoliberal consensus is whether higher education is best seen as a provider of credentials to individuals, or as providing a workforce to corporations. Under the first view, students are customers; under the second, students are the product. Both can be seen in what Lambert reports. For student customers, they are paying for credentials, and academic considerations are a barrier to obtaining what they have paid for: grades that insure the granting of credentials.
Grade inflation is the inevitable outcome of the system universities operate under. There is little reason to suspect that the system is about to change, or is even understood. “The logical conclusion of the current drift is that by 2061, 100 per cent of people [will] get Firsts,” says Anthony Seldon, vice-chancellor of the University of Buckingham. In fact, if the next 20 years are like the past 20, it won’t take half that time.
The whole is well worth a read; here’s Lambert’s parting excerpt:
Universities are governed by a set of incentives, laid down by successive governments. What they are neither incentivised nor mandated to provide is a baseline of quality education. While a handful of universities demand quality, and some students choose to work hard, the system is not designed to ensure either. As many academics report, statistics suggest and students widely know, it is possible to sail through university with a 2:1 or First without working or learning very much at all.
This is precisely what the government implicitly encourages. It is the rational outcome of the system under which universities operate. Call it the self-perpetuating spiral of shattering standards. It starts with the academic. They are faced with an inadequate student: why do they give them a 2:1? Because they are being pressured to by university management. That pressure is typically implicit; occasionally it is explicit.
h/t Brian Leiter
This account of grade inflation is all true (ditto also high-school exam grades). But I suspect it does not matter that much. That’s because degree classes really only matter for the first few years of a career. So you’re only comparing people within similar cohorts, not people from cohorts decades apart.
Should really come as no surprise to anyone but yet, it does. Everywhere you look in society today, money has taken over. The government, the schools, the corporations. The dumb down in American education started long ago with, Why Johnny Can’t Read but that was just a symptom of the larger problem.
Just look at what we here have as a government or in the U.K. It is all a product of the same low quality and lack of leadership throughout. People that sold their morals to the highest bidder and have no shame for doing it. Just give the kids a pass and move on.
I read this and thought it was an excellent article which reflected many of the negative trends in US education.
Although the article is about higher education in Britain….
Not being familiar with education in the UK, what does a “2:1” or a “First” translate too in the USA?
Graduating with honors?
Before my third year of law school, the school administration decided that the school should inflate its grades (presumably to keep graduates competitive in the job market with those of other schools where such grade inflation had occurred). Their solution was to add the grade of A+, thinking that the result would be to raise all grades by a third.
As it turns out, the law school faculty, which had opposed the idea, was an obstinate bunch, and what they did was merely to add a + mark to the highest A in each class and keep all the other grades the same.
Ah, but that was a long time ago. And as the famous first line of AP Hartley’s novel has it, the past is a foreign country; they do things differently there.
Once the Academy has embraced the idea that all objective assessments of cognitive performance are really just white supremacy, and that everything is subjective and based on your racial/ethnic/gender/sexual orientation identity, then there is no non-question begging way of grading people.
The Academy has been “discredited” pursuant to the Academy.
And since the work of the Academy is simply to impose some “racial/ethnic/gender/sexual orientation” hierarchy in accordance with some revealed preferences based on putative “past oppression”, don’t be surprised when people who don’t share the Academy’s religion come along and defund it.
It can be true that, on average, university students no longer study as hard, learn as much or retain as much knowledge as in years past and also be true that just as many students as ever study hard, learn a great deal and largely retain the knowledge they acquire. That is simply the effect of enlarging the percentage of persons attending university so that the mix of students includes more persons who are less prepared for university study, less academically qualified and, in some cases, less interested in working hard to acquire knowledge. The real question is whether increasing the proportion of the population that attends college degrades the learning experience of those who study hard, want to learn and have the aptitude for it. My guess that there is, on balance, no such degradation.
I think what you’ve said significantly mitigates the issue;
The author implies that those 8 to 19 percent were better qualified for college than those who didn’t go then but are able to now. I don’t know if that’s true or not but the fact remains those 8 to 19 percent are still going to school. It may be true that many students today don’t get the education they pay for, but those who excel in school still do.
I also think we should be careful of the influence of Golden Age fallacies here. In America, for example, it wasn’t until 1965 that a majority of white people even graduated high school (for blacks that didn’t happen until the mid-80s). We are now only the second or third generation along from a time where most people were excluded from a college education anyway.
It just shouldn’t cost so damn much.
That is just too simplistic and assumes the classes, the material all stays the same during this process. When students go to instructors and administration complaining, crying about the grades they received and the answer is, no problem, we will just increase the grades by 40%. If they say they are feeling unsafe because the teacher says things that have been said many times before but the teacher is required to apologize or be fired, how does that not affect everyone. How do even the best people not become affected by this nonsense?
In the US at least, what you describe does not seem to be the case. What does seem to be the case is that higher education has become a money making racket pretty much just as described by the article the OP references. Higher education has become big business focused on making money instead of quality education. There are many more universities, many more types of degrees and many of them are clearly intent on separating suckers from their money for little real value in return.
And at the same time, growing hand in hand with this trend a degree of some kind has become required to have a reasonable chance of getting more and more different kinds of jobs that in the past did not require a degree. Just about any job above the proverbial flipping burgers requires a degree of some sort these days. In very many cases it doesn’t even matter what the degree is or where it came from. The degree requirement is very often nothing more than just another way of whittling down the stack of applicants before having to actually start vetting people rather than a metric by which an employer can determine if the applicant is likely to have the specialized knowledge and training that the job requires. And yet even the most worthless degrees cost thousands to tens of thousands of dollars.
There has always been a segment of university students that attend university simply because that’s what they are expected to do. They go, join a fraternity or sorority and party their way through college and perhaps eke out a C in some general business degree program. What’s going on today is quite different from that.
I’m sure that in many of the more highly technical degree programs that the rot is not so bad. That’s good but that’s only a tiny percentage of students / degrees.
I wonder if the outlook of education as consumer satisfaction has something to do with the extraordinary growth, since the 1970s, of education as a fashion accessory, exemplified in such products as post-modernism/cultural studies/feminist discourse analysis, etc. etc. Few of the purveyors of these products actually believe their own pitch, that science is just another narrative, like voodoo, and is moreover the narrative guilty of hegemonic white male colonialism. Their disbelief in their own pitch is demonstrated when they suffer a toothache and visit a dentist trained in colonialist hegemonic scientific medicine, rather than a voodoo hougan. This behavior, true I would guess of 95% of pomo academics, shows that their academic discourse is merely an affectation or a fashion accessory.