Thursday: Hili dialogue

The week is passing quickly, and now it’s September 5, with a tad more than two weeks till Fall begins. It’s National Cheese Pizza Day, best observed in Chicago, as well as International Day of Charity, World Samosa Day, celebrating the savory and toothsome Indian treat, and National Shrink Day, celebrating American psychologists and psychiatrists.

Meanwhile in Britain, everything is in turmoil vis-à-vis Boris Johnson, Brexit, and Parliament. It’s all very confusing, and Matthew may favor us with an on-the-ground report today.

September 5 is a significant day in history, including these events:

1666 – Great Fire of London ends: Ten thousand buildings, including Old St Paul’s Cathedral, are destroyed, but only six people are known to have died.

1698 – In an effort to Westernize his nobility, Tsar Peter I of Russia imposes a tax on beards for all men except the clergy and peasantry.

1774 – First Continental Congress assembles in Philadelphia.

That Congress didn’t produce a document except for a futile petition to the King. That failed, and so the Second Continental Congress was convened in May of 1775. And that produced the Declaration of Independence.

1836 – Sam Houston is elected as the first president of the Republic of Texas.

1877 – American Indian Wars: Oglala Sioux chief Crazy Horse is bayoneted by a United States soldier after resisting confinement in a guardhouse at Fort Robinson in Nebraska.

Here’s the great Lakota chief, who died at age 37, and reportedly (and as the photo shows) was very handsome as well as brave:

1882 – Tottenham Hotspur, a Premier League football club from North London, is founded (as Hotspur F.C.).

Spurs are of course my team; I was told they had to be as they were a traditionally Jewish-supported team. But I barely follow them these days.

1906 – The first legal forward pass in American football is thrown by Bradbury Robinson of St. Louis University to teammate Jack Schneider in a 22–0 victory over Carroll College (Wisconsin).

1914 – World War I: First Battle of the Marne begins. Northeast of Paris, the French attack and defeat German forces who are advancing on the capital.

1927 – The first Oswald the Lucky Rabbit cartoon, Trolley Troubles, produced by Walt Disney, is released by Universal Pictures.

And, of course, I proffer you Oswald. The cartoon made Walt Disney’s reputation. Be sure to look for the lucky rabbit foot bit (5:10):

1945 – Cold War: Igor Gouzenko, a Soviet Union embassy clerk, defects to Canada, exposing Soviet espionage in North America, signalling the beginning of the Cold War.

1969 – My Lai Massacre: U.S. Army Lieutenant William Calley is charged with six specifications of premeditated murder for the death of 109 Vietnamese civilians in My Lai.

1972 – Munich massacre: A Palestinian terrorist group called “Black September” attacks and takes hostage 11 Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympic Games. Two die in the attack and nine are murdered the following day.

1975 – Sacramento, California: Lynette Fromme attempts to assassinate U.S. President Gerald Ford.

1978 – Camp David Accords: Menachem Begin and Anwar Sadat begin peace discussions at Camp David, Maryland.

1984 – STS-41-D: The Space Shuttle Discovery lands after its maiden voyage.

Here’s a landing of Discovery, but I don’t think it’s the first one.

Notables born on this day include:

1638 – Louis XIV, king of France (d. 1715)

1847 – Jesse James, American outlaw (d. 1882)

1905 – Arthur Koestler, Hungarian-English journalist and author (d. 1983)

1912 – John Cage, American composer and theorist (d. 1992)

1929 – Bob Newhart, American comedian and actor

Newhart is 90 today! Others born on September 5 include:

1936 – Bill Mazeroski, American baseball player and coach

1940 – Raquel Welch, American actress and singer

1942 – Werner Herzog, German actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1946 – Freddie Mercury, Tanzanian-English singer-songwriter and producer (d. 1991)

Those who went to the Great Beyond on September 5 include:

1548 – Catherine Parr, Sixth and last Queen of Henry VIII of England (b. c. 1512)

1877 – Crazy Horse, American tribal leader (b. 1849)

1902 – Rudolf Virchow, German anthropologist, pathologist, and biologist (b. 1821)

1993 – Claude Renoir, French cinematographer (b. 1914)

1997 – Georg Solti, Hungarian conductor and director (b. 1912)

2001 – Justin Wilson, American chef and author (b. 1914)

2016 – Phyllis Schlafly, American lawyer, writer, and political activist (b. 1924)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili announces her plans:

Hili: There is not a moment to lose. A: And that means? Hili: I will lie here for a moment and then I will go somewhere else.

In Polish:

Hili: Nie ma chwili do stracenia.

Ja: To znaczy?

Hili: Poleżę tu chwilę, a potem pójdę dalej.

Two postings from Jesus of the Day:

A very profound observation from Amazing Things:

Here’s a tweet Grania sent me on April 5 of this year. Look at that pangolin ball itself up!

From reader gravelinspector, a French biker saving a traumatized kitten:

A French biker saving a kitten was the video I needed today. pic.twitter.com/5JX1kZ5Dtg — Sean Kent (@seankent) September 3, 2019

Heather Hasties says, “There are some funny replies to this fuckwit.”

Rick Wiles predicts that he'll soon have to go underground to escape the wholesale murder of Christians that is about to take place in America. pic.twitter.com/KG9ZSt0kTY — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) August 28, 2019

And five tweets from Matthew Cobb. The first is a beautiful and probably aposematic (warningly-colored) orthopteran.

You can do this with humans, too, at least in some places. It’s a testimony to genetic differentiation by distance:

A lifelong dream of mine has come true and I’m overwhelmed with excitement!!! https://t.co/EYBuOG92ui We took a ~150 year old museum specimen (lectotype of a butterfly) without locality data and pinpointed its geographical origin using genomics! pic.twitter.com/mK6mjScIg5 — Andrew Warren (@AndyBugGuy) September 4, 2019

You’ll understand this better if you’re a Brit:

The Johnson-Cummings administration https://t.co/tzY4RBiqqY — David Allen Green (@davidallengreen) September 4, 2019

And I bet this is true of Scottish wildcats as well . . .

Meanwhile, in #Canada: 'Cougar' reported to RCMP was actually just a really chunky cat https://t.co/iYWrItYIbJ — Dr. Tanya Harrison (@tanyaofmars) September 3, 2019

It’s that time of year when Monarchs are on the move: