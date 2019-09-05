The best religion + animal joke ever

Well, I find it hilarious:

After the Flood, Noah opens up the Ark and lets all the animals out, telling them, “Go forth and multiply.”

As he’s closing the great doors of the boat, he notices that there are two snakes sitting in a dark corner.

So he says to them, “Didn’t you hear me? You can go now. Go forth and multiply.”

“We can’t,” said the snakes, “We’re adders.”