The best religion + animal joke ever

Well, I find it hilarious:
After the Flood, Noah opens up the Ark and lets all the animals out, telling them, “Go forth and multiply.”
As he’s closing the great doors of the boat, he notices that there are two snakes sitting in a dark corner.
So he says to them, “Didn’t you hear me? You can go now. Go forth and multiply.”
“We can’t,” said the snakes, “We’re adders.”
I’ll be here all week, folks, and don’t forget to try the roast beef. And add your own family-friendly joke below.
One of my all time favorite jokes was in one of your morning posts: We now know why, when you see geese flying in formation, one side of the V is always longer than the other. There’s more geese on that side.
That reminds me of the old joke that goes: “And the Lord sayeth unto John, ‘Come forth, and thou shalt receive eternal life’. But he came fifth and won a toaster.”
Whereupon Noah commanded his sons to hew a mighty tree, and to fashion four pieces thereof into a mighty table.
And Noah said unto the serpents, “Behold, we have constructed for you a Table of Logs, wherewith you may now multiply, being Adders.”
Oog — that’s good. But they could try scalar multiplication.
What do you call a stiff rubber snake?
A windscreen viper.
I wish I had a joke – let alone a good one.
^^^* that was not a joke…. but it might become one…
BAHAHAHAAA! Best joke I’ve heard all year 😹
Who was the greatest financier in the Bible?
Noah: he was floating his stock while everyone else was in liquidation.
So Noah just put them on log tables
(But am I the only one here old enough to remember them?)
Yup, Jerry left out the real punchline about logs. I used this joke in my trig classes all the time.
I remember log tables and slide rules as well!
That’s really an excellent addition!
So, Noah goes out & does a little sawing & hammering & goes back to the snakes & says, “Go forth & multiply.” And they say, “We can’t, we’re adders.” And Noah says, “That’s OK. I’ve built you some log tables.”
Good one!
The punch line I heard goes something like Noah building a platform of wood because adders can be multipliers on a log table.
Clever.
Not religious, but…
First place joke at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival:
“I keep randomly shouting out ‘Broccoli’ and ‘Cauliflower’ – I think I might have florets”.
Didn’t some group advocating for Tourette’s complain that it was abelist and therefore not funny at all.
🧐
I can never remember good jokes. Ever. So, I had to do a look up:
Three statisticians go hunting for deer. They spot one off in the distance. The first one shoots about a meter too high; the second one, about a meter too low; the third one yells, “We got it!”
I like that. I’m crap with remembering jokes too, so I tend to remember the very simple, punchy ones.
‘An Irishman was flustered not being able to find a parking space in a large mall’s parking lot.
“Lord,”he prayed,”I can’t stand this.If you open a space up for me,I swear I’ll give up drinking me whiskey, and I promise to go to church every Sunday.”
Suddenly, the clouds parted and the sun shone on an empty parking spot. The Irishman looked heavenwards and said,”Never mind,I found one.”‘
That’s a good one to remember.
God is making cats.
God: Black! White! Stripes!
Jesus: No, dad – I want a fancy one.
God: Well… this one has socks!
Jesus: Not fancy enough.
God: Tuxedo?
Jesus: Done!
yes!
That one, JezGrove, and PCC(E)’s are d a r l i n g !
with more Ark – ives’ like – ones here:
… … https://upjoke.com/ark-jokes !
No Bible humor but my nominee for best animal joke ever (hope not everyone has heard this):
Two guys with dogs—one with a German Shepherd and one with a Chihuahua—are passing a pub on a very hot day. They both would love a cold brewski, but a sign in the window says “No dogs allowed.” So the guy with the German Shepherd says, “Let’s go in there for a pint.” Other guy says, “They won’t let us in with our dogs.” First guy says: “Maybe not you, but watch this.”
So he goes in, feels along the bar to a stool, sits down and orders a beer. The bartender says “See the sign? No dogs allowed.” The guy says, “I’m blind—he’s a seeing-eye dog.” So the bartender serves him and the guy gives his friend outside a triumphant smirk.
So then the guy with the Chihuahua does the same things—goes in, feels along the bar to a stool and orders a beer. The bartender says “See the sign? No dogs allowed.” The guy says, “I’m blind—he’s a seeing-eye dog.” The bartender scoffs: “A seeing-eye dog? A Chihuahua?” The dog-owner stops for a moment and then exclaims, “They gave me a chihuahua?”
What do you get when you cross a mountain-climber with a mosquito?” The answer is, “Nothing: you can’t cross a scaler with a vector.
(An auditory joke really, but here goes…)
Did you know Moses was the first man known to wear a toupee?
Sometimes he was seen with Aaron, and sometimes without.
Heisenberg and Schrödinger get pulled over for speeding. The cop asks Heisenberg, “Do you have any idea how fast you were going?”
Heisenberg replies, “No, officer, but we know exactly where we are.”
The officer looks at him and says, “You were going 108 miles per hour!” Heisenberg throws his arms up and cries, “Great! Now we’re completely lost!”
The officer looks over the car and asks Schrödinger if the two men have anything in the trunk. “A cat,” Schrödinger replies. The cop opens the trunk and yells, “Hey! This cat is dead.” Schrödinger angrily replies, “Well he is now, asshole!”
Two horses are sitting in a pub, nursing their beers mournfully. One says:
– My brother fell at the third fence at the Grand National last week, broke a leg, and they shot him, just like that.
The other horse takes a sip of his beer, and says,
– Tell me about it. My sister put a hoof into a rabbit hole on the Quantocks, broke her leg, and they gave her a lethal injection. Terribly sad.
At this, a greyhound sitting at the bar next to them lifts his muzzle from his glass, sighs, and says
– That`s nothing. All four of my siblings were killed because they couldn`t run fast enough for competition.
The horse sitting next to him leans over to the other horse and whispers
– Gerald – that dog just *spoke* to me
Did you hear the one about the cannibal who passed his brother in the forest?
Be hear all day folks…
Ok, here’s one seems like it’s gonna be a little bit dirty, but isn’t:
A childless octogenarian couple decides that they finally want to have a child. They go to see an OB/GYN and explain their situation. The Doc makes some calls, finds a suitable surrogate mother, and explains to the husband that they’ll need a sperm sample for implantation. Doc gives them a vial, tells the husband to bring it back full to their appointment the next week.
The next week the couple shows up, sits down across from the Doc, and puts the vial, empty, on the desk between them. The Doc asks what happened?
The husband says, “When we got home last week, I went into the bedroom. I tried with my right hand. Nothing. I tried with my left hand. Nothing. I called in my wife. She tried with her right hand. Nothing. She tried with her left hand. Nothing. She tried with her dentures in, and she tried with her dentures out. Nothing and nothing.
“No matter what we did, Doc, we couldn’t get the cap off the vial.”
What do you get if you cross a Mormon with an atheist?
Someone who knocks on your door for no reason at all.
What do you get if you cross a Mormon with a Hell’s Angel?
Someone who knocks on your door and tells you to **** off.
I don’t know many english jokes, but here’s one:
British RAF veteran is telling of his exploits before a class of pupils. “…and then, out of a sudden! There was a f*cker above me, and one behind, almost got me” The teacher turns deep red, jumps before the veteran and exclaims to the class “ehh! Fockers were a type of German plane!”. “Yes ma’am, but these f*ckers were Messerschmitts”
Tennis in the Bible, : “Moses served in Pharaoh’s courts 40 years.”
What happened when the cannibal arrived late for dinner?
He got the cold shoulder.
A Catholic priest goes into a barber shop and gets a hair cut. After it’s done he asks the barber how much, and the barber says “No charge for a man of the cloth.” The priest is grateful, and half an hour later the barber gets a delivery of flowers with a thank you note.
A week later, a protest minister goes to the same barber for a haircut and after it’s done asks how much. The barber says “No charge for a man of the cloth.” Half an hour later, a box of chocolates is delivered with a thank you note.
A week later, a rabbi goes into the shop and gets a haircut. After it’s done the rabbi asks how much it costs, and the barber says “No charge for a man of the cloth.” Half an hour later a six rabbis walk in.