Readers’ wildlife photos

Be sure to send in your good wildlife photos; the tank is running a bit low. Today’s photos come from Tony Eales in Australia, whose notes are indented:

I went to my favourite little national park near my house on the first official day of spring in Australia looking for ground orchids to photograph. Seems I’m still a little early for that but the conditions on the day made for some lovely shots of dewdrops on flowers and arthropods.

First is a common native flower of grassy alluvial soils, Australian Milkmaids, Burchardia umbellata.

Next I found a Percher (Diplacodes sp.) Dragonfly, completely inactive in the cool of the morning so covered in dew that at first glance I thought it was a grey seed pod that looked like a dragonfly.

Another native flower that was open everywhere in the park was Hibbertia vestita the Hairy Guinea Flower.

I also found a completely inert crab spider (Lehtinelagia sp.) dangling from a single thread, probably a way to spend the night safe from predators. It made him easy to rest on a leaf for the photo and then leave him suspended where he was.

While searching around for midge orchids I found this tiny little flowering plant which I think is Mitrasacme sp. They seem to be fairly common but so small and hard to notice I can’t find a common name for it.

9 Comments

  1. gretchenskepticreview
    Posted September 5, 2019 at 7:58 am | Permalink

    I have a nice little Twitter series and photos of wasps if you are interested. They are still busy. I don’t see where to submit.

    Reply
    • Peter N
      Posted September 5, 2019 at 9:26 am | Permalink

      Up at the top right corner of the page you will find a link to Jerry’s “Research Interests”; the prof’s email address is revealed on that page.

      Reply
  2. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted September 5, 2019 at 8:00 am | Permalink

    That dragonfly pic is one of the coolest pics I’ve ever seen!

    Reply
    • keith
      Posted September 5, 2019 at 9:22 am | Permalink

      Agree completely. It’s fantastic! Thanks for sharing.

      Reply
  3. Barbara Radcliffe
    Posted September 5, 2019 at 8:49 am | Permalink

    Here in South Australia, we have many terrestrial orchids flowering. On 29 August I saw Pterostylis sp., Caladenia spp., and several others. Unfortunately my photos were not up to the required standard. I love the photo of the dragon fly! Thank you for sharing.

    Reply
  4. sedgequeen
    Posted September 5, 2019 at 9:40 am | Permalink

    I love those jeweled dragonflies!!

    Reply
    • Steve Gerrard
      Posted September 5, 2019 at 12:31 pm | Permalink

      Yes, they are enchanting.

      Reply
  5. rickflick
    Posted September 5, 2019 at 11:24 am | Permalink

    Beautiful shots. Great idea to pick up the dew.

    Reply
  6. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted September 5, 2019 at 11:25 am | Permalink

    Totally cool! And I suppose the cool weather down there is warming, while we, sadly, are going in the opposite direction.
    Especially like the dragonfly.

    Reply

