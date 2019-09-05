Photos of readers

Today we have photos of two readers together: evolutionary biologist Joan Strassman and her daughter, sociologist Anna Mueller—the same Anna who helped me tend the Botany Pond ducks for several years and has a mother mallard hen named after her. Joan’s caption is brief:
Here are two photos of me. One is from field work in Mexico, along with Anna. The other is field work at Brazos Bend State Park near Houston Texas. Both are from 1994.
It is nice to get faces attached to the folk we only get to know textually!
I’ve put up several pictures of Anna before.
Ya, but I’m making a general observation about the series.
Joan and Anna, thank you. How terrific that you share such similar interests!
Bravo!
Nice Photos Joan & Anne. I spent a number of years in Texas during my working life but not in a hurry to get back. The far south of Texas is quite different from the rest and very tropical in some ways with sugar cane and grapefruit.
Thanks to both of you for posting these. It also provides the opportunity to learn more about your work as well as to learn that one of you (Joan) is a member of the NAS.
It was fun to scroll through your lab page (Joan) and see your students–to get a feel for the place as well as learn about the focus of your research as well as the critter).
I enjoyed looking at the blog, especially the one about your year in Berlin. I thought the questions the Rector asked you and other participants to address in a seminar were wonderful and important. They seemed to me, not a practicing scientist, fertile questions. In short,
What counts as a problem?
What counts as a sound argument?
How do you know when you are right?
It made me wonder whether you have ever published your response?
I’d not known about your interests in youth, Anna and that research sounds fascinating and very much needed. And thanks for being a trusted keeper of the ducks.
Thanks again to you and to Jerry for opening this series.
A science family! Couldn’t get much better than that.
Behavioral ecology sounds very interesting. Wonderful pictures.
Nice. Intelligent family. 🙂