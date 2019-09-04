Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, September 4, 2019, and National Macademia Nut Day. Three facts about the nuts: they are native to Australia; there are four species in the genus (Macadamia, of course), only three of which can be cultivated since the fourth has poisonous nuts; and all of the nuts are toxic to dogs.
It’s also Eat an Extra Dessert Day, though what if you don’t usually eat desserts? Are you just allowed one? It’s also Newspaper Carrier Day in the U.S. (like most boys of my generation, I did this job for a while).
Good News of the Day: Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam has withdrawn the extradition bill that sparked all the protests in her bailiwick. And in Britain, the odious and dictatorial Boris Johnson lost a vote in Parliament, preventing him from unilaterally removing his country out of the EU. This may lead to another election, and (I am ignorant here) perhaps to a new Prime Minister. In that case Johnson would have had one of the shortest ministerial tenures in British history.
Stuff that happened on September 4 includes:
- 476 – Romulus Augustulus, last emperor of the Western Roman Empire, is deposed when Odoacer proclaims himself “King of Italy”, thus ending the Western Roman Empire.
- 1781 – Los Angeles is founded as El Pueblo de Nuestra Señora La Reina de los Ángeles (The Village of Our Lady, the Queen of the Angels) by 44 Spanish settlers.
- 1839 – Battle of Kowloon: British vessels open fire on Chinese war junks enforcing a food sales embargo on the British community in China in the first armed conflict of the First Opium War.
Remember that these wars started after the Chinese objected to the illegal importation of opium into China by British and American companies followed by armed action by the Chinese against these companies.
- 1886 – American Indian Wars: After almost 30 years of fighting, Apache leader Geronimo, with his remaining warriors, surrenders to General Nelson Miles in Arizona.
Geronimo lived the remaining 23 years of his life as both a prisoner and an attraction (people bought buttons off his coat), and died in 1909 after being thrown from his horse. As Wikipedia reports, “His last words were reported to be said to his nephew, ‘I should have never surrendered. I should have fought until I was the last man alive’.” Here’s the brave warrior in 1887
- 1939 – World War II: William J. Murphy commands the first Royal Air Force attack on Germany.
- 1941 – World War II: A German submarine makes the first attack of the war against a United States warship, the USS Greer.
- 1949 – The Peekskill riots erupt after a Paul Robeson concert in Peekskill, New York.
- 1957 – American Civil Rights Movement: Little Rock Crisis: Orval Faubus, governor of Arkansas, calls out the National Guard to prevent African American students from enrolling in Central High School.
- 1957 – The Ford Motor Company introduces the Edsel.
- 1970 – Salvador Allende is elected President of Chile.
- 1972 – Mark Spitz becomes the first competitor to win seven medals at a single Olympic Games.
Remarkably, each of his medals also represented a world record time. Here’s a short video of his accomplishments:
One person won eight gold medals in a single Olympic Games. Can you name that person? (Go here.)
- 1972 – The Price Is Right premieres on CBS. As of 2018, it is the longest running game show on American television.
- 1985 – The discovery of Buckminsterfullerene, the first fullerene molecule of carbon.
Buckminsterfullerene, or “buckeyballs” is a soccer-ball shaped carbon molecule with the formula C60, discovered in 1985 by Harold Kroto, Robert Curl, and Richard Smalley, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for this in 1996. The molecule looks like this:
- 1998 – Google is founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, two students at Stanford University.
- 2002 – The Oakland Athletics win their 20th consecutive game, an American League record.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1846 – Daniel Burnham, American architect, designed the World’s Columbian Exposition (d. 1912)
- 1906 – Max Delbrück, German-American biophysicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1981)
- 1908 – Richard Wright, American novelist, short story writer, essayist, and poet (d. 1960)
- 1913 – Stanford Moore, American biochemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1982)
- 1920 – Craig Claiborne, American journalist, author, and critic (d. 2000)
- 1981 – Beyoncé, American singer-songwriter, producer, dancer, and actress
Those who became lifeless on September 4 include:
- 1907 – Edvard Grieg, Norwegian pianist and composer (b. 1843)
- 1965 – Albert Schweitzer, French-Gabonese physician, theologian, and missionary, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1875)
- 1986 – Hank Greenberg, American baseball player and manager (b. 1911)
- 1993 – Hervé Villechaize, French-American actor (b. 1943)
- 2006 – Steve Irwin, Australian zoologist and television host (b. 1962)
- 2014 – Joan Rivers, American comedian, television host, and author (b. 1933)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili tries once again to be philosophical.
A: Hili, there is a dead mouse in the middle of the lawn.Hili: And they said that the truth is in the middle.
Ja: Hili, pośrodku trawnika znowu leży martwa mysz!
Hili: A mówili, że pośrodku leży prawda.
From I Am Not a Grammar Cop, I am an English-Language Enthusiast. Clean-up in aisle 5!
From Amazing Things: “Adorable chalk micro graffiti by David Zinn”:
A tweet Grania sent me on April 5. See how long it takes before you realize what this is:
From Michael. Can you believe that Boris Johnson is moving a DOG into 10 Downing Street? Figures! And Larry, the resident cat and Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, doesn’t like it:
A tweet from Nilou. Wouldn’t it be cool to tell the robot chef, “Alex, whip me up a Caesar salad without anchovies, a ribeye steak, rare, with a side of mashed potatoes and asparagus, and baked Alaska for dessert.”?
A tweet from Heather Hastie. Are these the Sharks or the Jets?
Four tweets from Matthew, who’s still sending them though he’s on hols. Look at this poor baby barn owl!
Cats will be cats. . .
LOOK AT THIS BEHEMOTH! And it’s only half the size of a blue whale. Did you know (and this is true) that the blue whale’s tongue weighs as much as an adult female elephant?
And an enlightening thread headed by Nick Christakis:
You are not alone in your ignorance. I’ve lived in the UK all my life and I count myself as relatively well informed about our politics. I have no idea whether there will be a new prime minister soon or not. My guess is yes.
Anyway, as I write, Boris is facing questions from the House of Commons. My sense is it is not going well, but that could be confirmation bias.
Boris has said he doesn’t want an election, which means he probably does (because he is a habitual liar) and he will try to trigger an election if he loses the vote to force him to ask for a Brexit extension instead of having no deal.
There are two ways to trigger an election.
The easy way is to lose a no confidence vote. This requires either getting Corbyn to cooperate and propose a no confidence vote or proposing a no confidence vote himself. The problem with this route is that there is a 14 day period in which somebody else could form a government and become prime minister. I think, with the expulsion of the 21 Conservative rebels, this is more probable than not.
The hard way is to have a vote to dissolve the government but he needs two thirds of all MPs to pass that. That means he needs the cooperation of Labour and I see that at least some Labour MPs are telling Corbyn not to cooperate until an extension to the Brexit deadline has been secured. Boris won the leadership battle mainly on the promise that the Brexit deadline would not be extended. I think, if it was his support within the Conservative Party would collapse.
Pilot Officer William J. Murphy was the first member of the RAF to die in action in WWII on that first attack on Germany [Wilhelmshaven harbour shipping], but I doubt he was commanding since Pilot Officer is the lowest commissioned rank in the RAF. Anyway Wilhelmshaven was a complete cock up [intelligence, equipment, planning, preparation, training & execution – small example: one bomber took off with no bombs! An oversight of some kind] & it helped to teach us Brits that “the bomber will always get through” was a mantra that should be chucked in the bin.
Was that the raid where some aircraft ,could not find the target so they dropped their bombs into the sea ,also wasn’t half the aircraft shot down .
Yes. Under-trained, poorly led crews from two [or three] squadrons – only a few planes from each sqn all flying as one unit. Unable to formation fly adequately get clobbered by fighters & ship AA. There was a few actions over a short period of days & the Germans quickly established countermeasures to an obvious, open British strategy. Vast overconfidence & no thought as far as I can see to putting in some deceptive opening moves before striking. Disgraceful.
The higher ups in the chain of command had been warned** these units were not battle ready, but went ahead anyway. The UK armed forces took a year or three to weed out the, usually upper class, privately wealthy, incompetents in their command structure. A lot of officers in the interwar years treated their military service units as their club – an amateur hobby with the opportunity to mess about in fancy planes, tanks & boats. Not good when the more business-like Germans came knocking.
** The bombers underwent pre-action formation flying training including mock attacks by the chaps with Spitfires from Tangmere. Tangmere made it clear these bomber boys were useless at coordinating as a unit.
The Moley Robotic Kitchen:
Baloney. Yet another of the hundreds [or thousands] of crowdfunding scams out there looking for deep pocket ijits.
The Tweet video is a clip from the below 2015 Moley video & of course it’s ‘vapourware’ – a start up seeking investment & then we shall see the usual series of vague progress reports over the years with no commercial product ever appearing. Meanwhile the principals draw nice salaries & find even more fools with cash to burn. Eventually the enterprise will quietly shut down & the scammers will move on to fresh fields of B.S.
If robots were anywhere near this level of sophistication the automotive industry would be all over this for their production lines. Automotive robots work in a highly controlled environment doing one task each excellently – tasks that are basically idiot proof such as spot welding or attaching one specific widget or paint spraying. The complexities of cooking a meal from raw ingredients? Probably not happening this side of 2050 unless it’s a dedicated kitchen using specially designed semi-prepared food packages that are slotted in like a cassette [or cassettes].
It’s the same over-promising nonsense as the totally autonomous vehicle – the hype is scaling back now to achievable, sensible goals where the vehicle is let loose in fairly predictable environments such as a well defined bus route with well defined bus stops.
http://waterfordwhispersnews.com/2019/09/03/live-updates-the-slow-disintegration-of-the-united-kingdom/?fbclid=IwAR0EnmxN_bsa3-XyP1DuVKM3I04FtNd9AZO3rmytNxgDAKpTKhguKeBXlAM
The Irish equivalent of the onion.
Sub