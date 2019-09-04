Superfluous article of the month

Do we really need another article that telling us that evolution isn’t always “progressive”, going in a straight line towards traits that we consider “advanced”? (These are nearly always traits that humans have, like intelligence, high consciousness, and big brains.)
This form of evolution, often represented by the “straight line” diagram of human evolution shown in the new The Conversation article below, also called “orthogenesis,” is said to misrepresent evolution in several ways. It implies, for instance, that there’s an inherent directionality to evolution, which isn’t true (though in some cases, like arms races, it can approximate truth). It could be taken to imply that the directionality isn’t conferred by natural selection, but by some teleological force, like the “drive to consciousness” broached by computer scientist David Gelernter in a recent, dreadful, and grossly misleading critique of evolution. And it implies a scala naturae—a “scale of nature”—that could be (and was) taken as a ranking of how “evolved” something was. In the case of human races, the scale was used to imply that some races (invariably white ones) were more evolved than, and hence superior to, their pigmented brethren.
Click on the screenshot to read this short piece:
Perhaps I’m being too captious here. Perhaps misconceptions about evolution like this one need constant rebutting as each new generation becomes prey to scientific errors or the blandishments of creationists. Still, the three authors, all biologists, spend most of their time decrying the cartoon depiction of orthogenesis, like the one above, presenting lots of examples (easy to find), but neglecting some really interesting glosses on this idea. In fact, all they really say is that evolution doesn’t work this way, and pointing out three errors (an excerpt):
Originating with Plato and Aristotle, this view gets three main things wrong.
First, it holds that nature is organized hierarchically. It is not a random assortment of beings.
Secondly, it envisions two organizing criteria: things progress from simple to perfect and from primitive to modern.
And thirdly, it supposes there are no intermediary stages between levels in this hierarchy. Each level is a watertight compartment of similar complexity – a barnacle and a coral reef on the same rung are equally complex. No one is halfway between two steps.
Well, I’d argue that the first “error” is wrong, but is not necessarily implied by the figure, which shows straight-line evolution in a lineage, while the hierarchy comes from the branching of lineages, barely mentioned. And I’d argue as well that the progression doesn’t really imply that there are no intermediate stages. It just shows selected segments of an evolutionary lineage.
Had I written this, I would have added a few other points to flesh it out:
a). You can convert a branching bush into a straight line simply by following one line of ancestry. Here’s part of a slide I use to show that point in the evolution of the modern horse, which traces only the path to one twig on the luxuriant historical branching of equids:
The human “progression” above can be derived from picking out one lineage in the evolution from early australopithecines to modern H. sapiens, but hominin evolution was a branching bush, and many of the twigs went extinct. In fact, we are still ignorant of the exact lineage that took early hominins to modern ones.
b.) I would have added that sometimes evolution might take place in one direction, but it’s because natural selection, which could be reversed, drives it that way. No irreversible teleological forces are involved. I gave the example of predator-prey “arms races”, in which predators become ever faster, prompting the prey to also evolve fleetness. Or there might be an “open niche” in which mutations push evolution in a single direction. Brain size (and intelligence) in humans might be one example, although even here not all lineages got bigger and bigger brains: some died out and some, like H. floresiensis, might even have evolved reduced brain size as a consequence of smaller body size (the origin of this species is, of course, a mystery). Another example might be the ancestors of whales, which likely found an open niche in the sea, full of unexploited food. Ergo early whales became more and more amphibian and then fully marine. Natural selection made them that way: more marine whales presumably got more fish and experienced less competition.
c.) I would have pointed out examples in which evolution is regressive, losing features that evolved adaptively in other lineages. Fleas lost their wings, as did penguins. Tapeworms lost most of their sensory systems and their entire digestive system. Some Antarctic fish have lost their swim bladders, and the subgroup of icefish have also lost their hemoglobin, becoming the only vertebrates to lack that protein (dead hemoglobin genes still reside in their genomes, giving evidence of their ancestry). To compensate, they have also lost their scales, so that they can exchange oxygen through their skin. (By the way, I know of no good adaptive story for the loss of hemoglobin in this group).
At any rate, the misconceptions about orthogenesis give plenty of opportunity to impart lessons about and cool examples of evolution. What a pity that the three authors blew this chance (Conversation articles can be longer) to concentrate on example after example of straight-line evolution.
As I said, the article is not harmful to scientific education; in fact, it’s marginally useful. But it could have been much more useful.
Isn’t the “tree of life” (like the horse one above) also erroneous and outdated?
(The new, more accurate metaphor being the “braided river”.)
Having said that, I think that ubiquitous Ascent of Man image, for all it’s inaccuracies, is very useful for capturing the gist of evolution. It seems like it’s something 7 year old could understand.
I agree. It can be an inspiring image that does not necessarily have to be completely accurate.
Anthropologist like the concept, the problem – it seems to me – is that despite some braiding the models insist on presenting us with trees. It is rarely that networks (braids) are useful vs having a couple of likely resolved trees as a result.
“Perhaps misconceptions about evolution like this one need constant rebutting as each new generation becomes prey to scientific errors or the blandishments of creationists.”
I think that’s true.
There’s a somewhat different misconception that is reinforced by some illustrations of evolution; viz. videos that show an individual morphing over time from simple forms to fish to amphibian to reptile to mammal to human. This potentially reinforces the misconception (which some creationists seem vulnerable to) that evolution involves the change of individual organisms, rather than changes across populations over time.
Sometimes those making creationist arguments also seem to think that mutations happen to the whole population at once. “Most mutations are detrimental,” they point out. “Species are loosing information all the time,” they claim.
They can’t seem to get the idea that when one individual shows up with a negative mutation, the population just loses that individual. It is only when a good mutation shows up that it spreads throughout the population over generations.
The “march of progress” continues to bug me: it is largely false. Most people just don’t get the nuances of evolution, and the diagram is simply a misrepresentation. I do think it needs continual debunking.
Imagine if I posted a picture of myself, my father, his father, his grandfather… on up the patriarchal line, and said “This is where I come from.” It’s inane.
Re: icefish hemoglobin, perhaps it was a situation analogous to primates and vitamin C.
I’ve been toying with the idea that evolution is a bit like the arrow of time, i.e. entropy. Entropy of the universe increases because there are many more ways for a system to be more disordered than more ordered. The first life forms were bacteria which were the only life for a billion years. Bacteria are rather simple. Once multi-cellular life got a start, diversity grew rapidly and life became more complex. It became more complex because there were many more ways for random mutation and selection to make new complex forms than less complex forms. So, built into evolution is a tendency to add complexity. I could be all wet.
There is nothing wrong with linear evolutionary imagery. As long as you don’t line up collateral descendants (members of different evolutionary lineages). The most basic topology of evolution is the linear descent of descendants from ancestors. Such lineages can fuse, and lineages can diverge, but these fusions and divergences involve linear lineages of ancestors and descendants. The late Stephen Jay Gould completely failed to understand this, and I penned a rebuttal of his view last year in the journal BioEssays titled “Evolution Is Linear: Debunking Life’s Little Joke”. I’d be more than happy to send you a pdf if you email me.
It would be interesting to see someone address the mathematical problem of deriving a biologically useful protein from random mutations.
Also, if we submit as a hypothesis that living organisms may have some means of employing recursive optimization algorithms, I would presume you would have a way of addressing the improbability arguments while remaining in a philosophical naturalism.
Obviously, such processes would manifest a microteleology (organism optimizing toward some end), and I presume the organisms with favorable optimization features would out-compete the random organisms.
“And thirdly, it supposes there are no intermediary stages between levels in this hierarchy.”
I don’t get that from the picture. Sure, it shows only specific species and not intermediates but how could such a diagram show otherwise? Our knowledge also consists of a small number of species with gaps between them.
I find the biggest falsehood of this kind of diagram is its portrayal as a single progression leading to modern humans rather than a tree with many dead-end branches. It the opposite of the truth that most species that ever existed are extinct.
“I find the biggest falsehood of this kind of diagram is its portrayal as a single progression leading to modern humans rather than a tree with many dead-end branches.”
Another huge falsehood is that it also renders the impression that individuals “evolve” into other individuals, when we all learned that evolution occurs to populations, not individuals.
