Photos of readers

Today’s reader to be pictured is Howie Kornstein, and there’s a video he made as lagniappe. Howie’s story:

I attach two photos of myself, howiekornstein, engaged in my beloved pastime of scuba diving. I have been diving for the past 55 years, almost since the sport first began. For anyone fascinated by the amazing diversity of lifeforms that evolution has produced, diving provides an amazing chance to discover them in a totally different realm from the one in which we humans spend our existence as surface animals. It is akin to visiting another planet… to become weightless in that realm. As one fascinated by evolutionary science, my most exciting diving trip was to the Galapagos Islands to experience the underwater world in this amazing place. The trip was further enhanced because Richard Dawkins was a fellow passenger and guide on the ship “ Evolution” that took us on that voyage. Anyhow here are the photos of myself:

Howie also made a video of his trip (below). I liked the musical background and asked him what it was. His answer:

The group (long gone now) is a South American trio: Trío los Paraguayos. Their music features traditional regional songs backed instrumentally with a Peruvian harp. Beautiful melodious sound. The particular song is “Mi Dicha Lejana” — My Happiness Far Away – which is sort of what I feel about the Galapagos.